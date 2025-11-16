22 Royals Who Defied Time And Became The Longest-Reigning Monarchs In History

Have you ever found yourself binge-watching The Crown, getting lost in the world of palace intrigue, and then wondered how long some of these kings and queens managed to stay on their thrones? Or perhaps you marveled at the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who, spoiler alert, is one of the longest-reigning monarchs on our list? You’re definitely not the only one, and with King Charles III’s coronation and his mother’s legacy on his shoulders, we couldn’t help but dig up some history. Queen Elizabeth II is not the only one who reigned for what seemed like forever. In fact, other royals could give Lizzy a run for her money when it comes to royal longevity.

Before you start thinking this is a dry, academic post about monarchy history, let us assure you it’s anything but. We’ve compiled this list with the same Bored Panda touch you know and love, so there will be no bombarding you with encyclopedic knowledge that reminds you of your school years; instead, we’ll keep it simple, focusing on monarchs of sovereign states (internationally recognized for most or all of their rule), the length of the reign, and the country they ruled for. And if one of the longest-serving royals from our list grabs your attention and you decide to delve more into their story, no one here will try to stop your curious mind.

The game of thrones can be a ruthless one, and while some monarchs met with swift, untimely ends, others managed to hold onto their crowns for decades. In fact, some of these legendary leaders ruled for so long that they’ve become synonymous with the eras they governed. Can you imagine leading your country for 50, 60, or even 70 years? From Louis XIV’s unparalleled reign to lesser-known royals whose stories are just waiting to be discovered, we’ll take a closer look at which monarchs most likely survived wars, political upheavals, and even the occasional scandal. Ready to meet these kings and queens who laughed in the face of time and reigned supreme?

#1 Elizabeth II — 70 Years, 214 Days

Reign: February 6, 1952 – September 8, 2022

Country: United Kingdom, other Commonwealth realms

Image source: Julian Calder, royal.uk

#2 Louis XIV — 72 Years, 110 Days

Reign: May 14, 1643 – September 1, 1715

Country: France, Andorra

Image source: Jebulon, bbc.co.uk

#3 Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) — 70 Years, 126 Days

Reign: June 9, 1946 – October 13, 2016

Country: Thailand

Image source: Abhisit Vejjajiva, worldhop.com

#4 Johann II — 70 Years, 91 Days

Reign: November 12, 1858 – February 11, 1929

Country: Liechtenstein

Image source: Pakeha, fuerstenhaus.li

#5 Kʼinich Janaabʼ Pakal I — 68 Years, 33 Days

Reign: July 26, 615 – August 28, 683

Country: Palenque (Mexico)

Image source: Jami Dwyer, Lars Kirkhusmo Pharo

#6 Queen Victoria — 63 Years, 216 Days

Reign: June 20, 1837 – January 22, 1901

Country: United Kingdom, Ireland

Image source: Alexander Bassano, royal.uk

#7 Franz Joseph I — 67 Years, 355 Days

Reign: December 2, 1848 – November 21, 1916

Country: Austria-Hungary

Image source: Bain News Service, britannica.com

#8 Chan Imix Kʼawiil — 67 Years, 130 Days

Reign: February 5, 628 – June 15, 695

Country: Copán (Honduras)

Image source: Dennis Jarvis, Elizabeth A. Newsome

#9 James I — 62 Years, 319 Days

Reign: September 12, 1213 – July 27, 1276

Country: Aragon

Image source: Tsumugii, britannica.com

#10 Hirohito (Emperor Shōwa) — 62 Years, 13 Days

Reign: December 25, 1926 – January 7, 1989

Country: Japan

Image source: Public Domain, bbc.co.uk

#11 Kangxi Emperor — 61 Years, 318 Days

Reign: February 5, 1661 – December 20, 1722

Country: China (Qing Dynasty)

Image source: Public Domain, britannica.com

#12 Honoré III — 61 Years, 15 Days

Reign: December 29, 1731 – January 13, 1793

Country: Monaco

Image source:  Jean-Baptiste van Loo, Stéphane Caporal

#13 Itzamnaaj Bahlam III — 60 Years, 238 Days

Reign: October 20, 681 – June 15, 742

Country: Yaxchilan (Mexico)

Image source: Michel wal, Simon Martin, Nikolai Grube

#14 K’ak’ Tiliw Chan Yopaat — 60 Years, 210 Days

Reign: December 29, 724 – July 27, 785 

Country: Quiriguá (Guatemala)

Image source: Ethan Doyle White, James L. Fitzsimmons

#15 Qianlong Emperor — 60 Years, 114 Days

Reign: October 18, 1735 – February 9, 1796

Country: China (Qing Dynasty)

Image source: Giuseppe Castiglione, britannica.com

#16 Christian IV — 59 Years, 330 Days

Reign: April 4, 1588 – February 28, 1648

Country: Denmark-Norway

Image source: Pieter Isaacsz, britannica.com

#17 George III — 59 Years, 96 Days

Reign: October 25, 1760 – January 29, 1820

Country: Great Britain, Ireland

Image source: Allan Ramsay, royal.uk

#18 Queen Wilhelmina — 57 Years, 286 Days

Reign: November 23, 1890 – September 4, 1948

Country: The Netherlands

Image source: Jacob Merkelbach, britannica.com

#19 Louis XV — 58 Years, 251 Days

Reign: September 1, 1715 – May 10, 1774

Country: France, Andorra

Image source: Louis-Michel van Loo , britannica.com

#20 Pedro II — 58 Years, 222 Days

Reign: April 7, 1831 – November 15, 1889

Country: Brazil

Image source: Johann Moritz Rugendas, britannica.com

#21 Nicholas I — 58 Years, 105 Days

Reign: August 13, 1860 – November 26, 1918

Country: Montenegro

Image source: Public Domain, britannica.com

#22 James VI — 57 Years, 246 Days

Reign: July 24, 1567 – March 27, 1625

Country: Scotland

Image source: John de Critz, britannica.com/

