Comprehensive Guide: Where to Stream ‘La Brea’ Online

La Brea is an American science fiction drama television series. The series premiered on NBC on September 28, 2021. The series chronicles the appearance of a massive sinkhole that opens up in the middle of Los Angeles, separating a family between two worlds. The mother and son fall into an unexplainable primeval land alongside a group of strangers trying to figure out where they are, and how to get back home. The series was produced by Universal Television and Keshet Studios.
The show has received relatively poor reviews since its release. The show earned a 29% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an average rating of 4.5/10, based on 21 critic reviews. The first season which premiered on September 28, 2021, had 10 hour-long episodes. The second season premiered on September 27, 2022, with a total of 14 episodes. In January 2023, the series was renewed for a third season of 6 episodes. After the first seasons, quite a number of the cast had recurring roles as the series progressed.
Where Can La Brea Be Streamed?
La Brea is available to stream on various streaming platforms across the world. However, the availability will differ from one country to another. NBC being the broadcasting network to premiere the series is a major platform to stream the series. The series is available to stream for free with ads on Peacock.
La Brea is also available to stream on Peacock Premium, Hulu, DIRECTV or, Peacock Premium. It is also available to buy and stream on Amazon Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Vudu, and Microsoft Store. In the UK, the first episode of La Brea aired on August 1, 2022, and the entire first series was added to Paramount+ on the same day.
Subscription Costs vary from One Platform To Another
The show is available to stream on Peacock. It’s important to note that Peacock services are available on a subscription basis. The subscription plan comes in two packages, the first one the Peacock Premium plan costs $4.99 and includes ads. However, the other subscription plan, Premium Plus plan costs $9.99 and is free of ads.
However, not all platforms mentioned above offer subscription services. On Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Vudu each episode can be bought for $1.99 in SD and $2.99 for HD. The first season of the show is also available to buy on Amazon Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and Vudu for $16.99.
You Can Watch La Brea With Free Trials
A few platforms offer free trials to watch movies, most with a limited number of days to stream. Hulu+ With Live TV offers over 75 live channels, including NBC to watch La Brea. The platform has a seven-day free trial after which if the viewer chooses is expected to pay $65/month. Another platform that offers a free trial is Fubo TV. It offers a seven-day free trial, giving you access to over 100 channels, including NBC, where viewers can watch La Brea. However, just like Hulu after the free trial ends viewers are expected to pay $65/month to continue watching.
Another way to have access to stream La Brea is if you’re a Verizon customer. Verizon offers subscription services with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited. Those who subscribe to any of the plans have access to Verizon’s complimentary Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN. However, Hulu is the only way among the three where viewers can watch La Brea. However, it’s important to note that most of the options listed above are mostly only available in the U.S.
La Brea Is Available In Different Regions
It’s no news that most streaming platforms are not as available to people outside the U.S. as to those in the U.S. However, viewers in the UK and Ireland can watch the first season of La Brea on Paramount+. In the United Kingdom, the first season is available to buy on Google Play Movies for £12.99, and on Amazon Video and Apple TV for £18.90 each.
With the second season, the prices vary, in the United Kingdom, the second season is available to buy on Google Play Movies, Amazon Video, and Apple TV for £16.99 each. However, the third season is not available to stream in the UK yet. In Canada, La Brea is available to stream on Club Illico and can also be bought and streamed on Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and Microsoft Store.