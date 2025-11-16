50 Times People Were So Freaked Out By Something They Discovered After Moving Into A New Home, They Just Had To Find Comfort Online (New Pics)

Moving into a new home is always the start of a new chapter. You might be relocating to a completely different city or part of the country, beginning a new job and suddenly trying to make new friends and connections. But when you start this new chapter, you might want to hope that whoever wrote it wasn’t someone like Stephen King. There’s a reason why moving into a new house is the premise of so many horror films…
Below, we’ve gathered photos of some of the creepiest and most disturbing things people have discovered in their new homes, houses they have rented and homes they have considered buying. Many of these pics are inexplicable, but they might still send a chill down your spine. Keep reading to also find an interview we were lucky enough to receive from author and host of the American Hauntings podcast, Troy Taylor, to hear his thoughts on what moving into a creepy house might mean.
Be sure to upvote the photos that would send you running out of the house or rushing to re-list the property, and feel free to share any of your own personal stories in the comments, if you’ve ever stumbled upon frightening things in your home. Then if you’re interested in checking out even more of these spooky photos that could inspire a thrilling horror movie, you can find Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic right here.
#1 John Wayne Gacy Did Construction For My Grandparents And We Found His Business Card While Going Through Some Stuff Today
#2 The Previous Owner Of My New Home Left A Few Things In The Attic. This Card Slipped Out When I Moved The Bag
It’s a plastic Christmas tree.
#3 Our New To Us House Has A Secret Panic Room That Wasn’t Included In The Listing. Built In 1978 And I Love This Place
#4 I Was Helping My Dad Move Into His New Office, When We Found A Trapdoor
We hadn’t seen this when originally checking the place out. Lots of 50’s – 60’s era blueprints/technical drawings, a newspaper from 1937, and gears with 1950’s lightbulb for scale.
#5 Went Into The Attic Of A House We Were Looking At And
#6 Looking For Somewhere To Stay On Airbnb. Found The House Of Nope
#7 Doing Electrical Work In This House That Was Built In The 1800s And There’s A Prison Cell Under The Basement Stairs
#8 Found This In The Basement Of My New House
#9 My Brother Is A Home Inspector, This One Is Definitely Going In His Report
#10 Pulled Up The Carpets In Newly Purchased House To Find This
#11 Stayed Over At My Great-Grandma’s Thursday. This Thing Kept Me Awake All Night
#12 Found This In My Girlfriend’s Loft. She Only Moved In 3 Months Ago And Says She Has Never Been Up There. Guess What My Name Is
#13 Staying In An Airbnb. Woke Up This Morning To Find The Cover To Access The Attic Completely Moved
#14 A Friend Who Is A Realtor Turned On The Light Switch For Clients When Viewing A House And Almost Ran Out Of The House
#15 The Family Photo In My Airbnb
#16 The Former Homeowners Forgot Someone
#17 I Also Had Military Ordnance Hidden In My House
I bought the house in April, 2005. Three months later, I was considering running a new cable TV drop. So I grabbed a flashlight and went to a closet in the basement where I was considering drilling the hole for the cable when I noticed something shiny behind a random and oddly placed small section of peg board. I pulled the peg board back and noticed 3 silver cylinders a little bigger than a cigar. I took one and read the label. To my amusement, they were military issue parachute flares that I assumed were used in Vietnam. It wasn’t until then that I noticed the much bigger black cylinder. I am not a military man, but I know what Comp B is! So naturally, I freaked out. I rounded up the family, told my wife to take them to Grandma’s. I called the police and explained the situation and the officer that answered seemed a bit amused by my story, he told me to hold on while he spoke to his colleague and I heard him say: “I want to go, I gotta see this”. So the police show up, I took them to the basement, they took one look at the ordnance and decided it was best to stay outside. They contacted Selfridge Air Force base (I live in SE Michigan) and while they waited, they were discussing possibly evacuating some of my neighbors (who I hadn’t even met yet) and closing the entire block. At this point, there are about 3 police cars in front of my house and the neighbors are getting curious. It is 11 PM on a Thursday and every neighbor within 10 houses is on their porch. It was then, that 3 black unmarked Suburbans with US Government plates pull up to my house. Needless to say, at this point almost every neighbor on the block was outside, trying to figure out what was happening. After all, we were the new unknown neighbors who kept to ourselves. So the military took the mortar and the parachute flares. They checked the rest of the basement and found nothing, then left. The house was built in 1970, I assume the mortar and flares had been there since the 1st owner.
#18 More Fun Things Found In My New House. This Is On The Wallpaper In The Closet In The Bathroom
#19 Why Are There Bones In My Basement?
#20 Moved Into A House And Found These Symbols Under Panelling
#21 Just Bought A New House Cleaning Out A Dresser In The Basement And Came Across These
#22 I Moved Into A New House, Only To Be Told The Previous Tenants Were Hardcore Drug Dealers. This Is The Basement
#23 We Recently Started Renting A New House, Not Sure What To Make Of This
#24 This Old Coin Purse Full Of Teeth I Just Found In My Basement
#25 My Friend Was Traveling And Slept At A Stranger’s House, Who Had This Standing In A Room
#26 Went On Vacation And Found This In The Yard Of The Place We Rented
#27 I Found A Gravestone Under My Recently Purchased Home
#28 These Are Photos We Found When Moving Into Our New Student Housing Today
#29 I Checked Into My Airbnb Apartment In Seattle Today And Saw This When I Opened The Fridge
#30 Found Inside The Wall Of My New House
#31 Moved Into Our New House A Few Months Back, A Mysterious Card Appears, I Will Not Be Opening Any Mail Named For This Person Ever Again
#32 The House My Grandparents Bought Has A Hidden Basement That They Weren’t Told About. It’s Full Of Boxes
#33 Makeshift “Shrine” We Found In Our New Houses Attic
#34 So I Arrived At The Cabin I’m Staying At
#35 Found A Hidden Room In My New House Today
So today my family hosted a home welcoming party. While we were sitting on the back porch my mother noticed and commented on how there is a large amount of missing space of what the layout on the 2nd floor should be. Upon hearing this two of our guests immediately started asking if they can go upstairs and pokes some holes in the wall. I follow the two guests upstairs and they see where the missing space should be. They then kick a hole in the wall inside the bathroom closet to reveal this room. The room is about 10×5′ and none of us have any idea why it was boarded up.
#36 Newly Purchased Home. Clearly A Grave In My Backyard, Right?
#37 Moving Into A New House, I Left The Door Open When I Went Across Town To Get More Stuff. I Find This On My Camera Days Later
#38 Bought My House 6 Months Ago And Found This Hidden Safe When Removing An Old Stove That Was Left Here
#39 This Little Old Lady That Came With Our Home
#40 Found This On Our Front Porch After The Second Night In Our New House. Yes, That Is A Human Tooth
#41 The Only Picture On The Wall Of The Bedroom In The Airbnb We Just Stayed At
#42 My Mom Found This While Raking Leaves In The Yard Of Our New House. Does Anyone Know What This Is? We Named Him Geneva. Help
#43 Not An Electrician, But I Just Bought My First House And Discovered This In The Attic. Seems Legit
#44 Family Bought A House To Flip A Few Years Ago. There Was A 7-Foot-Tall Headless Santa In The Basement Along With Cat Skeletons
It was built in the basement of a Victorian Era home that was demolished.
#45 Just Moved Into My First House, Found This On The Front Porch… Is This A Message?
#46 Found This Old Ouija Board In The Attic Of My More Than 100-Year-Old House
#47 Found A Sword On A High Shelf In My New House
#48 Painting In The Basement Of My Friend’s New House
#49 Basement Wall Of A Home For Sale In My Neighborhood. Only 2 Families Have Occupied This Residence Since 1817
#50 Saw This While Working At Someone’s House
