“Can You Guess The Country From Emojis?”: Try Naming All 26 Of Them

by

Ready to put your geography skills – and your decoding powers – to the test? In this quiz, you’ll see 26 emoji combinations, each hinting at a specific country through landmarks, food, symbols, or cultural clues.

Your task is simple: type the correct country name based on what the emojis are trying to tell you. Some will be obvious at first glance, while others might make you pause, squint, and wonder how on earth a mountain, a goat, and a snowflake fit together.

Let’s see how many countries you can decode using emojis alone. Begin!

Check out our Geography page for more quizzes!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Corian Countertops: Is It Worth The Asking Price?
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
114 Of The Most Famous Cats On The Internet
3 min read
Jul, 19, 2025
My Miniature Vehicle And Street Museum Quality Sculptures (4 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Originals
The Originals Season 2 Episode 20 Review: “City Beneath the Sea”
3 min read
Apr, 28, 2015
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Did In 2023 That You’re Proud Of? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Floor Plans Of Homes From 8 Modern Cult TV Shows
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2018