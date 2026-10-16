Guest Gets Roasted In Real Life And Online For Wearing A Dress That’s Even Whiter Than The Bride’s Gown

Everyone knows that the belle of the ball at a wedding is the bride. All eyes should be on her and the groom, and guests should take that into consideration when choosing their outfits. Especially when the happy couple makes things easy by providing a specific dress code for the occasion.
Following her wedding day, one bride shared a photo online calling out a guest’s questionable fashion choice. Below, you’ll find the pic that she posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies from netizens who definitely did not approve of the woman’s dress either.
Wedding guests should look their best without drawing too much attention
freepic.diller (not the actual photo)
This bride couldn’t help but call out a guest who seemingly wore white at her wedding
Chip Vincent / unsplash (not the actual photo)
The bride even clarified exactly what the dress code for the wedding was
White outfits are typically considered off-limits for wedding guests
Choosing an outfit for any occasion can be difficult. Whether it’s a first date or a job interview, you might end up with your entire wardrobe on the floor of your bedroom before you pick an outfit. When it comes to dressing for a wedding, however, it can make things much easier if the bride and groom provide a clear dress code.
According to The Knot, there are a wide variety of dress codes that a couple can choose for their wedding. White tie, black tie, black-tie optional, formal, cocktail, and semi-formal are among the most common. But some brides and grooms opt for a festive, western or country theme, or beach/resort-themed dress code.
Typically, they’ll make it clear on the invite and on their wedding website how they’d prefer guests to dress. But when in doubt, you can always reach out to the couple to ensure that you choose an appropriate look.
Of course, you’ll want to consider the weather and the venue when picking your outfit. Stilettos might not work for a beach wedding, and sandals probably won’t be appropriate for a black-tie affair. Meanwhile, some weddings may require culturally specific attire, depending on the couple’s nationality or religion.
A wedding is about much more than just the outfits, but as a guest, your job is to be there to support your close friends or family members. Being respectful of the couple’s wishes, including their dress code, is the least guests can do on their loved one’s big day.
As for why it’s such a faux pas to wear white (or anything that may be perceived as white) to a wedding, Vogue explains that it implies that a person is trying to steal attention from the bride. Typically, white is reserved for her alone, and even off-white, ivory, cream, and beige should be avoided.
freepic.diller / magnific (not the actual photo)
It’s up to the bride and groom whether or not they want to call out a guest for their attire
Now, it depends on the couple’s dress code. If they specifically ask guests to wear white or make it clear that the bride will be wearing a different color, then it might be appropriate. But it’s always better to be safe than sorry, as you won’t want to risk offending the happy couple or putting a damper on their big day.
When it comes to how a bride and groom might address a guest who showed up in white to their wedding, Brides.com notes that it’s important to stay calm. Don’t let it ruin your day, even if it upsets you at first glance.
If you want to address the poor fashion choice, make sure that you do so discreetly. Having a member of the bridal party or the wedding planner approach the guest will be a lot more subtle than the bride doing it herself, and she shouldn’t have to worry about petty drama like this on the happiest day of her life anyway.
The best course of action, however, might be to simply ignore it completely. As almost all married people will tell you, something almost always goes wrong on the wedding day; life is just unpredictable like that.
But a white dress won’t stop you from getting down on the dance floor with the love of your life and your besties, and you can still have amazing memories from the day even if there’s a second white dress in some photos.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring similar wedding drama, look no further than right here!
freepic.diller / magnific (not the actual photo)
Later, the bride responded to several comments and shared more details about the situation
The majority of readers agreed that the dress was an inappropriate choice
However, some defended the guest’s outfit
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