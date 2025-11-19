50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Movies want to take us to an alternate reality. But to create it, the crew has to use real-life things. So, they improvise.

The subreddit r/ThatsABookLight is dedicated to dissecting these attempts, both the fascinating and the absurd—the members of this online community are exposing everyday household and commercial items being repurposed as something entirely different for the big screen.

Whether it’s a calculator used as a b**b clock or a sponge meant to represent a belt pouch, nothing gets past these folks.

#1 That’s A Dog

Image source: Kichigai, Paramount Pictures

#2 60s Batman’s Utility Belt Pouches Were Sometimes Made From Kitchen Sponges

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Hogmaster_General, 20th Century-Fox Television

#3 Galaxy Quest: ‘Scanning Tool’ For Sigourney Weaver’s Face Is A Vaginal Speculum

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Vocalscpunk, DreamWorks Pictures

#4 Was Watching Angel And I Instantly Saw Something I Recognized. Their ‘Lab Thingies’ Are Actually Toilet Brushes From IKEA !

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Snakehole12, 20th Century Fox

#5 I Love When They Adapt Something Without Any Effort. A Scene From An Indian TV Show

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: unclefishbits, Tent Cinema

#6 Andor S01e04 – Sainsbury Egg-Slicers Do Well As Sci-Fi Lights!

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Gedankenklo, Lucasfilm

#7 The Book Of Boba Fett [2022], 100 Litre Water Butt Is A Background Droid In Mos Espa, Tatooine

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: LadFarquaad, Lucasfilm

#8 The Keypad In Dark Matter Is A Kitchen Scale

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Franceseye, Sony Pictures Television

#9 In The Expanse, This Medical Device On The Table Of A Ship Medbay Is Actually A Kitchenart Spice Dispenser

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: corgblam, Alcon Entertainment

#10 [deadpool 2] I’ve Marked Out Which Nerf Blasters Were Used As Guns In This Post-Fight Scene

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: SillyTheGamer, Marvel Studios

#11 Sony Earbuds As Medical Equipment In X-Men Last Stand On Jean Grey/Phoenix

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: BillBowermanBallsack, 20th Century Fox

#12 I’m Pretty Sure This Guy In Andor Is Carrying A Cymbal Hardcase

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: RolandBrice, Lucasfilm

#13 This Remote Device To Activate The Red Scare From “The Tick” (2001) Is A Repurposed Bumble Ball Toy

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: leo_cor63, Columbia TriStar Television

#14 That Thing In Mandalorian Is Definitely A Rotisserie Skewer, Or Whatever It’s Called

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: QuestionableGoo, Lucasfilm

#15 Dune Costume Design – Utilizing A Washing Machine Hose / Clamp

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: lumpyferret, Legendary Pictures

#16 The Security Camera In This Mcr Music Video Is A Polaroid Sx70

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Cinephobe, My Chemical Romance

#17 In The Phantom Menace, The Tool? Ornament? Hanging On Anakin’s Wall Is Actually A Children’s Ball Thrower

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: my_life_is_trashh, Lucasfilm

#18 The Expanse S3e2 – A Car Topper Is Used As A Pediatric Cryo Stasis Pod

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com, Alcon Entertainment

#19 Remember In Star Trek Vi: The Undiscovered Country When Kim Cattrall Controlled The Uss Enterprise With A Drum Machine?

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Sarenord, Paramount Pictures

#20 Robot Jox (1989) A “Medical Injector” Used To Tranq The Hero Is Actually A Repainted Thermogrip 208 Hot Glue Gun

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: TheWoodchuck, Empire Pictures

#21 Iron Sky (2012): Spaceship Radio Klaus Is Talking Into Is A Head Lamp

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com, 27 Films Production

#22 The Machine In Michael’s Pod In Warrior Nun Is An Upside Down Canon Printer

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: sixinaboxdesign, Reality Distortion Field

#23 “Locator Device” In Spy Kids [2001] Is A Painted/Modified Electronic Handheld Battleship Game

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: cheeseburgertwd, Troublemaker Studios

#24 At The Mandalorian, Season 3, You Can See These Modern Lamps At The “The Resistor” Bar Tables. It Is Not A Lamp, But A Thanos 3-1 Bug Zapper L66 Modified

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: the-rebel-agent, Lucasfilm

#25 The Gamesphere From Drake & Josh Was A Memorex Boomball

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: dinkaro, Nickelodeon Productions

#26 Thought This Might Be Appreciated Here

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: moviedetail

#27 Tomy Dingbot As Smoke Alarm In “Aliens”

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: wander17

#28 In Deep Space 9 S02e15 “Paradise” [1994], The Penal Box Is A Standard 40”x48” Collapsible Gaylord Bin With Lid

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: gigadanman, Paramount Pictures

#29 Loki – Tva Terminal Is A Weltron 8 Track Player

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: ALudB47, Marvel Studios

#30 At It Again. In The Mandalorian “Chapter 3: The Sin” (2019), They’re Using Ice Cream Makers Now As Portable Safes

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: icoulduseanother, Lucasfilm

#31 Sci-Fi Diagnostic Equipment? Nah, Barcode Scanner (Star Trek: Into Darkness, 2013)

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: HalDimond, Paramount Pictures

#32 Empire Strikes Back (1980) – 2-1b Medical Droid’s “Mouth” Is A Shure Sm55 (The Elvis Mic) Microphone Grill

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: I_Think_I_Cant, Lucasfilm

#33 The “Remote Mines” In Goldeneye Are The Base Of A Saitek Megagrip Joystick

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: NyteMyre, Eon Productions

#34 Obi-Wan Kenobi Used A Kodak Service Range Finder As A Communicator

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: spectaclephoto, Lucasfilm

#35 Karate Training System From Cobra Kai Is Lazer Tag Vest From 1986

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: XPav, Sony Pictures Television

#36 B**b Timer In S.W.A.T. Is Just A TI-83 Plus Calculator

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: xXEndMiiXx, Spelling-Goldberg Productions

#37 In The Fifth Element [1997], The ZF-1 Remote Is An Old Handheld Electronic Game Painted Black

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: MattgomeryBurns, Gaumont

#38 This Tool In The Book Of Boba Fett Is The Same Torch I Have

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: OliOrange15, Lucasfilm

#39 Boss Of Booklights [dynamo Dream]

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Vinnidict, Futureproof Workshop

#40 In Knives Out (2009) The Frame For The Knife Display Is The Fan Guard From A Commercial Air Conditioner

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: MyMomSaysIAmCool, MRC

#41 Transporter Test Cylinder Is A Sonobuoy Case

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: NeilFraser, Paramount Pictures

#42 The Helmets In The Original Tron Movie Were The Popular Cooper Sk2000 Hockey Helmet

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: arghthor, Walt Disney Productions

#43 In Star Trek Picard S02e10, A Character Needs To Hack A Device That Seems To Be Controlled By A Powered Off Korg Nanokontrol Mixing Interface

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Perrylicious, Paramount Pictures

#44 That’s A Barcode Scanner From 2014. In The TV Show “The Rookie”

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: SavingsTask, 20th Century Fox

#45 Mmmm, Fried Facehuggers – High-Tech Lab Equipment On Lv426 Is A Deep Fat Fryer (Aliens 1986)

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: spinefinger, Brandywine Productions

#46 In Macgruber [2010], Macgruber’s Keypad Lock To His Secret Agent Stash Is The Handheld Electronic Game Lights Out Released In 1995 By Tiger Electronics

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: bradferg

#47 [tv] In Battlestar Galactica [1979], These “Fruits” Are Just Balloons

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: heidismiles, Universal Television

#48 Cpt. Picard With What Looks To Be A Box Cutter

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: cincyphil, Paramount Pictures

#49 Klingons In Star Trek: Deep Space Nine [1994] Drink Out Of Measuring Cups

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: TheNearestAirlock

#50 In The Flash Ep 713, The Eeg Scanners On Barry’s Head Appear To Be Just A Bunch Of Shure Headset Mics

50 Times Filmmakers Repurposed Everyday Items As Props And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: SayNO2AutoCorect, Warner Bros. Television Studios

