“[This] Marriage Is Not Gonna Last”: Fans Call Jake Bongiovi “Manchild” After Millie Bobby Brown’s Confession

When Millie Bobby Brown got surprisingly candid about husband Jake Bongiovi’s habits, the internet quickly jumped to a conclusion: he isn’t giving “husband goals.”
Fans have been overanalyzing photos of the couple with their daughter, as well as sneak peeks of their relationship that Millie drops during interviews.
Many labeled Jake a “manchild” and a “spoiled brat” after Millie spoke about his habits in a resurfaced clip.
Millie Bobby Brown got surprisingly candid about husband Jake Bongiovi’s habits
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“I actually can’t even fathom her being okay with his,” a social media user said on X this week, sharing a clip of Millie Bobby Brown talking about her husband’s travel habits.
The resurfaced interview captured the 22-year-old actress answering questions for Crocs after becoming the brand’s global ambassador last year.
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“What’s your biggest travel ‘Pet Peeve,’” Millie read out the question in the August video.
She then proceeded to talk about how her husband, Jake Bongiovi, barely packs anything for their travels.
“What’s your biggest travel ‘Pet Peeve,’” was one of the questions given to Millie in the video
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“My husband… he doesn’t pack any clothes just ever,” she said, explaining how he just takes his phone and laptop, leaving all other essentials behind.
She claimed he would steal her mobile charger during the trip. But inevitably, at some point during the trip, he would take a look at their luggage and realize he had nothing to wear.
“Mil, I don’t have any clothes,” the actress said, imitating her husband.
“And I go, ‘no sh*t, Sherlock. You didn’t pack anything.’ And he goes, ‘Yeah… I dunno. Maybe I just have to go shopping here. And that is where he gets you,” she continued.
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The Stranger Things star said Jake likes to shop for everything once he lands, and that’s why his idea of packing is not packing at all.
While the British actress casually pointed out the quirky habit, netizens dug deeper.
One X user responded to the tweet of the video, saying, “there is more…” and shared a clip another interview with Millie.
The Stranger Things star said Jake’s idea of packing is not packing at all
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“Who is more likely to splurge on a big purchase?” she was asked during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast last year.
Without an ounce of hesitation, the young actress said, “My husband.”
The Enola Holmes star proceeded to give an example, saying if she wanted to buy a pair of socks, her 24-year-old husband would say, “Let’s go to Prada,” while she would firmly say Target is the place to go.
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“He’s just that kind of guy,” she said on the podcast. “He loves to go shopping. And he will refuse to pack a sauce because he likes to go shopping in the place we’re going.”
Fans claimed that Jake, the son of world-famous rock star Bon Jovi, sounded like an irresponsible husband.
“Every time she talks about him, she proves even more that he is a spoiled brat, like holy sh*t, he sounds unbearable,” one commenter said.
“Their marriage is not gonna last,” read one comment online
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“A literal manchild born with a silver spoon in his mouth married to a woman who been working and taking care of her family since she was a child,” wrote another. “Interesting to see how long this lasts.”
“She’s taking care of two babies at home smh..” one said, while another wrote, “Every story confirms it. Spoiled, loud, and exhausting.”
“Their marriage is NOT gonna last another year,” claimed one.
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Some fans supported the couple, saying, “That’s a quirky rich-kid habit, but if it makes them happy and she can laugh about it, who are we to judge their little adventures?”
“I know a lot of rich people who do this; they genuinely travel places just to shop,” wrote another. “She doesn’t sound annoyed (yet).”
Netizens previously tossed around the words “manchild” and “useless husband” when they were spotted with their daughter
Image credits: jakebongiovi
Millie and Jake sparked dating rumors in 2021 after the latter shared a selfie with the actress on Instagram with the message, “bff
They have been married since 2024 and adopted a baby girl last August.
Netizens previously tossed around the words “manchild” and “useless husband” after the couple was spotted in London ahead of the UK screening of Stranger Things 5 in November.
Her co-star Noah Schnapp was seen with them in the clip, carrying a baby bag in his arm, while Jake walked empty-handed.
As Millie held her baby in her arms, she was heard warning photographers, saying, “I’m holding my baby, do not play with me right now.”
Viewers claimed at the time that Jake seemed too “passive” and failed to show assertiveness in moments that possibly called for it.
“He’s totally useless,” one said at the time.
“I hope she finds someone better,” one commented on Millie’s resurfaced interview clips
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