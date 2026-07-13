58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

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When we think of aesthetics, polished, almost flawless imagery comes to mind. However, an online subculture is redefining how we view conventionally attractive visual motifs. 

Enter Goblincore. If you look up its definition, you will find descriptions like “Messy, chaotic, and unpolished.” Yet, despite its rather unorthodox theme, it has a growing following. Goblincore even has a dedicated subreddit with 33,000 followers and counting. 

If you want to know more about this particular look, check out this list, which we compiled from posts in the community.

#1 Someone Said You Guys Might Like My Elvish Lantern, Hope It Kinda Fits The Sub. (It’s My Graduation Project For My Apprenticeship In Creative Metalwork)

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Pixelmanns

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

#2 Look At This Amazing Chess Set My GF Handcrafted For Me!

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Chriss016

#3 Frog Demon Bag I Crocheted To Guard My Goblin Treasures (And Whisper Suspicious Things At Night)

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: kaeruhoshi

Goblincore is widely known as the counter-reaction to Cottagecore, another popular aesthetic that came about in early 2018. The latter is all about pristine flower gardens, picturesque picnics, and usually highlights baking sourdough bread and embroidery.

#4 My Little Goblincore Star, She Carries A Book Everywhere She Goes 🤭

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Super_Raspberry828

#5 Scarf I Made

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: AnybodyOk6306

#6 My Favorite Piece From My First Pottery Course 🐌

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: danaut358

On the other hand, Goblincore is more about nature’s rougher side. It commonly features mushroom foraging, mismatched socks, creepy-crawlies, and amphibians that many wouldn’t be attracted to, such as toads, snails, and slugs. 

#7 My Fantastical Fairy Forest Nook, For Your Consideration! 🧚

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: plantbasedmenace

#8 Someone On The Doc Martens Sub Burned In The Cool Designs On These. I Figured You All Would Appreciate It

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: lynivvinyl

#9 My Crochet Subs Sent Me Over Here Because They Thought You Might Like My Mossy Friends 💚🪾💀

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: bexcreatures

Goblincore fashion also became a hit among young people. According to The Guardian, Etsy Sellers like UK-based The Divine Occult Shop reported a “dramatic increase in sales” of elf ear cuffs. Similarly, Etsy store Palm Tree also saw a boost in sales of Moss quartz earrings.

According to trends analyst Sabrina Faramarzi, “Goblincore is cottage for those that actually spend time in nature.”

#10 My Boyfriend Made Me An Acorn Bag

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: GreenStrawbebby

#11 Bat Obi

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: CasualFingerGuns

#12 I’m Here To Tell You About Bread Frog

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: BlueHeron0_0

“(Members of the Goblincore community) know that nature is not sunlit wheat fields but gnarly forests and chaotic animals,” Faramarzi explained. “Often referred to as dark cottagecore, the aesthetic also picks up some of the occult.”

Faramarzi also noted that Goblincore obliquely champions anti-consumption, helping people realize what they need and what they don’t.

#13 Possum Mermaids

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: beingOnlyMe

#14 Forrest Empress Dress I Made For Renfaire 2025

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: RileyGranger

#15 I Was Told This Sub Might Like My Carnivorous Bog, I Hope You Do!

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Objective_Author4500

“After long lockdowns, perhaps spending lots of money collecting and surrounding ourselves with a bunch of things we don’t need, wearing loose, neutral clothing and taking lots of walks, I think we all feel a little bit like goblins right now,” Faramarzi explained. 

#16 I Make Frog Mugs

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: frownfrown

#17 My Daughter Told Me My Carved Bird Houses Were “Goblincore”?

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: IFailedCAPTCHA

#18 I Made These Little Frogs 🐸

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Elittoh

#19 I Was Told You Guys Might Like These Snail Cookies I Made

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: inspiredtotaste

#20 Made A Shirt

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Idsayitssewsewout

#21 Well Isn’t It Great?

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Insidead

#22 I’ve Seen People Make These So I Thought I Would Give It A Try

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Shauna-

#23 A Tree Stump Outside My House That My 4 Year Old Coloured In With Chalk

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: EddieDantes23

#24 I Made A Mushroom Bag From Leather

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Nils_Beardfoot

#25 I Made A Log-Bag

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: MrKastrull

#26 My 12 Year Old Wanted Me To Make Whatever This Monstrosity Is For Him This Halloween. All Four Limbs Are On Stilts

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: BoltFlower

#27 I Have Done It! Rat Queen Please Bless This New Rat

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: SpeedySuperFast

#28 Someone Mentioned A Few Of My Food Creations Might Fit Here So I Thought I Would Share Some Of My Favorites

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: joross31

#29 I Made Some Goblins For My Families Christmas Stockings This Year

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Spooky_Gecko

#30 I Was Told My Cthulhu Planters Would Be Appreciated Here!

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: SnowyBrookStudios

#31 Finished Fiber Figments Pattern

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Indigo-Mandala

#32 I Spent 15 Hours Making Leaves, But I Think It Was Worth It 🌱

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Hickeysplease

#33 The Whimsy Folks Sent Me Over Here With My Mothy Capes, Enjoy!

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Caharm

#34 Goblincore Tea Party

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: ez-bake-coven

#35 I’ve Been Told You Guys Might Like My Jacket

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Slohann

#36 I Made Moss Coasters

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Kat_Berg

#37 Art By Janie Mork

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Danilaa25

#38 Wool Mushroom Hat With Glass Pendants

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: lavendollar

#39 Turkey Leg Bag I Made For My Trinkets At Ren Faire 🍗🍄🍃

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: No_Needleworker215

#40 He Turned Out Extra Silly

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Deranged_Doodles

#41 Feeling Like A Forest Creature – Was Told You All Would Appreciate This Look

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: mrfabulousdesigns

#42 Rabbit And Seaweed Jumpsuit I Made For My Mom

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: smatchmo666

#43 I Was Told This Sub Might Appreciate My Ceramics

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: stellensie

#44 Thought Y’all Would Get A Kick Out Of My Morel Lamp 🌱

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Ninetyglazeddonuts

#45 My 13 Yr Old Daughter Won A Local Art Competition For Her Illustration And I Thought You All Might Enjoy It. :)

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Feistybritches

#46 My First Pie 🥹

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: OriginalAngel__Olsen

#47 Botanical Artist Who Makes “Gloves” With Real Flower Petals And Leaves (@hallofstars)

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Yeeslander

#48 I Was Told You Guys May Enjoy This Set I Did

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Veryupsetgovernment

#49 No One At Uni Talks To Me So I Took The Goblin With Me For Company

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: bandaged_

#50 Thought You Guys Might Like This Matcha I Did A While Back :^)

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: strawbfruit

#51 Quilted Fish Pillow

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Snaily_Pail

#52 I Turned My Bathroom Into A Magical Forest

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Asterfields1224

#53 We Were Told That Our Toilet Paper Toad Dispensers Would Be Appreciated Here ✨

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: BreadboxArtstudio

#54 I Don’t Really Have Anywhere Else To Share This So Uhhhh Look At This Thing I Made

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: GreenStrawbebby

#55 I’m Doing A Tarot Series

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: Few_Valuable2654

#56 Say Hello To My Son. I Finished Him This Morning

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: GreenStrawbebby

#57 I Am A Ceramicist, And I Have Been Obsessed With Snails Lately – Here Is A Snail Urn I Made

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: bombazine

#58 Thought You Guys Might Like The Nail Set I Just Finished

58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

Image source: iNyyxi

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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