If you were around during the late 1990s, there’s a good chance you remember the TV series Smart Guy. The series starred Tahj Mowry as T.J. Henderson, a young genius who started high school at just 10 years old. Despite his intelligence, he faced lots of challenges adjusting to his new environment. Even though it was relatively short-lived, it left a lasting impact on many viewers. In the more than 20 years since the series aired its last episode, lots of people have wondered what became of the show’s stars. While some of them have continued to make appearances on our screens, others have essentially faded from the spotlight. Keep reading to find out whatever happened to the cast of Smart Guy.
Tahj Mowry T.J. Henderson
Prior to being cast in Smart Guy, Tahj Mowry was best known for being the younger brother of actresses Tia and Tamara Mowry. However, the show really helped him establish himself as a talented young star. Two years after the series ended in 1999, Tahj landed a voice role as Wade Load in the animated Disney series Kim Possible. Throughout the 2000s, he also made guest appearances in other shows such as The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Tahj landed another major role in 2012 in the series Baby Daddy. In recent years, he has continued to act. Most recently, he has been playing Lew in the show How We Roll.
In addition to his career, Tahj has also taken the time to focus on other areas of his life. He played football at both Savannah State University and the University of Wyoming and he also attended Pepperdine University. Tahj has always been fairly private when it comes to his personal life, but based on his Instagram profile things seem to be enjoying everything life has to offer.
Jason Weaver as Marcus Henderson
Jason Weaver was just a kid when made his first TV appearance in 1990 in the TV series Brewster Place. Throughout the 1990s, he quickly proved that he had the potential to build a successful career in the industry. By the time he was cast in Smart Guy, he already had a good number of credits under his belt.
During the 1990s, Jason also released an album called Love Ambition.
However, things on the acting front started to slow down a bit for him when Smart Guy ended. His next significant role didn’t come until 2006 when he was cast in the film ATL. Although many of his roles since the 1990s have been on the smaller side, Jason is still loved by many fans. Most recently, he has been playing Shaad in the popular Showtime series The Chi. Outside of acting, Jason is a proud father
Essence Atkins as Yvette Henderson
Essence Atkins was no stranger to the entertainment industry when she was cast in Smart Guy, but the show marked her first major TV role. In Smart Guy, Essence Atkins played T.J. and Marcus’ older sister. Although she portrayed a high school student, she was well into her 20s during the show’s first season. While her character played somewhat of a smaller role than T.J. and Marcus, Yvette was still popular among many fans. Since the show’s end, Essence has worked very consistently. She had a main role in the sitcom Half & Half which aired from 2002 to 2006 and a main role in the early 2010s series Are We There Yet? Her most recent role was in 2002 in the TV show Family Reunion.
On top of the success she’s had in her career, Essence has plenty of other things to be proud of. She is a dedicated mother who loves to travel and she is also passionate about helping others.
John Marshall Jones as Floyd Henderson
In his role as Floyd Henderson, John Marshall Jones played a down-to-earth single father who always tried to do right by his children. However, he was never naive about the fact that having a young genius for a son came with its challenges. Not only was Jones the oldest main cast member, but he also had the most on-screen experience before the show. His career has continued to thrive in the years since Smart Guy and he now has well over 100 on-screen credits. Some of his more recent appearances include For All Mankind and All American: Homecoming.
Omar Gooding as Mo Tibbs
Omar Gooding was born into a family of entertainers. He is the son of Cuba Gooding Sr. and the younger brother of Cuba Gooding Jr. Omar got his big break in 1992 with a role in the TV show Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper. Being cast in Smart Guy helped get him even more recognition. Although some people may feel like they haven’t seen much of him since the 1990s, the truth is that he has been working very consistently in both TV and film. However, some of his more recent projects are not widely known.