Sisu: Where To Watch The Finnish Nazi Take On John Wick Online

While audiences are returning to theaters, it’s still important to know when and where you can watch great movies like Sisu online. Set in the last days of the Third Reich, Sisu is a lean, bloody flick about a war-veteran-turned-prospector who becomes embroiled in a desperate fight against a brutal SS regiment. Fans of John Wick will enjoy the bone-crunching action and fast-paced plot, even if its main character never utters a single line of dialogue—Sisu even boasts a skilled assassin nicknamed for a figure in Slavic folklore, though an arguably more appropriate one than John Wick‘s Baba Yaga). This third feature from director Jalmari Helander made waves in 2022 film festivals for its tight scripting, well-shot action scenes, and “all killer no filler” simplicity.
But as is common with non-English films that gain widespread popularity in English-speaking countries, the question arises: where can audiences actually watch Sisu? Few things are more frustrating than hearing buzz on a great movie and then not being able to find it anywhere. Fortunately, even with hard-to-find foreign films, there’s almost always at least one option available.
Where To Watch Sisu
At release, Sisu is only available stateside at movie theaters, premiering April 28, 2023. It opened in its native Finland in January but has yet to see a release on any streaming platform even in its home country. With a release only a month after John Wick 4, it seems timed to slake the thirst of Wick fans ready for a bite of something a little bit different, but just as gory.
Judging by recent trends, Sisu is likely to hit the streams as soon as 45 days after the theatrical release, which means viewers can expect to at least hear news by early June 2023. Lionsgate, who is handling the film’s international distribution, currently has its own network on Hulu, meaning this will likely be the film’s home as soon as the streaming date is announced. But with much of Lionsgate’s content living on it, HBO Max is another possible contender.
Where To Watch Sisu Outside The US
Of course, the United States isn’t the only country that watches movies. Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Roku, and Virgin Media all have options to connect to Lionsgate’s content, most of which are available internationally. Hulu Canada will have rights to it in the North, and Sky Media streams in the UK.
In its home country of Finland, Sisu is expected to release on Apple, Google, and HBO. And for anyone stateside who wants access to any of these alternate services (to find earlier release dates, better prices, or any other reason), a solid VPN can grant access to servers anywhere in the world. Until then, viewers thirsty for solid action without too much plot in the way can check out other movies like Sisu to get their fix.
