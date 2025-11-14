We Spent Over 24 Hours Making A Replica Of Our 120-Year-Old House That We Purchased This July (13 Pics)

Every year my fianceé and I brought a piñata to his parents’ house as a funny Christmas tradition. This year, we decided to make a piñata and my fianceé suggested we make a replica of our 120-year-old house that we purchased this July. We measured everything and spent collectively over 24 hours working to make a proportional replica with all of the charms of our historic home. We built the structure out of tape and cardboard, painted it white, made individual shingles and siding tiles, and painted details like the stone and stained glass window. We then, with his parents’ help, destroyed the piñata Christmas day to reveal our hidden goodies.
Our house
Making replica
The final result
The details
Eventually, this was what was left of it
