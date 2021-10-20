Whatever Happened to the Cast of Young and Hungry?

Young and Hungry is one of those shows that hasn’t always gotten the credit it deserves. However, it has a great run from 2014 to 2018, and it provided a great platform for several talented actors to share their skills. The series followed a young entrepreneur and his personal chef after they had a one-night stand. The series was light-hearted and fun and it was the perfect thing to watch and unwind after a long day. In the years since the show’s end, many fans have wondered what the cast has been up to. The good news is that we haven’t seen the last of any of the show’s stars. Keep reading to find out what happened to the cast of Young and Hungry.
Emily Osment as Gabi Diamond
Emily Osment was still in elementary school when her acting career began, so by the time Young and Hungry came around she was already a star. Still, however, the series proved to be a great opportunity for her career. Although being canceled was probably a huge bummer at the time, Emily hasn’t let it slow her down one bit. She has had several roles since Young and Hungry including The Kominsky Method and a new series called Pretty Smart. Emily will also be in a TV series called DeadEndia which is set to premiere in 2022. In addition to her work as an actress, Emily is also a talented musician. In 2019, she released her second EP which is titled When I Loved You.
Aimee Carrero as Sofia Rodriguez
Aimee started her acting journey in the late 2000s, and she quickly proved to be a very versatile performer. Not only had she had quite a few on-screen roles prior to Young and Hungry, but she also had a successful voice acting career. After the show, she initially focused on voice work although she’s done some live-action projects as well. Most recently, Aimee appeared in the Netflix series Maid. Although her role on the show was relatively short, she proved to be one of the most memorable characters.
Jonathan Sadowski as Josh Kaminski
As the show’s leading guy, Jonathan Sadowski’s role in Young and Hungry was one of the biggest opportunities of his career. In fact, it was one of the first times he had a main role in a TV series. Since the series’ end, Jonathan has kept the momentum going. Immediately following Young and Hungry, he appeared in the show Lethal Weapon. In 2021, he also had a role in the Netflix show Sex/Life. It has also been announced that he will have a role in an upcoming TV series called Patty’s Auto. However, a release date has not yet been shared.
Rex Lee as Elliot Park
Throughout his career, Rex Lee has been known for his comedic roles, and his portrayal of Elliot Park in Young and Hungry was no exception. After Young and Hungry, things seemed to slow down a bit for Rex. He didn’t make another on-screen appearance until 2020 in a web series called Vicious Mannies. He has also been in two movies, but neither were very popular. However, viewers shouldn’t count Rex out just yet. He will be in an upcoming TV series called UDrive Me, and we know that there will be plenty of great roles in his future.
Kym Whitley as Yolanda
Kym Whitley is the type of actress who brings something special to every project she’s a part of, and that’s exactly what she did with her role on Young and Hungry. Since her character was a housekeeper, she could’ve easily faded into the background, Kym always managed to steal the show. Even though it’s only been three years since Young and Hungry ended, Kym has already made more than a dozen on-screen appearances and she has more in the works.
Jesse McCartney as Cooper Finley
Jesse McCartney was only on Young and Hungry for the first two seasons, but he still left a lasting impression on viewers. After leaving the show, he has continued to land other acting opportunities. He has also gotten back into music which is what he was originally known for. In 2020, he competed on The Masked Singer as a turtle.
Mallory Jansen as Caroline Huntington
Mallory Jansen had a recurring role on Young and Hungry during the first season. Since her time on the show, she has played significant roles in several popular series such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Shooter. Most recently, she has been in the new Fox show, The Big Leap.
Chris Smith as Nick Walker
When Chris joined the cast in season five, he was cast as Sofia’s boyfriend. He’s only had a few roles since the show, but Chris is also getting some experience on the other side of the camera. In 2019, he wrote several episodes of the series Friends from College.