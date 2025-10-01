24 Souvenirs From Around The World: Match Each Iconic Item To Its City

by

Have you ever wondered if you could identify a city just by its souvenirs? From hand-painted tiles in Lisbon to Murano glass in Venice, souvenirs tell the story of a place like nothing else.🧐

In this quiz, we’ll show you iconic memorabilia from all around the world. Your challenge? Guess the city they come from.🤩

Whether you’re an eternal traveler, a culture buff, or just love quirky souvenirs, this quiz will put your travel knowledge to the ultimate test.

Can you really match the souvenirs to their city? That’s what we’re about to find out. ✅

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

24 Souvenirs From Around The World: Match Each Iconic Item To Its City

Image credits: Ricky Esquivel

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul
Vince Gilligan Promises a Better Ending for Better Call Saul than Breaking Bad
3 min read
Feb, 16, 2020
Risk Board Game is Becoming a TV Series
3 min read
Jan, 14, 2021
Chilling Warning Professor Made About Bryan Kohberger’s Behavior As Complaints Piled Up Before Tragedy
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2025
Alex Trebek’s Does More than Just Kanye West Raps
3 min read
Feb, 21, 2017
This Vampire Diaries Episode Remains One Of The Best Of The Series
3 min read
May, 11, 2023
Peacemaker: ‘The Choad Less Traveled’-Recap
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.