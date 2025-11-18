“I Know I’m Mentally Ill”: 16YO’s Mental Illness Ignored By Dad And Stepmom, She Lashes Out

The sad truth is that we still live in a world where people are unaware of mental health issues and the struggles that a person can face. Some people even try to hush it up because it’s still associated with shame.
That’s exactly the case with the father and stepmother of Reddit user IceNecessary785, who genetically inherited mental illness from her biological mom. After being told not to talk about it constantly, the original poster (OP) finally cracked under the struggle and snapped at them, but this just infuriated them more!
In today’s story, we dive into a very sensitive topic where the poster tells us about the mental struggles that she’s facing. She lives with her dad and stepmom as her mom lost custody due to a mental illness that also affected her entire family. Even the poster is also suffering from the same thing, but she’s not allowed to talk about it.
It’s all because of her dad and stepmom, who not only ignore her mental health struggles but also forbid her from talking about her mom and her issues. Whenever she does bring up her mom, they say “nurture is more important than nature” and that she’s disrespecting her stepmom.
She had also refused to be adopted by her stepmom as her mom paid child support without fail. Even her grandpa is on her side and checks up on her mom from time to time. When she tries to speak up about her struggles, her father brushes it all off that she’s “imagining it”. Besides, she’s not allowed to talk about it when her other siblings are in the house.
The deeper we dive into the story, the more we realize the sufferings of OP. One day, when she was Googling her mom, they caught her and stopped her, claiming she was being disrespectful to her “real mom”. That was the breaking point for her because she finally snapped and started screaming at the couple.
It was bound to happen as they kept forcing her to keep everything bottled up while they pretended that everything was normal. She yelled at them about her mom and her own struggles and kept at it even when they asked her to stop. Tragically, they were not brought to their senses, rather it bounced back on her as they were furious at her because the other kids were in the house.
After the poster vented online, Redditors couldn’t help but express their sympathies to her; after all, it’s quite a miserable thing that’s happening to the teen. They were furious with the couple for taking mental health so lightly and even asking her to suppress her suffering.
Bored Panda interviewed Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor, to gain a deeper perspective on the matter. She mentioned that ignoring mental health issues can lead to the intensification of symptoms such as anxiety, depression, mood swings, or intrusive thoughts, making the condition harder to manage over time.
Folks were also furious that the couple was forcing her to bond with her stepmother and refer to her as her “real mom”. They found it ridiculous as this would add to her struggles. Even Prof. Lobo said that genuine, healthy relationships need to be built on mutual respect and understanding, and if a stepparent’s role is imposed rather than developed naturally, it can strain their bond with the child.
People also felt that the couple was completely erasing her mother’s identity from her mind and they found it highly disturbing. According to Prof. Lobo, “The psychological impact of one parent trying to erase the other’s identity from a teen’s mind can lead to long-lasting emotional and relational difficulties.”
“The teen might be forced to navigate complex feelings of loss, loyalty, and identity in an unhealthy environment. The constant emotional tension can overwhelm the teen’s ability to cope effectively.” The more we understand things, it just seems like a really aggravating issue that needs to be resolved.
Even the Redditors advised the teen to get professional help and check for free resources. Some even said that she could ask her grandpa for help, but most agreed that the healthiest thing would be for her to leave the house as soon as she is old enough as they felt that staying with the neglectful couple might just create more problems.
We asked Prof. Lobo about what advice she would give to any teen stuck in a similar situation and she mentioned a few steps that teens could take. “If you don’t find support from your family, reach out to trusted adults, seek professional help, contact support organizations, develop coping strategies, educate yourself, set boundaries, plan for independence from toxicity, or explore online resources.”
What did you make of the story? Let us know in the comments!
