29 Worst Names For Boys That Shouldn’t Be Given As Pointed Out By People On This Forum

One of the first things you get to know when meeting a new person is their name. Although a name is just like a label that doesn’t actually mean anything or say much about them as a person, certain bad names for boys sound truly weird and have unpleasant connotations.

People can’t wrap their heads around parents still choosing those weird or rare names for boys and girls. Of course, they want their child to be one of a kind, but in reality, unique, strange, and unusually spelled names may cause confusion and inconvenience to the name holder.

If you would like to know which strange boys’ names people would like to see forgotten, then this list is for you. They are the collection of worst names for boys from the thread created by SpiritualNut.

Along with strange names for boys, the list also contains a few R-rated bad boys’ names. So, ensure you don’t read this list in front of minors. Without further ado, let’s check out these awful names!

#1 Ld

I have a great uncle who’s full name is LD. Those aren’t his initials. That’s his full name. When he was trying to get a social security card he wrote LD and they sent it back saying no initials. So he wrote “L Only, D Only.” They sent him a card that said “Lonly Donly.”

Image source: i_see_St4irs, yerling villalobos

#2 Adolf

Well that one guy kinda ruined Adolf

Image source: donnyganger, Amir Hosseini

#3 X Ae A-XII

X Ae A-Xii

Image source: CurlSagan, Daniel Oberhaus

#4 Lartholomew

Knew two twins, Barry and Larry, which was a bit too cliché already. However, after figuring out their full names were Bartholomew and f*****g *Lartholomew*, it was pretty clear the second one was a surprise and they really didn’t have a name ready.

Honourable mention for a Dutch couple I knew, Richard and Willianne, who chose to go by D**k & W***y de C**k.

Image source: UnoriginalUse, Andrew Seaman

#5 Kevin

I gotta say Kevin.

Sorry to all Kevins, but as a German married to an Aussie, this name is tough. To my husband it’s a completely normal boys’ name, and when we discussed names for our firstborn, I had to explain to him that “Kevin” is completely off the charts because in Germany it’s used as an insult.

I think I’ve heard of scientific studies that have proven that teachers expect less from a boy who’s called Kevin, compared to other boys’ names. Prejudice is strong about that one. There’s a couple of others, but Kevin’s like the “godfather of unusable names” in Germany.

Image source: You-Done, Brooke Cagle

#6 Michael Hunt

I worked with a guy named Michael Hunt. He INSISTED we call him Michael. Entertained me to no end.

Image source: Officer_Panther, Ali Morshedlou

#7 Jackson

Teacher here. Jacksons are a******s almost 90% of the time. Don’t get me started on Aiden, Ayden, Aden, Caiden and Brayden etc…

Image source: Most-Candidate9277, Christian Erfurt

#8 Hardik

Here in India, kids are named Hardik. Now imagine he goes to an English speaking country and how his name will be pronounced

Image source: IntrovertGeek1999, Cheon Fong Liew

#9 Lamie

Met a guy on a dating app named Lamie. Like Jamie but with an L.

Image source: declarationsoflove, rayul

#10 Trebor

Trebor. Not a typo. Apparently this kids dad n grandad where named Robert. So they decided to just name him Robert backwards 🤔

Image source: Tekkaa47, Jeffrey Keenan

#11 Billiam

I went to school with somebody named Billiam

Image source: compostabowl, Tinou Bao

#12 Bushrod And Balzer

Two of the worst real names I’ve seen – Bushrod and Balzer

Image source: ppardee, Ed Garcia

#13 Hampy

Going through a family tree project, I found out my great great uncle was named Hampy.

So…. Hampy.

Image source: The_Pooter

#14 Elmo And Hardass

I have two and I’ve encountered both in the wild.

Elmo – the guy’s full name was “Elmo J. Faggins”. His parents are …I don’t even want to think about it. This name was just – mean and cruel. I felt sorry for the guy. I could only imagine how much grief he got in school. Not sure if he is still alive or not. This was many years ago.

Hardass – a kid who was a victim of a mother who used drugs while pregnant with him. Thankfully the boy was removed from her care (if you want to call it care) and adopted by a wonderful couple who live near me. They had his name changed, new ssn and everything to prevent his mom from causing any more harm. That woman is a piece of work.

Image source: _Volly, Alessandro Valli

#15 Ahmahndah

Any normal name spelled in a “unique” way to help it stand out. Ahmahndah instead of Amanda comes to mind. Unless there’s some places with a different culture where this is considered a normal spelling, but if both of your parents are Anglo in heritage, and they chose this as your name, I’m sorry, it doesn’t make you seem “unique” and I feel like it will have ramifications when applying for jobs.

Image source: Ninjabanana420, Florencia Potter

#16 Harry Weiner

My mom knew a kid named Harry Weiner.

Image source: Sleepy_Chipmunk, Abby Savage

#17 Jaxon Or Jaxson

The name Jackson is fine but I hate when people spell it Jaxon or Jaxson. It makes me cringe so hard for some reason

Image source: bhawks1251, Mahmood Al-Doori

#18 Caillou

Caillou. I hate that kid

Image source: BadAsianDriver, Tommaso Tinelli

#19 Nimrod

My late husband’s great uncle’s name was Nimrod. Literally on the mf’s birth certificate any everything. So. Nimrod.

Image source: DaisyLou1993, Sergey Gabdurakhmanov

#20 Laberboi (Lover Boy)

My friend was a nurse, she said some parent named her kid Laberboi (Lover boy)

Image source: Gre8g, Omar Lopez

#21 Prince

Prince, I dont know why, but they all think that they’re actors or something

Image source: Wise_Pomelo3313, Paweł Furman

#22 Guy

‘Guy’ just feels kinda lazy

Image source: stud01, Martin Fisch

#23 Blade And Chevy

Literally know a kid named Blade. Also, another couple named their son Chevy. Should have just named him Budweiser and gotten it over with if you ask me.

Image source: JezeeChrizee27, Alex Perri

#24 Vanden And Brecken

One of my cousin’s named his kids Vanden and Brecken. I’ve always hated those names.

Image source: itsajillsandwich, Vitolda Klein

#25 Arminas

There is a lithuanian name Arminas whey you say it it sounds like arm in a** yeh not a good name

Image source: NotSoSmartBoi69, Jonathan Cosens Photography

#26 Ashley And Kaiser

I grew up with a guy named Ashley. Whenever he’d get called out of class by the front office over the intercom, they’d give him female pronouns.

Also, I know someone who named their son Kaiser. I have a lot of questions about that choice, but I’ve never asked them because I probably don’t want to know the answers.

Image source: AltSpRkBunny, nate

#27 Hogarth

Hogarth. It just feels gross to say.

Image source: yursaman, Hermann

#28 D**k

D**k, I don’t get how someone names their son d**k!

Image source: gh0rard1m71, Spencer Means

#29 Gary

Apparently Gary is so bad that it’s a dying name, and no one has named their kid Gary in a few years.

Image source: Tangboy50000, Lukas_Rychvalsky

