58 Whimsical Crafts That Are So Magical People Just Had To Share Online

When we think of aesthetics, polished, almost flawless imagery comes to mind. However, an online subculture is redefining how we view conventionally attractive visual motifs.
Enter Goblincore. If you look up its definition, you will find descriptions like “Messy, chaotic, and unpolished.” Yet, despite its rather unorthodox theme, it has a growing following. Goblincore even has a dedicated subreddit with 33,000 followers and counting.
If you want to know more about this particular look, check out this list, which we compiled from posts in the community.
#1 Someone Said You Guys Might Like My Elvish Lantern, Hope It Kinda Fits The Sub. (It’s My Graduation Project For My Apprenticeship In Creative Metalwork)
Image source: Pixelmanns
#2 Look At This Amazing Chess Set My GF Handcrafted For Me!
Image source: Chriss016
#3 Frog Demon Bag I Crocheted To Guard My Goblin Treasures (And Whisper Suspicious Things At Night)
Image source: kaeruhoshi
Goblincore is widely known as the counter-reaction to Cottagecore, another popular aesthetic that came about in early 2018. The latter is all about pristine flower gardens, picturesque picnics, and usually highlights baking sourdough bread and embroidery.
#4 My Little Goblincore Star, She Carries A Book Everywhere She Goes 🤭
Image source: Super_Raspberry828
#5 Scarf I Made
Image source: AnybodyOk6306
#6 My Favorite Piece From My First Pottery Course 🐌
Image source: danaut358
On the other hand, Goblincore is more about nature’s rougher side. It commonly features mushroom foraging, mismatched socks, creepy-crawlies, and amphibians that many wouldn’t be attracted to, such as toads, snails, and slugs.
#7 My Fantastical Fairy Forest Nook, For Your Consideration! 🧚
Image source: plantbasedmenace
#8 Someone On The Doc Martens Sub Burned In The Cool Designs On These. I Figured You All Would Appreciate It
Image source: lynivvinyl
#9 My Crochet Subs Sent Me Over Here Because They Thought You Might Like My Mossy Friends 💚💀
Image source: bexcreatures
Goblincore fashion also became a hit among young people. According to The Guardian, Etsy Sellers like UK-based The Divine Occult Shop reported a “dramatic increase in sales” of elf ear cuffs. Similarly, Etsy store Palm Tree also saw a boost in sales of Moss quartz earrings.
According to trends analyst Sabrina Faramarzi, “Goblincore is cottage for those that actually spend time in nature.”
#10 My Boyfriend Made Me An Acorn Bag
Image source: GreenStrawbebby
#11 Bat Obi
Image source: CasualFingerGuns
#12 I’m Here To Tell You About Bread Frog
Image source: BlueHeron0_0
“(Members of the Goblincore community) know that nature is not sunlit wheat fields but gnarly forests and chaotic animals,” Faramarzi explained. “Often referred to as dark cottagecore, the aesthetic also picks up some of the occult.”
Faramarzi also noted that Goblincore obliquely champions anti-consumption, helping people realize what they need and what they don’t.
#13 Possum Mermaids
Image source: beingOnlyMe
#14 Forrest Empress Dress I Made For Renfaire 2025
Image source: RileyGranger
#15 I Was Told This Sub Might Like My Carnivorous Bog, I Hope You Do!
Image source: Objective_Author4500
“After long lockdowns, perhaps spending lots of money collecting and surrounding ourselves with a bunch of things we don’t need, wearing loose, neutral clothing and taking lots of walks, I think we all feel a little bit like goblins right now,” Faramarzi explained.
#16 I Make Frog Mugs
Image source: frownfrown
#17 My Daughter Told Me My Carved Bird Houses Were “Goblincore”?
Image source: IFailedCAPTCHA
#18 I Made These Little Frogs 🐸
Image source: Elittoh
#19 I Was Told You Guys Might Like These Snail Cookies I Made
Image source: inspiredtotaste
#20 Made A Shirt
Image source: Idsayitssewsewout
#21 Well Isn’t It Great?
Image source: Insidead
#22 I’ve Seen People Make These So I Thought I Would Give It A Try
Image source: Shauna-
#23 A Tree Stump Outside My House That My 4 Year Old Coloured In With Chalk
Image source: EddieDantes23
#24 I Made A Mushroom Bag From Leather
Image source: Nils_Beardfoot
#25 I Made A Log-Bag
Image source: MrKastrull
#26 My 12 Year Old Wanted Me To Make Whatever This Monstrosity Is For Him This Halloween. All Four Limbs Are On Stilts
Image source: BoltFlower
#27 I Have Done It! Rat Queen Please Bless This New Rat
Image source: SpeedySuperFast
#28 Someone Mentioned A Few Of My Food Creations Might Fit Here So I Thought I Would Share Some Of My Favorites
Image source: joross31
#29 I Made Some Goblins For My Families Christmas Stockings This Year
Image source: Spooky_Gecko
#30 I Was Told My Cthulhu Planters Would Be Appreciated Here!
Image source: SnowyBrookStudios
#31 Finished Fiber Figments Pattern
Image source: Indigo-Mandala
#32 I Spent 15 Hours Making Leaves, But I Think It Was Worth It 🌱
Image source: Hickeysplease
#33 The Whimsy Folks Sent Me Over Here With My Mothy Capes, Enjoy!
Image source: Caharm
#34 Goblincore Tea Party
Image source: ez-bake-coven
#35 I’ve Been Told You Guys Might Like My Jacket
Image source: Slohann
#36 I Made Moss Coasters
Image source: Kat_Berg
#37 Art By Janie Mork
Image source: Danilaa25
#38 Wool Mushroom Hat With Glass Pendants
Image source: lavendollar
#39 Turkey Leg Bag I Made For My Trinkets At Ren Faire 🍗🍄🍃
Image source: No_Needleworker215
#40 He Turned Out Extra Silly
Image source: Deranged_Doodles
#41 Feeling Like A Forest Creature – Was Told You All Would Appreciate This Look
Image source: mrfabulousdesigns
#42 Rabbit And Seaweed Jumpsuit I Made For My Mom
Image source: smatchmo666
#43 I Was Told This Sub Might Appreciate My Ceramics
Image source: stellensie
#44 Thought Y’all Would Get A Kick Out Of My Morel Lamp 🌱
Image source: Ninetyglazeddonuts
#45 My 13 Yr Old Daughter Won A Local Art Competition For Her Illustration And I Thought You All Might Enjoy It. :)
Image source: Feistybritches
#46 My First Pie 🥹
Image source: OriginalAngel__Olsen
#47 Botanical Artist Who Makes “Gloves” With Real Flower Petals And Leaves (@hallofstars)
Image source: Yeeslander
#48 I Was Told You Guys May Enjoy This Set I Did
Image source: Veryupsetgovernment
#49 No One At Uni Talks To Me So I Took The Goblin With Me For Company
Image source: bandaged_
#50 Thought You Guys Might Like This Matcha I Did A While Back :^)
Image source: strawbfruit
#51 Quilted Fish Pillow
Image source: Snaily_Pail
#52 I Turned My Bathroom Into A Magical Forest
Image source: Asterfields1224
#53 We Were Told That Our Toilet Paper Toad Dispensers Would Be Appreciated Here ✨
Image source: BreadboxArtstudio
#54 I Don’t Really Have Anywhere Else To Share This So Uhhhh Look At This Thing I Made
Image source: GreenStrawbebby
#55 I’m Doing A Tarot Series
Image source: Few_Valuable2654
#56 Say Hello To My Son. I Finished Him This Morning
Image source: GreenStrawbebby
#57 I Am A Ceramicist, And I Have Been Obsessed With Snails Lately – Here Is A Snail Urn I Made
Image source: bombazine
#58 Thought You Guys Might Like The Nail Set I Just Finished
Image source: iNyyxi
Follow Us