Mom of Student Jailed For Life In Dubai For “Stupid Mistake” Lashes Out At “Haters” In Scathing Post

The mother of Mia O’Brien, a 23-year-old from Liverpool who was reportedly sentenced to life in prison in Dubai for carrying 50g of narcotic substance, lashed out at online critics in a sharp social media post.
Danielle McKenna defended her daughter against what she described as cruel remarks, while also stressing that Mia’s arrest stemmed from a “very stupid mistake” rather than criminal intent.
Danielle McKenna called out and fought back against critics in her new fundraiser
Image credits: Danni Mck/Facebook
Danielle McKenna had used social media to rally support for her daughter’s legal battle, but not everyone responded with sympathy.
After launching a GoFundMe campaign that was later removed, she promoted a new fundraiser on GiveSendGo to help cover legal fees and travel expenses.
Alongside the post, she included a fiery message aimed at those she described as “haters,” according to Unilad.
Image credits: Danni Mck/Facebook
“This is my little girl, my firstborn and only daughter. I will fight for my kids till the day I d*e,” McKenna wrote.
“So to all you haters, let’s hope karma doesn’t come knocking on your door. Your nasty comments do not hurt or affect my life, so you won’t get a reaction or response from me.
“And if that’s what you’re after, maybe get in touch with the Samaritans helpline if you’re that sad and lonely. Much love to you all.”
Image credits: Mia O’Brien/Facebook
Her comments highlighted the emotional toll the case had taken on the family, while also providing a glimpse of netizens’ harsh reactions that followed news of Mia’s arrest.
Mia O’Brien might have made a stupid mistake, but she is facing very real consequences
Image credits: Danni Mck/Facebook
Mia O’Brien, a Liverpool University law student who was aspiring to become a solicitor, had been staying with friends when she was allegedly found with 50g of narcotic substances.
Speaking earlier to the Daily Mail, McKenna admitted the arrest stemmed from what she called a “stupid mistake,” but insisted it did not reflect O’Brien’s true character.
“I speak to her, but she can’t say too much on the phone,” McKenna explained.
Image credits: Danni Mck/Facebook
“She’s just made a stupid mistake after going over to see a friend and her boyfriend in Dubai. She was crying on the phone and saying ‘Oh mum, please forgive me.’
“I definitely don’t think she was going to sell the dr*gs or bring them back. It’s a lot of dr*gs, but there are others involved, and she has just been caught up in it.”
O’Brien was sentenced to life in prison for her offense. She was also fined £100,000 by the court.
Image credits: Nikolay/Adobe Stock
“She pleaded not guilty. They don’t have a just trial over there. She was just given a life sentence and has to serve 25 years,” Danielle stated.
“The trial was all in Arabic, and Mia was told of the sentence later by her lawyer.”
Dubai is known for having unforgiving laws about illegal substances
Image credits: Cavan for Adobe/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
O’Brien’s case once again highlighted the United Arab Emirates’ zero-tolerance policy toward narcotics.
According to the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, even small amounts of illegal substances can carry serious penalties, with trafficking offenses punishable by d*ath.
“There is zero tolerance for dr*g-related offenses. The penalties for trafficking, smuggling, using and possessing illegal dr*gs (including residual amounts) are severe.”
Image credits: Danni Mck/Facebook
“Sentences for dr*g trafficking can include the d*ath penalty.”
“Possession of even the smallest amount of illegal dr*gs, including c*nnabis, can lead to a minimum three-month prison term or a fine of between 20,000 and 100,000 UAE dirham,” the official guidance stated.
Authorities also treated the presence of narcotics in the bloodstream as possession.
Image credits: Mia O’Brien/Facebook
“Possessing, concealing or making transactions with money from narcotics-related offences is illegal. You could get a prison sentence and a fine,” the office website stated.
Numerous netizens highlighted that O’Brien’s entire ordeal could have been prevented if she had not been caught with illegal substances.
“However hard this is for her family, she knew what she was doing was wrong. Dr*gs and dr*g d*aths cause so much devastation to other families,” one commenter wrote.
Image credits: GiveSendGo
“The sentence is harsh, for 50g it’s not international dealer amounts, but it also isn’t easy street UK she’s dealing with,” wrote another.
“If you don’t respect the laws of the country you’re visiting, then you have to do the time for the crime,” another commenter stated.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Danielle McKenna’s clawback against critics on social media
