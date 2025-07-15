Meet Gringo, The Cat Who Mustached His Way Into Our Hearts

Instagram is home to many animals with unique features, but this adorable cat is really something. Meet Gringo, a one-year-old British Shorthair who has such a sophisticated mustache, you can almost hear its accent. All it needs now is a top hat, a pair of round eyeglasses, and a tobacco pipe and it should get its own Victorian-era detective show.
More info: Instagram
