Prove Your History Knowledge Is Above Average By Identifying All 18 Famous Events That Came First

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Calling all history buffs! If you passed Advanced Placement U.S. History, consider this your victory lap. If you didn’t take it, now is your moment to prove your memory skills are secretly elite. 🧠

From ancient wonders and legendary pop culture milestones to the birth of modern social media, we are testing your ultimate sense of time. The real question is: can you spot the event that came first and prove your knowledge is way above average? Let’s find out! 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Prove Your History Knowledge Is Above Average By Identifying All 18 Famous Events That Came First

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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