30 People Who Are Having An Awful Day When It Comes To Food

Everyone has slightly different tastes when it comes to food and eating. However, from time to time, we can all bear witness to culinary creations so vile, unfortunate, or misguided that one might struggle to find a single individual on this planet who would eat it.
So some netizens decided to document and share the worst, most cursed food items they have ever encountered. From the dish now being the lair of insects to cooking standards so low they are underground, be warned, these images are not exactly pleasant. If you do stick around, be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below.
#1 I Was Eating This For A Good Minute Before Realising Those Weren’t Grains In My Granola
Image source: Beatlemaniac9
#2 I’m Pretty Sure I Just Accidentally Ate A Spiders Nest. I Want To Take A Blowtorch To My Mouth
Image source: slowgold20
#3 Woke Up Thirsty And Reached For My Drink
Pitch black as I took a sip it felt like some food had fallen in against my lips….stopped drinking and got my torch out – this is what I saw! (For the record yes that is a pint glass!)
Image source: chrismikehunt
#4 I Found These In The Fish I Was Eating
Image source: Tickle_Till_I_Puke
#5 This Is A Cashew. I Almost Ate It
Image source: jadiepants
#6 Almost Ate This On My Bike Ride Today
Image source: Lehman12
#7 I Was About To Eat This… And It’s Still Alive
Image source: WEXYLWOXYL
#8 Wtf Is This Thing I Found In My Can Of Sardines? Accidentally Ate Some Of It. Am I A Goner?
Image source: reddit.com
#9 As Far As The Whole Retail/Food Service Debate, This Is My Only Argument: A Customer Leaving A Bloody Paper Towel In Our Cookie Display
Image source: KabbyCakes99
#10 Look Closer When Chopping Veggies. I Almost Ate This. I Don’t Want The Extra Protein, Thanks
Image source: reddit.com
#11 I Drank The Water And Popped It Open
Image source: EnigmaEcstacy
#12 Woke Up For Some Water. Thank God I Turned On The Light Before Taking A Sip
Image source: NoYellowFlowers
#13 So I Was Eating A Poptart Today When
Image source: HunnerWade
#14 Just Eating Food At My Dining Hall When I Found This Guy
Image source: reddit.com
#15 I Was Eating A Chocolate Santa And I Felt Something Stick To My Tongue. Cobweb!
Image source: EvilEngineNumberNine
#16 Mmmmn, Extra Protein
Image source: -Damien-
#17 My Sister Bought Some Strawberries From A Very Large Grocery Chain In Bc Canada. Comes With A Live Prize Inside!
Image source: muttonwar
#18 Last Semester I Got Food Poisoning From Food That Came From My University’s Dining Hall, But I Had No Proof. This Semester Is A Different Story
Image source: autere
#19 This Watermelon I Bought Started Foaming
Image source: JQMan4
#20 I Didn’t Notice Until I Ate Them
Image source: yoyoyoyo-yoda
#21 This Was In My Stir Fry, Luckily I Hadn’t Started Eating Yet
Image source: rhgla
#22 I Was Enjoying My Thai Food, When Suddenly… Crunch. I Can’t Find The Rest
Image source: reddit.com
#23 I Was Eating A Hash Brown From McDonald’s On The Way Home When I Felt Something On The Bottom
Image source: LinkBoyJT
#24 So, I Was Eating Grapes In The Dark And Noticed A Lot Of The Grapes Had A Web Like Substance On Them
Image source: sickleshwam
#25 I Did Say I Wanted More Protein
Image source: anon
#26 Found Some Extra Proteins In My Nesquik
Image source: NotRed_0
#27 Brand New Bag Of Nuggets. Why Does It Look Like A Tiny Chicken Hatching Out?
Image source: edgeofruin
#28 Ate Almost All Of My Pancakes At Ihop When I Realized This
Image source: AlmostAriel
#29 Donuts At Our Locla 7/11 (Yes That Is Flies And Rat S**t)
Image source: Aun0nym0us
#30 I See Your Stamped Burger And Raise You An Even Worse Stamped Sausage Mcmuffin. Yes Of Course I Ate It
Image source: reddit.com
