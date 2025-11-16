Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Will Always Regret Doing? (Closed)

What is something that you will have always regretted doing no matter how small or maybe something you regretted not doing in your life?
Watching The Human Centipede
I dated a 26yr old man baby when I was 18 (beginning when I was 17 but like literally two weeks before my birthday). He put me on a pedestal and I really liked that after the relationship I had been in before had really hurt my self-worth. I knew he was not someone I could have a future with and I knew I should have turned him down but he seemed nice enough, harmless even. I thought maybe I could help him. He thought I could “save” him. We were completely opposite with irreconcilable differences and I realised real quickly that he was too clingy– he very quickly became domineering. He’d be upset if I spent time with friends or if other people complimented me. His ‘I only smoke weed’ was actually a full fledged drug problem and he went so far as to try to convince me to sleep with his dealer who actively referred to me as a “half breed b***h” or “mutt”…I obviously didn’t but that didn’t stop him from trying or his dealer from getting quite creepy with me if he thought I seemed vulnerable.
Among other things while we were together my ex took to filming us together without my knowledge… that was fun to find out…
I broke up with him 4 months in… he stalked me, harassed me and blackmailed me for 3-4yrs after that. Police had to step in after he “credibly” threatened (for the umpteenth time) to disfigure, rape and kill me if he ever saw me with a guy again (which… he including photos of me with a 50yr old male coworker walking to a client meeting a block away from the office we worked at).
In those years he posted aforementioned videos of me online, sent them to the tight knit faculty from my school email… ensuring I would practically never be able to get a job in my incredibly small field. He threatened to kill me, my dog, my friends anyone who had the bad luck to date me. At one point he grabbed me off of the street dragged me into an alley and held me at knifepoint. At one point finding me on campus, ripping my shirt and spitting on me in front of other students. At one point he sent my friends details about a time I had been assaulted as a way to humiliate me (very much trying to insinuate that I liked it). Anything to keep me isolated and humiliated– worthless so maybe i could feel how hurt he was, maybe I would beg him to take me back. Hundreds of texts, dozens of phone calls amd even a handfull of emails every single day… for years (keep in mind I was not responding) I always said that he did not have the work ethic or drive to do something– man did he prove me wrong. He set out to ruin my life and pretty much succeeded. My grades fell apart, I got kicked out of the only programme I wanted to be in, I went from fast tracking through to part time limping along. I spent many days curled into a ball feeling like I literally couldn’t do anything. It took years for me to sorta rebuild, it took years to trust people enough after him to actually be open to being close. 3yrs married now :) working freelance in a different field.
…i regret him because I regret all the time in my life that got wasted because of him.
I’d have to say my biggest regret has been chasing after people who did not like me back or were red flags…too much wasted time…soo much wasted time.
I regret being selfish in past relationships. still rings a knotted pang in the ol heart hole.
letting myself believe the idiot on the bus in 6th grade when he bullied me. it led to issues which are still going on and that i’m going to remember for a long time.
dating my ex, she was toxic, and a cheater and broke up with me whilst I was sick for a dude named caleb…
Introducing my kids to Kids YouTube. Some of the content is great, but a lot of it is horrible and exploitative. And then there’s the unboxing videos. My kids would like me to spend $500K in toys to keep up with these influencers. It’s so much commercialized c**p.
Climbing trees.
Taking AP Physics 1.
Adds a whole bunch of stress, bad grades on my report card, brought down my GPA, teacher doesn’t teach us the material on the test, won’t get more than a 2 on the AP Exam, and even if I do it won’t really help me in college.
I should have dropped this class when I had the chance.
I regret buying a stupid stuffed rabbit from Walmart, I should have bought some candy, but no i just HAD to buy that stupid stuffed rabbit! It’s not the worst thing I regret, but I still regret it.
Work at a call centre.
Little transferrable skills. Employers just book an interview to dig up dirt on what you do, and they will judge you for working in the line of work. Years of declining mental health and emotional stability. Debt.
My mother.
5th grade omg dont get me started my entire class swore on their life no one shall ever talk about 5th grade.
1: everyone was an a*****e hoestly you could breath without some one humiliating u
2: every one was weird like half my class were furries and not me but two of my friends were i crawled fast than f*****g sonic and there a a gang war like this one manipulitive a*****e vs this one a*****e that was stupid than f**k (3 kids left bc of them then they left bc “they were being treated unfairly” they litteraly were f*****g a******s who lied bc a poor kid didnt give them their life savings like be respectful (that was a true story also her dad died just then she left bc of them if feel so bad) then this other kid who got sick of always being forced to stick up for one left bc the girl didnt like her anymore so she bullied the poor kid out of school also the 2 bitches left)
3: i was the worst back then (i was very nice but had no emotions) all i cared about was fortnite (once i played it in school the teachers didnt find out but my parents did) when i was virtual i kicked teachers from the zoom (everyone knew it was me but had no proof so i got off scott free) i also chased people with my sonic crawl btw im ugly as f**k so that is f*****g scarier then god damn pennywise
4: super annoying class prob bc ur mom jokes and among us memes were popular
that is 5th grade in a nutshell also the teacher is like the nicest one ever who is my honors now and her class is easier than reg ela
Breaking up/ getting back together time and time again with my ex. It broke my self esteem, my mind and we were just not a good fit. Should have left and not looked back, but I begged to have him back each time. So cringeworthy now. The sex and chemistry were good but that was it. We were also co-workers so it was just overall complicated!
My first husband. If my father would have said to me, “It’s okay. You don’t have to go through with it. I’m not worried about the money,” on my wedding day, I wouldn’t have.
When I was 16, I slept with my crush. He left me the next day for a cheerleader chick who was everything I wasn’t: short, blonde, girlie…a virgin. I was devastated.
2 years later, we ended up working together for the summer and I fell head over heels in love with him. Terrified of being hurt, I ran.
We ended up together in the end…2 decades later. We got married, bought a house, have two beautiful kids. But, I’ve always regretted the years we could have had together if we hadn’t been young, dumb, and scared. Instead of having 50 years or more, we’ll be lucky to get 30.
