Hey Pandas, Share Any Random Thing (Closed)

When NASA sent Sally Ride into space for a week, they thought she needed 100 tampons, you know, ‘just to be safe’
“Take my picture” by Filter is about stripping on an airplane after getting drunk.
If a pregnant woman goes swimming in a yellow bathing suit. The baby lives in a yellow submarine… cue the Beatles
My Dad makes me lol at times. I asked him what his own version of Live, Love, Laugh was and he said S h I t, Shower, Shave 😂😂😂
The universe is flat
its actually hailing at my house rn
I’m currently eating leftover friend rice from a wedding yesterday
Sprained my ankle for the first time ever yesterday
