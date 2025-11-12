We Used Our Home Aquarium And Fish Collection To Make An Aquatic Homage To The Greatest Movies Made

by

we are a band from Tel Aviv Israel, working on a new album. We needed to shoot a video clip but we were kinda short on budget so we sat in the living room of a good friends who is also a film maker, and thought about low-budget ideas. then, while watching videos for inspiration, one of the guys noticed the screen was reflecting on the aquarium, creating a really bizarre scenario – as if the fish were acting inside the video clip. then it hit us – why don’t we let the fish play inside our favourite movies? seemed like a great idea and stupid enough to waste time on it… It took us 4 days of shooting, both at home and a fish store that let us use their fish. no special effects were used (no fish were harmed as well, and we had professional guidance and help). creating a different aquarium setting for each scene was the hardest part, the most fun was deciding which fish goes with each film.

More info: youtube.com

Builder’s Tea – an aquarium homage to classical films

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“This Feels Exploitative”: Fans Find Former Nickelodeon Child Star Living Homeless At Age 36
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
Five Marvel Characters Netflix Definitely Made Better
3 min read
Jan, 11, 2018
Can The Show “Storage Wars” Be a 30-Year Show?
3 min read
Mar, 28, 2018
How To Turn A Word Search Into A Frame-Ready Pop-Art Portrait
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2025
Jeremy Piven Being on a PBS Period Piece for the Last Four Years is Weird
3 min read
Feb, 27, 2017
Actual Proof Why “13 Reasons Why” is Not Good for Television
3 min read
May, 8, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.