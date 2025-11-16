97 Of The Cheesiest Pizza Puns Ever

You know the adage – even a bad pizza is still a good pizza, and even the silliest pizza pun is still quality laugh material. So, pizza, the glorious Neapolitan invention that has cemented its place as the ultimate comfort food worldwide. And not without reason! Where else would you find the whole food pyramid combined in one dish that’s also unbelievably tasty? And beautiful at that! The same also could be said about pizza puns as they combine the best of both worlds – the deliciousness of wordplay and the giggle-inducing silliness of the best jokes. What’s there not to like about these funny puns?
Sure, after reading these clever puns, you might be seduced to shout one out to your pizza delivery person, but bear in mind that they’ve probably heard them all, and a pun would not be a sufficient tip for their work. However, it still might brighten their mood, the same as they did with yours! And, if you were to ask us, the combo of pizza and puns is a match made in heaven, and we ourselves just couldn’t stop chuckling at these corny jokes!
You know the drill – open up the box, check if your gorgeous flatbread dish is sliced right, grab one, and scroll down below to check out our best pizza puns! Then, vote for the cheesiest puns that you’d like to see at the top of our list, and share this article with your friends!
#1
“Cut my life into pizzas. This is my last resort.”
#2
If you’re not enjoying these pizza puns, you must be laughtose intolerant.
#3
What kind of person doesn’t like pizza?
A weirdough.
#4
Did you hear about the guy who took a second job as a pizza chef?
He kneaded the dough.
#5
Another one bites the crust.
#6
A pizza asks a topping out on a date and says: “I’ve never sausage a beautiful face.”
#7
What is a pizza maker’s favorite song?
Slice, Slice Baby.
#8
What would be the name of God if the entire church is made up of cheese Pizza?
Chesus Christ.
#9
“I just watched my local pizza restaurant make the world’s largest pizza base – I’d like to see someone top that!”
#10
What is a dog’s favorite pizza topping?
Pupperoni.
#11
“No veggies?”
“I do what I want. You don’t pepper-own-me.”
#12
What did one pizza says to another pizza who was boasting about its taste?
Don’t be to saucy.
#13
Why was the rich pizza stressed?
He was being chased by pepperazis.
#14
“My mind is so messed up right now. I desperately need pizza of mind.”
#15
What does a pizza say when he needs some love?
Fold me close.
#16
What can a whole pizza do that a half pizza cannot do?
A whole one can look round.
#17
What cheese do dogs love on their pizza?
Muttzarella.
#18
What do we call a sleeping pizza?
A Pizzzza!
#19
How do you fix a broken pizza?
With tomato paste.
#20
“You will have a pizza my heart forever. Just know that.”
#21
“What would you say if a delivery boy drops your favorite pizza somewhere?
I have never sausage such a tragedy.”
#22
“Pizzachu! I cheese you.”
#23
“Can you buy me a pizza?”
“I’m trying to save money. I knead the dough.”
#24
What does a pizza wear to smell good?
Calzogne.
#25
This is the dough-main for all you pizza aficiona-doughs.
#26
“I a-dough you!”
#27
Nevermind, it’s too cheesy.
#28
Does your canine companion share your love of pizza?
You’ve got a puperoni.
#29
Cauliflower base: a breach of crust?
#30
What is the most favorite mathematical value for a pizza?
Pie.
#31
What did pizza say to air conditioner?
You made me real hard.
#32
The last supper art work by Da Vinci is really a fantastic pizza work.
#33
What terrible things one pizza can say to another pizza?
Possibly a lot of cheesy things.
#34
What did the hot slaying pizza say to the onlooker?
Dough! You wanna a pizza me?
#35
Pizza’s first line while getting introduced to someone – “Slice to meet you!”
#36
“I pray to cheesus crust.”
#37
In pizza we crust.
#38
Why did the man go into the pizza business?
He wanted to make some dough.
#39
“I have been trying to write a new pizza pun… but I can’t work out the delivery.”
#40
Where do pepperonis go on vacation?
The Leaning Tower of Pizza.
#41
“You’re a real pizza work” you might be saying.
#42
What do aardvarks like on pizza?
Ant-chovies.
#43
This deep-dish bake time is an incrustice!
#44
We are the crustodians of pizza love… and pizza humor.
#45
Or should that be: “You have stolen a pizza my hut?”
#46
“It might sound cheesy, but just know you melted my heart away.”
#47
What’s a pizza without cheese?
Dough!
#48
If you don’t crust me, I cannot give you my pizza gold to wear.
#49
The best sensual movie that can be made on a pizza is American pie.
#50
Seasons don’t matter but seasonings do.
#51
What makes pizzas so special?
It comes in all seasonings.
#52
“More than trust, I believe in having a profound pizza crust.”
#53
When you are a pizza lover, you focus on having a slice day instead of having a nice day.
#54
Why did Pizzerias in New York stop their dial-a-delivery services?
They were tipped that dominoes were getting played.
#55
“You’re a lot like a pizza – no matter how you slice it, you’re good.”
#56
Slice to meet you.
#57
“Mark my words, no one can adough you as much as I do.”
#58
What did Lionel Messi says when he walks into a Pizza parlour?
Make it quick like my goals.
#59
“There are only two round things I found beautiful and intriguing: the moon and pizza.”
#60
The leaning tower of pizza is the most astonishing structure in the whole world.
#61
There are some things in life that cannot be topped. My pizza is one of them.
#62
What does a pizza loves the most about human beings?
The zzzzzzz sound of sleeping.
#63
“Winning a 100m race is not a big deal. It will be a pizza cake for me.”
#64
The way he drives recklessly he will surely become a pizza of history one day.
#65
“This pizza of your art is good and beautiful. I wish I could have it.”
#66
“I want this world to be exactly like pizza: cheesy, endearing, and perfectly round.”
#67
Which Pharaoh brought pizza to Egypt?
Pharaoh Pizza Tut.
#68
May the sauce be with you.
#69
“I like my stomach like I like my pizza crust: stuffed.”
#70
Please don’t put ketchup on your pizza. In Heinz sight, it won’t be a good idea.
#71
You wanna pizza me, tough guy?
At yeast let me to explain.
#72
If one of Domino’s pizza shop collapses. Would all the others fall in succession?
#73
How do pizzas greet each other during the holiday season?
Merry Chrustmas!
#74
She is the only girl who can steal the pizza of my heart.
#75
“I am capable of doing a lot of things. It’s crust not my day today.”
#76
The saying is true, crust has risen from the dead.
#77
“Don’t you dare touch my slice of pizza otherwise I will slice you from between.”
#78
What is the difference between a pepperoni pizza and a cheese pizza?
It’s how they lean.
#79
There are two types of people in the world: one who loves pizza and the dead ones.
#80
“This is really a good pizza of music. It is making me ecstatic.”
#81
What you need a to solve a puzzle made up of pizzas?
Slices.
#82
The science of pizza is known as weirdoughlogy.
#83
“Trust me baby, I love you from head to tomato.”
#84
Killer swag with the touch of Margherita Thatcher’s fashion.
#85
“My local pizza place is struggling to stay afloat. They really knead the dough.”
#86
What is a pizza’s opening line at the bar?
“Hi, do you come here oven?”
#87
Every pizza my body loves every pizza your body.
#88
“I don’t crust you to make this pizza without burning it, so I’m ordering one.”
#89
Hamburgers are great, but pizza is tops.
#90
“Making pizza sauce makes me nervous… I can’t deal with strained tomatoes.”
#91
How do pizzas slide into DMs?
They ask “hey, what are you doughing right now?”
#92
Join us and let’s make pizza cheese grate again.
#93
What is the best way to stop a pizza curling?
Hide its brush.
#94
“I like Hawaiian pizza just fine-apple.”
#95
What is an ants favorite type of topping for their pizza?
Ant-chovies.
#96
It’s time to think outside the pizza box.
#97
Why did the romantic pizza need to go to the doctor?
He was so high in love he kneaded to get examined.
