Which “Justice League” Character Matches Your Zodiac Sign?

Although the Justice League animated series had a limited run, it still resonates as one of the best representations of the characters in the minds of many DC fans. First premiering in 2001, the animated series follows the journey of the legendary superhero team, lead by Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. With such a diverse cast of characters and personalities, it was impossible for me to not write a zodiac article on this show (that, and I’ve been a DC fan since childhood). Without further delay, let’s jump into the zodiacs of our favorite heroes and villains alike!
Aries – Hawkgirl (Shiera Hall)
Aries, you’re the original hot girl and baddie; so it makes total sense that you’re represented by Shiera Hall. She’s a mace-swinging maven who never apologizes for who she is. You can often be seen as arrogant or flippant, but that’s just your natural confidence. When intentionally reflected on, it can become your greatest strength above the other signs. You are a fighter, ready to see things through all the way until the end. And while vulnerability isn’t your wheelhouse, Aries, you can be surprisingly empathetic when you allow yourself to be.
Taurus – Green Arrow (Oliver Queen)
Out of all the signs, Taurus, you’re the most headstrong. Much like Oliver, you’re stubborn to a fault, and it can get in the way of your personal successes. While this determination and strength can fuel you during times of great stress, it can also create tension that is unnecessary. When paired with your stubborn tendencies, it can mean disaster for your personal growth. Allow yourself to see other perspectives, Taurus, and you’ll become the best version of yourself.
Gemini – Poison Ivy (Dr. Pamela Isley)
Gemini, Poison Ivy represents your seductive and charismatic tendencies, while still valuing intellect as an air sign. People naturally gravitate towards you, and you’re an excellent socializer. You’re never one to shy away from a challenge, even when you may not have the greatest odds of winning. You’re all or nothing, Gemini, nodding to the duality of your sign. And while your chameleon nature can be a strength, don’t be afraid to be your authentic self.
Cancer – Superman (Clark Kent)
You’re a lover, Cancer, not a fighter. Even with all his physical abilities, Clark reminds us that sometimes our greatest strength is our heart (classic Cancer move). You have a tendency to hold extreme grudges (i.e. the entire ‘Injustice’ storyline) and misdirect your frustrations. That aside, you’re a natural caregiver, and very seldom give up on the people you love. You take relationships very seriously, and that can be problematic when met with other personal expectations. When quick to forgive, Cancer, you can be the ultimate hero.
Leo – Lex Luthor
This one was pretty obvious to me. Leo, you have trouble seeing the world as anything but self-revolving, which can cloud empathy and judgement. At your best, you’re a confident and fierce leader; able to rally the masses. But at your worst, you’re a chronic narcissist with little tolerance for other perspectives or logic. Like Lex, anger and frustration can be some of your most potent canon fodder; pushing yourself to your absolute limits unlike any other sign. You don’t always have to have the answer, Leo, even if it feels that way.
Virgo – Green Lantern (John Stewart)
You’re not afraid of the tough jobs, Virgo. Like John, you’re the hardest worker we know, and you commit yourself 100% to whatever you decide. As an earth sign, you’re comfortable laying down roots and fixing the problems at hand; rather than moving on for self-advantageous reasons. You’re the last one to leave a friend hanging, and your sense of loyalty is unmatched by many of the other signs. Keep being a boss, Virgo, we wouldn’t survive without you!
Libra – Wonder Woman
Pragmatic, fair, and level-headed, Wonder Woman perfectly represents you, Libra. You’re the silent type of strong, without feeling the need to blast your ego from the rooftops. You’re secure in your power, and can often buffer the colliding personalities that surround you. And while you are naturally generous, you never let yourself get taken advantage of; eager to put your foot down on injustices (both personal and worldly). In taking care of others, Libra, remember that we all must take care of ourselves too.
Scorpio – Batman (Bruce Wayne)
As the great brooder of the bunch, it makes sense that Batman would represent your sign, Scorpio. He’s the world’s greatest detective, emphasizing the power of curiosity and determination that you possess. As opposed to most people on this list, Bruce isn’t genetically enhanced, he uses his cynicism, intellect, and drive to take down the bad guys. You’re notorious for closing off emotionally, and for that reason, it can be hard to form relationships at all. Let yourself go, Scorpio, and don’t be so hard on yourself.
Sagittarius – The Flash (Wally West)
Forever quick-witted and silver-tongued, you’re the ultimate social machine, Sag. Wally represents your sign’s ability to not take things too seriously, and his impulsivity appeals to your fire sign nature. Making connections deeper than surface level can be a challenge for you, since you are very oriented towards happiness and pleasure in life; unable to withstand the lows that come with navigating relationships. Tap into your passion and loyalty, Sag; no one every won anything from folding early.
Capricorn – Martian Manhunter
Capricorn, you don’t really have a grey area. Things in your life tend to be black or white; noble or unjust; right or wrong. Like Martian Manhunter, you can feel alienated when it comes to emotional connection and empathy; since it doesn’t come naturally to you. You’re able to prioritize 100’s of tasks, and have an intellect unmatched by many of the other signs (which can contribute to your lonesome nature). Don’t be afraid to take a break, Capricorn, you can learn many things about yourself in relaxation and reflection.
Aquarius – Harley Quinn (Dr. Harleen Quinzel)
You’re an agent of chaos, Aquarius. On the flip side, you’re also a heavy believer in prioritizing intellect and logic. No one represents your mental paradox quite like Harley. She’s shown to have incredible intelligence and manipulation abilities, but her craving for the outrageous and new can get her into trouble. You’re a free-spirit, who can roam between multiple social spheres. Along with your innate charisma, Aquarius, you’re a powerhouse of creativity; never afraid to step outside of the conventional.
Pisces – Black Canary (Dinah Lance)
Pisces, you can often be seen as a weak link when it comes to toughness, but Dinah shows us just how wrong that assumption is. While you are the natural empath of the zodiac, that doesn’t impede your ability to kick butt when you have to. When you have a strong sense of self, and genuine confidence, you can be a pillar of strength; able to absorb even the most difficult situations. You’re a caregiver, Pisces, but don’t let that stop you from finding yourself.