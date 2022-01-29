Where You’ve Seen the Cast of The Afterparty Before

Could there be another cast on television quite as fantastic as the one assembled for The Afterparty, which makes its debut on Apple TV+ on January 28th with its first three episodes? When there’s such a high volume of comedic talent, it’s clear that the material was appealing and that this had to be one hell of a fun show to shoot. These actors and actresses are hardly new to the field, but you may know some better than others. Chances are it’s from their stand-up work or their many appearances in movies and TV shows. Here’s where you might have seen them.
Sam Richardson (Aniq)
While one of Richardson’s first roles was as Colin on The Office, he made a much more distinct impression playing Richard Splett, the kindhearted but hapless aide turned political operator on Veep. He also starred in Detroiters, with his frequent collaborator Tim Robinson, who also had him on his sketch series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. He did voice work for shows like Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. and HouseBroken, and had a memorable against-type guest spot on Ted Lasso.
Zoe Chao (Zoe)
Chao made guest appearances on a number of popular series including The Comeback, Succession, and Modern Love. She was in Netflix’s Living with Yourself and also headlined the Facebook Watch show Strangers. She also played a major part in season one of Love Life, and appeared in supporting roles in films like Downhill, I Used to Go Here, and The High Note.
Ben Schwartz (Yasper)
Schwartz has appeared in numerous TV shows, and one of his first was NBC’s short-lived spy comedy, Undercovers. He had a much longer-lasting role as Clyde on House of Lies, and he’s probably best-known for playing Jean-Ralphio on Parks and Recreation. He voiced the title character in the most recent Sonic the Hedgehog movie, made a sketch series with his friend Thomas Middleditch, and appears in Netflix’s comedy series Space Force.
Ilana Glazer (Chelsea)
Glazer recently starred in the Hulu movie False Positive and the dark comedy Rough Night. Glazer will forever be associated with Broad City, the Comedy Central series that she created with Abbi Jacobson. She’s also done voice work on shows like Green Eggs and Ham.
Ike Barinholtz (Brett)
Barinholtz had a recurring role on Eastbound & Down early in his career, and his longest-running part was on The Mindy Project. He’s also had a great solid of comedy movies, including Neighbors and its sequel, Late Night, and Blockers, as well as somewhat more serious fare like Suicide Squad and The Hunt.
Dave Franco (Xavier)
The younger brother of James Franco has made a name for himself, starting with shows like Do Not Disturb, Greek, and Privileged. He joined the cast of Scrubs for the final season. He appeared in movies like Warm Bodies and The Disaster Artist. His most recent part was on the Roku Channel series The Now.
Jamie Demetriou (Walt)
The British actor has appeared in a number of series, including Fleabag, Miracle Workers, The Great, and Four Weddings and a Funeral. He’s also the creator and star of the Channel 4 sitcom Stath Lets Flats. His film roles include Paddington 2, Cruella, and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.
Genevieve Angelson (Indigo)
Angelson has starred in a handful of TV shows, including House of Lies, Backstrom, Good Girls Revolt, Titans, and Flack. Viewers may have seen her most recently as the younger Sally on This Is Us or as Dr. Mia Castries on New Amsterdam. She has also appeared on Broadway.
Tiya Sircar (Jennifer #1)
Sircar has made guest appearances on shows like The Vampire Diaries, Witches of East End, Master of None, and House. She voiced Sabine Wren on multiple Star Wars animated series, and starred opposite Zach Braff on Alex, Inc. She starred in the Roku reboot of The Fugitive and the Paramount+ series Guilty Party, but fans will remember her best from her role on The Good Place.
John Early (Detective Culp)
After starting his career with short films and TV guest spots, Early appeared in Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. He has lent his voice to shows like Big City Greens, Tuca and Bertie, and Close Enough. His most well-known role is as the self-obsessed Elliott Goss on Search Party.
Tiffany Haddish (Detective Danner)
Haddish made many appearances on television, but her career kicked into high gear with The Carmichael Show and a role in the movie Girls Trip. She starred opposite Tracy Morgan on The Last O.G. and hosted a few shows, including a new version of Kids Say the Darndest Things. She has also hosted Saturday Night Live and done well-received comedy specials.