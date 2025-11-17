30 Vintage Ads And Commercials That May Intrigue And Fascinate (New Pics)

If you take a quick look at fashion magazines or some home decor ideas that are trending, you might see quite a few vintage items there. Whether it’s clothing, lamps, or something else entirely, vintage things have a certain kind of charm drawing people to them.

Vintage ads are no exception. Not only do they present unique ideas, visuals, and slogans, they also allow us to catch a glimpse of what life was like back in the day. For those interested in such a form of time travel, the Facebook group ‘Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork’ can be a great vessel. It shares all sorts of vintage ads and commercials, some of which we have put on this list for you to marvel at; so wait no longer and scroll down to view them.

By the way, on the list below you will also find more information on ‘Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork’, provided to Bored Panda by its founder, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions.

#1 Vintage Advertising Poster “Prochainement, Tournée Du Chat Noir De Rodolphe Salis” By Théophile Alexandre Steinlen (1859-1923). Poster Published In 1896 In France

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#2 It’s Called The Playpen. But We Don’t Promise It Keeps You Out Of Mischief

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#3 Vintage Travel Poster “North Coast Limited In The Montana Rockies” By Gustav Wilhelm Krollmann (1888-1962). Published In 1929 In The USA

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#4 Sears Spring/Summer 1956

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#5 Auto Strap For Front-Seat Tots

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#6 1978

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#7 The Hideaway House The “Heavenly Abode” That Charlie Built For His Angels! (1977)

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#8 March 1961 Cover Of The Progressive Farmer. Getting A New Phone! “We’re Calling You First, Grandmother!”

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#9 Vintage Travel Poster “Montana” By Gustav Wilhelm Krollmann (1888-1962). Published In 1920 In The USA

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#10 Beautiful Hair Doesn’t Just Happen: It Starts With Wella Balsam. Farrah Fawcett, 1977

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#11 1942 Coke Magazine Ad. I’ve Been Told The Original Name Of This Guy Was “Sprite”

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#12 1952 Wizard Appliances From Western Auto Stores

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#13 Vintage Travel Poster “Visit India” By Fred Taylor (1875-1963). Published In The 1930s In India

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#14 Telechron Electric Clocks, 1951. Via 1950sunlimited

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#15 The Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railway, 1955

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#16 1943-44

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#17 KFC Menu

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#18 For What?

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#19 1958 Kellogg’s Rice Krispies

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#20 Remember The Jingle? “Coppertone Gets You More From The Sunnn!”

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#21 Camay

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#22 Simple People Of The Golden Era

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#23 Journal Magazine, 1944

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#24 1957

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#25 Popcorn Anyone?

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#26 Dial

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#27 Sears 1963

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#28 October 1942. Inhaling Toxic Chemicals In My Finest Neiman-Marcus Dress

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#29 1960

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

#30 1958

Image source: Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
