Step-Uncle Arrested After Body Of 14YO Girl Who Vanished Days Ago Found In RV

Kylie Toberman, the 14-year-old girl whose disappearance triggered a frantic community search in Vandalia, Illinois, was found lifeless inside an RV on the very property where she had been staying under the supervision of extended family.
The discovery was made just hours after she was reported missing last Friday (November 14).
Her body was located behind the home of her step-uncle, 43-year-old Arnold Barry Rivera, a man with a known history of prior accusations involving minors.
Rivera was arrested following a brief chase through the neighborhood, during which he attempted to hide inside nearby homes.
His charges now include first-degree m*rder, aggravated assa*lt, and concealing a homicide.
A 14-year-old girl was found lifeless in the care of her step-uncle, a man with a history of endangering minors
Image credits: Facebook / Kylie Toberman
Kylie vanished sometime after 9 pm Thursday night. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black leggings. By 6:30 am the next morning, she was reported missing, initiating an urgent search across Vandalia.
By mid-afternoon, officers turned their attention to the RV behind Rivera’s home. According to locals, the girl was forced to stay in the vehicle because Rivera’s house was filled with dogs and filth.
Inside, they found Kylie, unresponsive.
Image credits: Facebook / Kylie Toberman
Her mother, Meghan Zeller, did not have custody of Kylie or her sisters for reasons that have not been publicly disclosed. According to the Daily Mail, her father had previously lost his life overusing illegal substances.
Because of this, Kylie was placed under the supervision of Rivera, despite the unsanitary conditions inside his home and his documented history of criminal allegations.
The community is now struggling to understand how so many decisions lined up to leave Kylie exposed to danger
Image credits: X/FOMOthreads
“I was young and dumb… I thought I could trust somebody and now my baby is an Angel,” Zeller wrote after police found her daughter.
She added, “I will not shut up or stop until my child gets justice! I will not stop until my other girls are home.”
Image credits: Fayette County Sheriff’s Office
Online, Zeller’s grief has pushed people to ask how Kylie ever ended up on a property connected to a man who had once been charged in a case involving a minor, a case that was dropped months later.
Image credits: KSDK News
For many in Vandalia, Kylie was the victim of a system that repeatedly failed her.
Image credits: maof4boysplus1
Image credits: Facebook / Kylie Toberman
“This young girl and her sisters deserved more parenting and protection than they got from the state,” a reader wrote.
Image credits: Instagram / Melissa Wells
Others were quick to point fingers at the mother.
“Meghan Zeller is a disgrace for a mother,” another said. “She should be prosecuted for child endangerment.”
An investigation is underway to determine the exact series of events that preceded Kylie losing her life
Image credits: Fayette County Sheriff’s Office
Illinois State Police are now leading the investigation, working to reconstruct what happened inside the RV and in the hours before Kylie vanished. They have not yet confirmed whether she was harmed in the RV or brought there afterward.
Forensic analysis is ongoing.
Image credits: Facebook / Megan Zeller
Image credits: Facebook / Kylie Toberman
What is clear is that Rivera tried to escape responsibility. He faces his first court appearance this week.
Image credits: Instagram / Melissa Wells
According to those that knew her, Kylie was an exemplary student who loved to practice sports. Specifically, she was on the wrestling team of her school before the incident.
For the community of Vandalia, the question now is whether Kylie’s passing will finally trigger accountability. Not only for Rivera, but for the adults who placed her there, and the system that overlooked the dangers that surrounded her.
“When your fellow inmates find out what you did, you’re done for, simple as that,” a reader wrote.
“They failed her.” The tragedy left Vandalia torn between anger and confusion
Image credits: AssocPundits
Image credits: cash_machin2
Image credits: cash_machin2
Image credits: Big_Orange44
Image credits: judemelros
Image credits: VikHawk25
Image credits: aarr_org
Image credits: GreekPuppyQueen
Follow Us