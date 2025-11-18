Hey Pandas, Share Any Random Thing (Closed)

by

Wanna tell a funny story? Wanna share a random fact? Want to say literally anything? Here’s the place to do it.

#1

When NASA sent Sally Ride into space for a week, they thought she needed 100 tampons, you know, ‘just to be safe’

#2

“Take my picture” by Filter is about stripping on an airplane after getting drunk.

#3

If a pregnant woman goes swimming in a yellow bathing suit. The baby lives in a yellow submarine… cue the Beatles

#4

My Dad makes me lol at times. I asked him what his own version of Live, Love, Laugh was and he said S h I t, Shower, Shave 😂😂😂

#5

The universe is flat

#6

its actually hailing at my house rn

#7

I’m currently eating leftover friend rice from a wedding yesterday

#8

Sprained my ankle for the first time ever yesterday

