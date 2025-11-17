Hey Pandas, Have You Re-Watched Any Old Movies That Turned Out To Be Better Than You Remember? (Closed)

When you watch an old favorite and you think to yourself “Damn that is a very good film!”
#1
My answer Velvet Goldmine, (not one for the youngsters on this site). I watched it fir the first time in years, forgot just how good the film is? A fictional retelling of the glam rock era based on David Bowie and Iggy Pop? It works so well. And that soundtrack? AMAZING!
#2
So many!
My top one would probably be National Velvet with Elizabeth Taylor (1944). It is SO GOOD. The characters are so deep and the plot is fantastic. I don’t know why it’s not more popular.
Next to that, my Dad loves old Westerns, so sometimes I watch them with him. They really used to put work into movies. There was no CGI or anything…just a bunch of people and a camera and a solid plot. 100% would recommend some of John Wayne’s.
#3
Not really an ‘old’ movie, but Hamilton! I first tried to watch it during a very chaotic hangout, no one was really paying attention so we all got bored. Couple years later, someone convinced me to rewatch it, and now I’ve listened to Guns and Ships about a million times
#4
There’s a couple I can name..
Garfield’s Halloween Adventure (1985) – cartoon goodness
The Black Stallion (1979) – a young boy and a black stallion (male) horse, survive a shipwreck on an island
Tarzan, Earl of Greystoke (1984) – Christopher Lambert (of Highlander fame) plays Tarzan, very dramatic movie, forget the cartoons
The Lady in White (1985) – Lucas Haas, big in the 80’s – ghost/haunting story, murder mystery about a pedo killer.
The Last Starfighter (1984) – the original Jumanji, only it’s not a “fake” world, it’s real – aliens evaluate human players based on video game scores
Enemy Mine (1985) – Dennis Quaid, Lou Gossett Jr. – a human male and an asexual alien in a dog fight, crash land on a mining planet
Alien Nation (1988) – James Caan and Mandy Patinkin – aliens on Earth, 1 human cop and 1 alien pair up on a case, salt water is acidic to the aliens
12 Angry Men (both 1957 and 1997) – jury focused, deliberating a trial
To Sir, with Love (1965) – Sidney Poitier – teacher in a rough London school
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) – Sidney Poitier – interracial couple
Scaramouche (1952) – French revenge story with sword fights!
Roxanne (1987) – Steve Martin – retelling of Cyrano de Bergerac.
The Forbidden Planet (1956) – scifi – Leslie Nielson used to be a dramatic actor before he switched gears and turned to comedy. Space exploration, new planet, robots, unseen foe.
The Lover (1992) – Jane March, Tony Leung – age gap (teenage French girl (15) and wealthy Chinese businessman (30s) – set in 1920’s French Indonesia (Saigon I think, now it’s Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam).
The Secret of NIHM (1982) – lab rats and mice experimented on evolve and escape, magic, cartoon movie
Dreamscape (1984) – Dennis Quaid – scifi – dream psychics
Solar Babies (1986) – scifi – post apocalyptic, think rollar derby/hockey.
So many more. War Games, The Hitcher, Warlock (RIP Julian Sands), The Gate, Dog Soldiers, The Poseidon Adventure (1972), The Towering Inferno, Hurricane (1979), Quest for Fire (1981), Clan of the Cavebear (1986), Runaway (1984) ..dear god I can’t stop!
