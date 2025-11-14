I Capture The Strange Folklore And Atmosphere In Nevada’s Desert Around Area 51 (27 Pics)

The dust had settled in Nevada after the “Storm Area 51” event that happened a few months ago. With this in mind, I thought it’d be a great opportunity for my personal flashback of the area. Last summer I photographed, along with photographer Alice Wexell, around the Area 51 region in the Nevada Desert.
We spoke to local people and drove back roads towards the gates of the facility. As expected, lots of UFO and alien depictions and paraphernalia could be seen around the place, as it is a true place of myth for urban folklore.
No aliens were spotted, though. However, the landscape is surreal and at times feels out of this world. I hope you’ll appreciate my gallery of the notorious Area 51!
See the whole project at my sirencreatives page that you can find below.
More info: sirencreatives.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 The Extremely Terrestrial Highway
#2 A Sign In The Town Of Rachel, Nevada
#3 The Hangar For Aliens
#4 Light Trails In The Desert
#5 Outside Of The Little A’le’inn In Rachel, Nevada
#6 The Extraterrestrial Highway
#7 Sunset Views Over The Area 51 Zone
#8 I Wonder What That Means
#9 Silhouette of a man lit up on the rocks at night
#10 Joshua Tree At Sunset
Image source: Ryan Koopmans
#11 Poster On The Wall
#12 The Moon Seen From Alamo, Nevada
#13 A Bar In Rachel, Nevada
#14 Depiction Of Abduction
#15 The Highway Past Rachel, Nevada
#16 Barbed Wire At One Of The Back Entrances To Area 51
#17 Solar Panels
Image source: Ryan Koopmans
#18 Signs At One Of The Back Entrances To Area 51
#19 Burst Of Light Shines Into The Camera Lens
#20 After The Raid
#21 A Mural Depicting Aliens Along The Highway
#22 Alien Graffiti
#23 A Joshua Tree At Sunset
#24 Wrecked Cars Stacked In Alamo, Nevada
#25 Eyes Seen On Top Of The Metropolitan Hotel On The Las Vegas Strip
#26 A Worker At The Alien Research Center
#27 A Visitor In Rachel, Nevada
