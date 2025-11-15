Hey Pandas, Share The Funniest Joke You Know (Closed)

#1

why did the chicken cross the road?
to get to the idiot

knock knock
who’s there
chicken
chick-oh

#2

A man walked into a bar.

#3

What did the strawberry say when it was robbing the bank?
¨This is a strobbery everybody get down on the floor and don’t move!¨

#4

I borrowed a pal £10.000 for a face lift now i can recognize him to get my money back!

#5

One day a lil boy goes to his dads room and says there is a monster under his bed. The dad said he is lucky. But when the kid gets married, the monster will be sleeping with him. Lmao

#6

“Knock knock?”
“Come in”

(Sorry…I know it isn’t that good but it always makes me crack up).

#7

I’m dressing as a different type of bread each day starting from next week…

Roll on Monday!

#8

What did the pencil say to the paper?
“I dot my i’s on you.”

#9

Guess what-chicken butt
guess why-chicken thigh
guess who- chicken poo
guess where- chicken hair

