When Eric Braeden Almost Walked Away From Titanic: The Role He Hated But Couldn’t Refuse

For over four decades, The Young and the Restless fans have known Eric Braeden as the ruthless millionaire, Victor Newman, in Genoa City. His portrayal of Victor solidified him as one of the most iconic figures in daytime television history. Yet, despite his success on the small screen, not all of Braeden’s roles were met with enthusiasm. One such instance was his casting in James Cameron’s Titanic, where he played the real-life character John Jacob Astor IV, one of the wealthiest passengers aboard the ill-fated ship.
Braeden’s dissatisfaction with the role was so intense that he considered backing out of the project entirely. In his memoir, he candidly expressed his displeasure, stating, “I was miserable all the way to the location in Mexico.” His initial reaction was far from what one would expect from an actor cast in a film that would go on to become a cinematic masterpiece and one of the highest-grossing films of all time.
Misery on the Way to the Set
Eric Braeden’s experience with Titanic began on a sour note. Despite the grandeur of the film, Braeden felt that the role did not suit him. The script, though excellent, did not resonate with him, and he even attempted to leave the plane en route to the filming location in Mexico. The actor shared that he felt utterly miserable during this time, revealing a side of the acting profession that many fans rarely see.
Braeden’s apprehensions were not just about the role itself but also about working with James Cameron. The director’s reputation as a demanding filmmaker added to Braeden’s unease. When his driver referred to Cameron as “a real d–k,” Braeden’s fears only deepened, making him question his involvement in the film.
Terrified by James Cameron’s Reputation
Upon arriving at the set, Braeden’s anxiety was further heightened by comments made by the wardrobe department. The actor recalled hearing a wardrobe assistant refer to Cameron as “the biggest prick that ever was.” This statement left Braeden terrified and ready to abandon the project. However, this initial fear would soon give way to a surprising turn of events.
When Braeden finally met James Cameron in person, his fears began to dissipate. Contrary to the negative rumors he had heard, Cameron was welcoming and kind, which greatly alleviated Braeden’s concerns. The change in attitude marked a turning point for the actor, who went on to acknowledge Cameron’s brilliance as a filmmaker.
Changing Attitudes After Meeting Cameron
The initial terror that Eric Braeden felt towards working with James Cameron gradually transformed into respect and admiration. After meeting the director, Braeden’s fears were replaced by a newfound appreciation for Cameron’s genius. The actor later remarked, “He couldn’t have been nicer and more welcoming, and that changed my entire attitude.”
This shift in perspective allowed Braeden to complete his role in Titanic with a positive outlook. Despite his initial reluctance, his portrayal of John Jacob Astor IV added depth to the film, contributing to its historical accuracy and emotional resonance.
Reflecting on Titanic’s Impact
Titanic went on to become a cultural phenomenon, solidifying its place in cinematic history. The film’s success, both critically and commercially, stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of its cast and crew. For Eric Braeden, the experience was a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the acting profession, where initial doubts can sometimes lead to unexpected rewards.
Reflecting on his time in Titanic, Braeden’s journey from misery to respect underscores the complexities of the entertainment industry. His eventual appreciation for James Cameron’s directorial style highlights the importance of open-mindedness and adaptability in overcoming challenges. Though the role initially brought him discomfort, it ultimately became a memorable chapter in Braeden’s illustrious career.
