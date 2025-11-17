Employee At A Loss On What To Do After Boss Leaves Him Stranded During A Snowstorm

We cover lots of stories about jerk bosses here at Bored Panda. Bosses who deny their workers a day off. Bosses who come to your house first thing in the morning to fire you. Bosses who change their mind about giving you the weekend off. But nothing tops the level of maliciousness of what this boss did.
The Reddit user Plunky-juju’s story on the r/antiwork subreddit captivated the Internet’s attention in real-time. Their boss left them alone during a snowstorm after promising to come back. As the OP was alone in the middle of nowhere with a shoddy internet connection, other users rallied to help. Scroll down to see how this intense story unfolded.
The OP shared a video of the snowstorm and provided real-time updates as the day went on
The story ends on a somewhat positive note – the OP is feeling optimistic
Image credits: Plunky-juju
What this boss did to the hero of our story is inexcusable. Yet, it can never hurt to educate yourself on what to do if you ever find yourself in a similar situation. Winter weather can be harsh and creep up on us unexpectedly. So it’s always beneficial to keep in mind how to act when you’re alone during a snowstorm.
The National Weather Service recommends staying inside if the storm is already in full swing. It’s important to maintain some sort of source of heat: fireplace, wood stove, space heater, etc. Don’t forget to use fire safeguards and ventilate properly. Keep all items that can catch on fire at least three feet away from heat sources. That includes paper, clothing, bedding or rugs.
If the power goes out and there’s no heating, try to keep some heat inside. Stuff rags or towels in cracks under doors, close the blinds or curtains and close off rooms you don’t need. If there was a power outage, unplug electrical equipment to avoid a power surge when the power is back on. The Red Cross advises against using candles because of fire risks. If you need light, use battery-powered flashlights.
Be especially careful about carbon monoxide poisoning. The Red Cross urges people to never use a gas cooking oven or a stove for warmth. “Only use generators, grills, and camp stoves outdoors and away from windows.” If you start feeling sick, dizzy or weak, go outside immediately to get fresh air – do not delay.
Because cold air is very dry, hydration is paramount. Drinking lots of water or other non-caffeinated and non-alcoholic drinks will help. Don’t forget to eat – food gives the body energy to produce its own heat. Also, don’t panic and put on every item of clothing you can find if you feel chilly. Opt for layers of lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Remove the layers if you start sweating – too much perspiration might result in a chill later.
When the storm is over, don’t rush. The Bronx News advises you to check out your surroundings. Downed power lines can be extremely dangerous because electric current passes through water. If you see a downed wire outside, stay at least 30 feet away and immediately call emergency services.
Despite all these years of technology and improvements, Mother Nature is still the most powerful force. The UCAR Center For Science Education lists four types of winter storms.
Snowstorms are the most common type of winter storms. It’s when precipitation falls as snow. That happens when the air temperature below the cloud and the ground is below 0℃ (32°F). If the air near the ground is below 0℃, it may form into ice, creating slippery roads and paths.
Depending on the amount of snow, snowstorms can be either snow flurries, snow showers or snow squalls. If there’s only a light dusting of snow on the ground, it’s a flurry. When a snowstorm is more intense and there’s some accumulation on the ground, it’s considered a shower. A snow squall happens when there are strong winds and a fair amount of snowdrift.
A severe kind of snowstorm is a blizzard. Its defining metric is not the amount of snow, but the strength of the wind. A snowstorm becomes a blizzard when wind speeds are at or above 35 mph. The most common danger during a blizzard is decreased visibility, and it can last for three or more hours.
The third type is lake-effect storms. In the US, they form due to the moisture from the Great Lakes. They occur elsewhere in the world as well, but the term is sea-effect. It can affect winter weather in the regions around the North Sea, the Baltic Sea, the Black Sea, the Caspian Sea, and the Sea of Japan. The storm forms when cold and dry air from the land passes over a large body of water. It picks up huge amounts of water vapor which condenses and falls as heavy snowstorms.
The most dangerous type of storm is an ice storm. When there’s at least a 0.25-inch accumulation of ice on any outdoor surface, it’s an ice storm. Driving and walking becomes unsafe, but what’s more dangerous is that tree branches and power lines might snap because of the weight of the ice.
Meteorologists separate ice storms into two categories: sleets and freezing rain. Sleet is a mix between rain and snow. It forms when snowflakes pass through a layer that is above freezing. They partially melt and re-freeze when they pass through another layer that is below freezing. The formation of freezing rain is similar, except the second part doesn’t happen – it doesn’t re-freeze. The rain cools rapidly and freezes instantly when in contact with a cold surface.
Commenters offered advice on how to get through the night and what steps to take next against the employers
