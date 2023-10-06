Comprehensive Guide to Streaming Dexter Online

Dexter is an American crime drama television series. The show aired on Showtime from October 1, 2006, to September 22, 2013. The series lasted for eight seasons. The premiere of season eight was broadcast on Showtime on September 22, 2013. The season premiere made Showtime history, having the largest audience the network has ever had. It drew over 3 million viewers in total. The series follows the story of a forensic technician Dexter Morgan played by Michael C. Hall, who specializes in bloodstain pattern analysis for the Miami Metro Police Department. Dexter lives a secret life as a vigilante, hunting down murderers who have not been adequately punished by the justice system because of legal technicalities or corruption.
The first season of the show was derived from a novel by Jeff Lindsay, Darkly Dreaming Dexter. Throughout its run, the series mostly received positive reviews. However, after the first four seasons, reception dropped considerably. After the conclusion of the show, Dexter returned with a ten-episode limited series titled Dexter: New Blood. The show’s first season premiered on November 7, 2021, and concluded on January 9, 2022.
Where Can You Stream Dexter?
Dexter is available to stream on various streaming platforms across different regions. The availability will differ from country to country. One major platform to stream the show is the original broadcaster of the show, Showtime. The show is also available to stream on one of the largest streaming platforms worldwide, Netflix. Dexter is also available to stream on FuboTV, Paramount+ with Showtime, Paramount Plus Apple TV Channel, Paramount+ Amazon Channel, Showtime Amazon Channel, and Spectrum On Demand.
Dexter is also available to stream on Prime Video and Hulu. Viewers can also stream Dexter by renting or purchasing on Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play. The show is also available to buy on Vudu, Apple TV, Microsoft Store, Google Play Movies, and Amazon Video.
Subscription Details For Each Platform
The entire eight seasons of the show are available to stream on Showtime and other platforms. These platforms have their individual subscription packages or upfront payment. For Showtime, you can subscribe to Dexter watch for $10.99/month, but for Paramount+ with Showtime the subscription fee is $11.99/month. However, when subscribing one gets seven days free till you are eventually billed per month.
On FuboTV subscription plans to stream Dexter start at $74.99/month. Dexter fans can also subscribe to any of the Netflix subscription plans to watch the show. Netflix plans start at $7/month. The show is also available to purchase on Amazon for $9.99. Dexter is also available to purchase on Apple TV for $19.99. On Google Play Movies the show is available to purchase for $28.49.
Reviews and ratings Of Dexter
Overall, Dexter received positive reviews. However, the reception of individual seasons has varied. The first, second, fourth, and seventh seasons received critical acclaim, the third and fifth seasons received generally positive reviews, while the sixth and eighth seasons received mixed to negative reviews. On Metacritic season one scored 77 out of 100 based on 27 reviews.
The second season had a score of 85 with all eleven reviews positive. For season three the show scored 78 with 13 reviews, and season four scored 77 with 14 reviews. The fifth and sixth seasons scored a little less with 76 from eleven reviews and 62 from 10 reviews. However, season seven did quite alright scoring 81 with seven reviews, and season eight scored 71 with ten reviews.
Streaming Quality On Different Platforms
Every platform has different streaming qualities. Some might offer HD or Ultra HD while others don’t and some offer 4K video quality. However, it’s also important to note that the video quality while streaming can be affected by several factors such as device compatibility and internet connection.
On Netflix, the subscription fee as stated earlier starts at $7/month. The streaming quality is different for different plans. To get the best video quality without ads subscribers will have to pay an increased fee that starts at $20/month. FuboTV, Paramount+ with Showtime, Paramount Plus Apple TV Channel, Paramount+ Amazon Channel, Showtime Amazon Channel, and Spectrum On Demand all offer high-definition streaming quality to watch Dexter.
Dexter Is Available Across Different Regions
Due to geo-restrictions certain streaming platforms are not available in some regions. For those who are not in the United States, it can get tricky to stream Dexter. On Showtime the series is exclusively available in the US. Viewers often use VPNs to be able to access the platforms.
In the UK Dexter is available to stream on Sky and NOW TV. It is also available to buy and stream on Paramount Plus, Paramount+ Amazon Channel, and Paramount Plus Apple TV Channel. On Amazon, it costs £6.99 to buy the movie and £19.99 on both Apple TV and Google Play Movies.