Hey Pandas, What’s A Weird Thing You Did In School? (Closed)

A weird thing that you or a group of friends did at elementary or middle school.
#1
In elementary school, the playground had this huge field area, with a lot of pine trees. They’d drop needles everywhere, so come fall, the entire ground would be orange. Now, there were these trees close to each other that when you stacked pine needles in a sort of wall formation made a really good fort. So pine needle forts became an activity for somw students. There ended up being three seperate forts, and it became a sort of battle, where people would steal pine needles, and protect their forts. It was a lot of fun.
#2
was in a classroom full of unattended kids. i proceed to start scream-sing the lyrics to never gonna give u up by rick astley. the whole class joined me and it was amazing. got in a little trouble after teach came back, but no regrets, especially after seeing that everyone had fun :D
it was also during an after school program, no way in hell would i have the bàlls to do that during school hours lol
