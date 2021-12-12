Which MCU Character Matches Your Zodiac Sign?

For over a decade, Marvel has been ruling the box office. Now, with their entire discography and expanded universe on Disney+ (and the weather getting chillier), it’s the perfect time to revisit some of our favorite MCU movies and TV shows. But what character represents your star sign? Let’s find out!
Aries – Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel)
Carol is a classic Aries. We see her at her most passionate, determined, and competitive. She also possesses the typical negative qualities in Aries; her impatience, aggression, and reckless tendencies. At your best, Aries, you are a burst of light that cannot be stopped. But when you’re at your worst, you’re vindictive and cut-throat. By connecting with your own empathy, you can deepen your personal relationships!
Taurus – Peter Quill (Star-Lord)
I see many people making the case that Peter Quill is an Aquarius. But to me, it’s very obvious he’s an earth sign. He’s extremely loyal to the people he loves (Uhm hello…he tried to fight Thanos for Gamora), and he’s got a natural sense for adventure. Just remember, while you’re out going wherever the wind might take you, to connect with the people you care about!
Gemini – Tony Stark (Iron Man)
Gemini, this might seem like an odd choice, but it’s actually perfect. Tony is the portrait of a Gemini who is happy in public and sad behind closed doors. You’re an air sign, so you’re highly adaptable and crave intellectual stimulati0n, just like Tony. You don’t mind being the center of attention, but you don’t seek it out. Keep bossing, Gemini, but let the people who love you in!
Cancer – Steve Rogers (Captain America)
Steve is such a Cancer it hurts. He’s emotional, sympathetic, and persuasive, just like you, Cancer. And while there are many great qualities about you, there are some negatives, like your tendency for moodiness and emotional gatekeeping. You naturally form tight bonds with people, because of your water placement, so don’t be afraid to lean on others for support when you need it!
Leo – Thor
Loud, powerful, and self-absorbed. These are all hallmark traits of a Le0. You are generous, warm-hearted, and often very funny, much like Thor. But at your worst, you are controlling, lazy (I mean we all saw Thor after Infinity War), and stubborn. You’re often the leader of situations, even if you don’t feel prepared to be one. Trust your instincts, and lead with love, Leo!
Virgo – Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch)
Virgo’s can be incredibly emotional, with no real way to process their feelings. Wanda is the perfect example of a Virgo. You can be so analytical, kind, and hard-working, but you’re also really hard on yourself. You have a tendency to like the background, not really wanting to be the center of the show. And while insecurity might creep up in your mind, don’t be afraid to hype yourself up and project confidence!
Libra – Peter Parker (Spider-Man)
Peter embodies a lot of Libra qualities; he’s attentive, diplomatic, and naturally gentle. Libras can also be indecisive, and avoid confrontation at all costs. You’re fair, Libra, and you’re a natural caregiver. You are the type of person who believes in achievable world peace, and prioritizes balance in their life. You’re able to balance so much in your life, but remember to take a moment for yourself!
Scorpio – Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow)
Scorpio, no surprises here. Natasha keeps secrets on an international level, something you do very well, Scorpio. You’re ambitious, cunning, and passionate, but you’re careful not to think with your feelings rather than your intellect. As a water sign, you can be quite emotional, and have tendencies to be an empath. You keep us guessing, Scorpio, and we love you for it!
Sagittarius – Prince T’Challa (Black Panther)
Few match the passion for freedom and justice that Prince T’Challa has. Much like T’Challa, you’re idealistic, driven by independence, and often generous. You have a curious energy that will never be satiated, and you’re a life-long student. As a fire sign, you have a tendency for impulsivity, and can often speak before your brain can tell you to stop. Take a deep breath, and take your time, Sagittarius.
Capricorn – Dr. Steven Strange
As a Capricorn, Dr. Strange perfectly encapsulates the ‘chasing my coin’ mentality. You’re intelligent, a relentless worker, and an ambition to be the best at the things you care about. You play just as hard as you work, and you have a taste for the finer things in life. At your worst, you can be unforgiving and condescending. But with the proper motivation, and love in your heart, you can be more than people think, Capricorn.
Aquarius – Valkyrie
For Aquarius, I had to go with Valkyrie. Much like you, she’s a hot mess who always ends up pulling it off. You’re a true original, fiercely independent, and you don’t mind a little risky business. But like Valkyrie, you can struggle with emotional vulnerability and talking down to people. At your best, you’re committed to progress, logic, and keeping it 100% real. Keep being a rebel, Aquarius, and change the world!
Pisces – Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier/White Wolf)
As we’ve seen over the MCU’s evolution, Bucky has had a lot of emotional baggage to work through. His main arc in the series is accepting himself, and finding that he can do something good for the world. Like Bucky, Pisces, you’re hard on yourself, and it can feel overwhelming to deal with such deep emotions. Remember that experiencing the full scale of emotion is powerful, Pisces, but that makes you a warrior in your own right.