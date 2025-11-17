30 Vintage Ads And Commercials That May Intrigue And Fascinate (New Pics)

If you take a quick look at fashion magazines or some home decor ideas that are trending, you might see quite a few vintage items there. Whether it’s clothing, lamps, or something else entirely, vintage things have a certain kind of charm drawing people to them.
Vintage ads are no exception. Not only do they present unique ideas, visuals, and slogans, they also allow us to catch a glimpse of what life was like back in the day. For those interested in such a form of time travel, the Facebook group ‘Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork’ can be a great vessel. It shares all sorts of vintage ads and commercials, some of which we have put on this list for you to marvel at; so wait no longer and scroll down to view them.
By the way, on the list below you will also find more information on ‘Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork’, provided to Bored Panda by its founder, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions.
#1 Vintage Advertising Poster “Prochainement, Tournée Du Chat Noir De Rodolphe Salis” By Théophile Alexandre Steinlen (1859-1923). Poster Published In 1896 In France
#2 It’s Called The Playpen. But We Don’t Promise It Keeps You Out Of Mischief
#3 Vintage Travel Poster “North Coast Limited In The Montana Rockies” By Gustav Wilhelm Krollmann (1888-1962). Published In 1929 In The USA
#4 Sears Spring/Summer 1956
#5 Auto Strap For Front-Seat Tots
#6 1978
#7 The Hideaway House The “Heavenly Abode” That Charlie Built For His Angels! (1977)
#8 March 1961 Cover Of The Progressive Farmer. Getting A New Phone! “We’re Calling You First, Grandmother!”
#9 Vintage Travel Poster “Montana” By Gustav Wilhelm Krollmann (1888-1962). Published In 1920 In The USA
#10 Beautiful Hair Doesn’t Just Happen: It Starts With Wella Balsam. Farrah Fawcett, 1977
#11 1942 Coke Magazine Ad. I’ve Been Told The Original Name Of This Guy Was “Sprite”
#12 1952 Wizard Appliances From Western Auto Stores
#13 Vintage Travel Poster “Visit India” By Fred Taylor (1875-1963). Published In The 1930s In India
#14 Telechron Electric Clocks, 1951. Via 1950sunlimited
#15 The Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railway, 1955
#16 1943-44
#17 KFC Menu
#18 For What?
#19 1958 Kellogg’s Rice Krispies
#20 Remember The Jingle? “Coppertone Gets You More From The Sunnn!”
#21 Camay
#22 Simple People Of The Golden Era
#23 Journal Magazine, 1944
#24 1957
#25 Popcorn Anyone?
#26 Dial
#27 Sears 1963
#28 October 1942. Inhaling Toxic Chemicals In My Finest Neiman-Marcus Dress
#29 1960
#30 1958
