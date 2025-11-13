I Was Drawing A Mysterious Tiger Comics To Get My Life Back On Track After A Hard Breakup

I’m a Czech illustrator and also a girl. I was quite desperate after my breakup, so I started to draw every day one page of a tiger comics.
Bad things happened, but I have never been that kind of person, who needed to picture her troubles. After this experience I found out, it helps a lot. I would like to tell you, that every people is a powerful being, who mustn’t give up.
Everybody can fight, even though everything seems to be hopeless. Everybody has his own tiger, the powerful soul, and will. And this breakup seems to be the best thing, that happened in my life. The rest of the story you can find on Instagram #monthoftiger or on my web page.
More info: terezalu.cz
