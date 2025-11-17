‘Aged Like Milk:’ 50 Things That Aged So Bad, They Went Sour (New Posts)

Hindsight is 20/20. If you were to analyze all the things you believed were true one, five, or ten years ago, you’d see how not all of them hold up anymore. Maybe you admired a celebrity that has now fallen from grace, or bought a ticket to Fyre Festival, or believed that NFTs are a good investment. We’re all allowed to make mistakes, and we should aim to learn from them.
Still, one cannot deny that some of those mistakes are painfully hilarious, especially when they’re not ours. Looking at them can make us go “oh, honey,” and “I might act silly sometimes, but at least I’m not that stupid.”
So, if you need a little bit of that warm and fuzzy feeling of being just a little superior than everyone else, we have you covered. We are presenting to you the best of the worst of the r/agedlikemilk subreddit. Enjoy!
#1 There’s A Pun Here, But I Can’t Place My Foot On It
Image source: orange_force
#2 What Colour Is Your Bugatti?
Image source: Logical_Scientist221
#3 The New Elton John
Elton john didn’t give up touring and glasses, but did give up on the lasses!
Image source: pukepail
#4 Anyone Remember The Bus?
u/LukeofNorth:
The NHS is struggling to survive, nurses being underpaid, appointment being delayed and patients waiting over a year for appointments.
UK politicians on three figure salaries are saying nurses on 30k a year should learn how to budget and cook meals, when they last year expenses came to £200,000 figure.
During Brexit they had a bus to promote how much money they would pump into the NHS…
Image source: LukeofNorth
#5 These Headlines Were Published 5 Days Apart
Image source: LembreteDiario
#6 50 Years Isn’t That Long
Image source: decaturbadass
#7 Cyclists At Tour De France In The 1920s Smoking Cigarettes. It Was Thought Cigarette Smoking Expanded The Lungs And Helped With Endurance
Image source: Lepke2011
#8 “These Trans People Are Getting Out Of Hand!”
u/Poot_McGoot:
Guy who says trans and gay people are “getting out of hand” is now in prison for r*ping his daughter.
Image source: Poot_McGoot
#9 Steven Crowder’s Wife Is Leaving Him Without His Consent
Crowder wrote that tweet to proudly announce that his wife enjoys being treated like a servant and a sex object. Now she’s divorcing him because of his abusive behavior. And suddenly consent matters. Not hers, of course, but his.
Image source: EponymousMoose
#10 Abandon Ship
This image glorifies Brexit and insinuates that Britain is saving itself from a “sinking ship”. In reality, 10% of UK Bank assets moved or will be moving to the EU and about 440 banking and financial institutions have left the UK. The UK has suffered immensely and lost workers, decreased value of the GBP, and caused overall more harm to the UK. The UK Tory party could not keep a PM due to everyone passing the buck on what was happening and being unable to find a solution. Tories in shambles.
Image source: d4rkph03n1x
#11 The Miss Atomic Bomb Pageant, 1950 Nevada
The advances in the field of nuclear physics inspired this pageant. Today this pageant seems macabre, morbid, distasteful and disgusting, frankly. It was already horrible back then but I don’t think the American people yet knew the vast impact(no pun intended) the bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasaki had. Also the Cold War had yet to strike the fear of god into people.
Image source: SpinachFinal7009
#12 Chris D’elia Talking About Girls Maturing Because Of Creepy Older Men
Chris D’Elia referring to girls having to mature because creepy older guys are trying to get inside them. He was later accused by multiple girls and women of inappropriate behaviour including grooming and soliciting child p*rnography.
Image source: Logical_Scientist221
#13 Suppositories Guaranteed To Contain Healthy, Healing Radium!
Back in the 1930s and 1940s people thought that radiation was a miracle item that could be used to cure anybody and improve any product. This is obviously not the case as radiation is highly lethal when used improperly.
Image source: Lepke2011
#14 Asbestos Filter Cigarettes
A cigarette company added asbestos to its filters to try to combat the cancer causing effects of smoking. Asbestos is a dangerous chemical that causes cancer after inhalation of its particles.
Image source: Logical_Scientist221
#15 Did He Do It 12 Times Already?
Image source: xXxSlavWatchxXx
#16 We Need To Talk About Kevin
Image source: Alaseuvalih
#17 This Cartoon Blaming School Deaths On Secular Environments – Not Meant As An Attack On Christian Schools Btw
This cartoonist implied that prayer being taken out of schools is the reason kids were dying in school. Sadly a school shooting happened in a Christian school. This post is not meant as an attack on religion.
Image source: nefariousclockking
#18 CEO Publicly Admits She Expects Younger Employees To Work For Free. One Of Her Stores Now Faces 360 Charges Over Allegations Of Illegal Child Labor
Image source: Reddituser0346
#19 Sorry, Walter
Image source: AutisticDnD
#20 Boycott? Boycott
Image source: PhenomenalPancake
#21 A 22 Billion Dollar Mistake
Image source: yaboiBradyC
#22 Spineless Media…
Image source: Kudosnotkang
#23 What I Found On Linkedin The Other Day
Image source: reddit.com
#24 This Cap Promoting The Aberdeen International Drilling Services
Image source: lemonsnakey
#25 News Clipping From The New York Daily Mirror, 1950s
Image source: MountianHeidi
#26 Hahahaha 😆
Image source: BurHrownies
#27 Prediction From 1913
Image source: usa2z
#28 Found An Old New Yorker Behind The Bed…
Wanted to make the biggest global impact for good… lost a lot of other peoples’ money.
Image source: PRY88
#29 Was Watching Scream (1996) When
Image source: MahamidMayhem
#30 I Think You Guys Already Know
Image source: funny_lego_man
#31 Jesus F**king Christ
Dan Schneider, the creator of popular Nickelodeon shows such as Drake & Josh, iCarly, Victorious and Zoey 101, has faced allegations from viewers over the years of having an inappropriate foot fetish, and having young stars of his shows engage in scenes that involved feet.
Image source: itsdestinfool
#32 Are You Sure About That?
Image source: Beautiful_Taro380
#33 Eeeeegads
For context- homie killed his entire family two years after this picture. Her saying he is “super nice in real life” is definitely some very old, unrefrigerated milk.
Image source: Selfdrou9ht
#34 “Extremely Well Maintained” Building Collapsed 22 Days Later, Killing 98 People
Image source: sendusernamehelp
#35 See Ya Tucker. Don’t Let The Door Hit You On The Way Out
Image source: idiomech, Victorshi2020
#36 Once Upon A Time…
Image source: stratus_x, jk_rowling
#37 Two Days Before The Invasion Started
Image source: Rotten-Cabbage
#38 One Year Ago, Paul Joseph Watson Thoroughly Debunked Western Governments’ Hysteria About An Imminent Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
u/Nekrose:
What didn’t age well was: Russian invaded a few days after the mentioned video.
Image source: Nekrose
#39 There Was A Big Push To Buy Homes And Flats In My Country A Few Months Ago…the Interest Rate Has Gone Up Twice Since
Image source: Kenyalite
#40 “The Average Retirement Age Is Now 61.5… And It’s Getting Even Lower.” -How To Study In College, Walter Pauk, 1993
The average age of retirement continues to climb in the US, with many deciding to push back retirement into their mid- to late- 60s or even 70s.
Image source: Pleasure_to_Burn
#41 Amanda Riley Scammed Friends, Family And Followers Out Of $100,000 For Cancer Diagnosis She Faked
Image source: Somme1916
#42 Sad When Cah Ages Like Milk; We Tried To Correct It, But Even The Correction Has Aged
Image source: iamfanboytoo
#43 Forbes Really Nailing It
Image source: woja111
#44 Super Tough Russian Bear Showing His “Massive Gainz” To The West, Circa 2016. In Later Years, It Was Found That The Bear Was A Coward Full Of Drugs
Image source: Themadzard
#45 The Konmari Method™
Image source: chr15c
#46 Elon Made A Huge Mistake
Elon Musk’s Starship just launched. People asked about a flame trench to divert the rocket engines from destroying the launch pad. Say’s he doesn’t want one, and todays launch destroyed said launch pad.
Image source: Crystal3lf
#47 After Blood & Wine And Cavill Leaving… Idk
Image source: V_Master
#48 Home Developer “Confirmed Homes Were Structurally Sound” 5 Months Before Collapse
Image source: Blue_Matter
#49 Hopefully No One Listened
Image source: nujabes02
#50 Well…all Clear, Then
Image source: PanicBlitz
Follow Us