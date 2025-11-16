150 Karma Quotes That Will Inspire You To Be The Bigger Person

What goes around comes back around, aka, karma will get you. And no, we’re not quoting lyrics from a Justin Timberlake song. Okay, technically, we are. Psst, where are our ‘90s babies at? However, fun fact, the phrase did originate in the USA in the early 1970s. It’s one of those inspirational quotes or sayings that is timeless and universal. And a little bird might have told us you are looking for more quotes about karma… Was the birdie right? Knew it! But before we go on to quotes on karma, let’s explore the concept a little. Just a teeny bit.
The history of karma actually goes back eons. The word “karma” originated from the Sanskrit word “karman,” which translates to “act.” It is generally believed that our choices affect our current and future quality of life. Evil deeds result in bad karma, while good deeds create positive karma. Whether you believe in karma or not, the concept is pretty straightforward. Do good – get good back. Misbehave – eat dirt for it. Simple. Although Christians don’t shy away from calling it karma, the principle is very similar to the Golden Rule, which states that you should treat others the way you want to be treated.
Below, we’ve compiled a lengthy selection of karma quotes that will hopefully shine some light on your life and inspire you to do more good acts for others. Is there a karma quote that inspired you to do a good deed today? Let us know! Also, if you are looking for more inspiring quotes, such as quotes about gratitude, kindness, or uplifting quotes, we’ve got them hot and ready to be served!
#1
“You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
#2
“By each crime and every kindness, we birth our future.” – David Mitchell
#3
“How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.” – Anne Frank
#4
“Even death is not to be feared by one who has lived wisely.” – Buddha
#5
“Everybody comes from the same source. If you hate another human being, you’re hating part of yourself.” – Elvis Presley
#6
“I try to live with the idea that karma is a very real thing. So I put out what I want to get back.” – Megan Fox
#7
“Karma is like a rubber band. You can only stretch it so far before it comes back and smacks you in the face.”
#8
“Karma has no deadline.”
#9
“If you’re really a mean person you’re going to come back as a fly and eat poop.” – Kurt Cobain
#10
“When you see a good person, think of becoming like her/him. When you see someone not so good, reflect on your own weak points.”
#11
“For the keynote of the law of Karma is equilibrium, and nature is always working to restore that equilibrium whenever through man’s acts it is disturbed.”
#12
“There is a wonderful mythical law of nature that the three things we crave most in life — happiness, freedom, and peace of mind — are always attained by giving them to someone else.” – Peyton Conway March
#13
“Don’t send me flowers when I’m dead. If you like me, send them while I’m alive.” – Brian Clough
#14
“I do not believe in karma. However, I practice it everyday because it tricks me into being a better person!” ― Clint Diffie
#15
“You cannot do harm to someone because someone has done harm to you. You will pay just like they will.” – Ericka Williams
#16
“Is Fate getting what you deserve, or deserving what you get?” – Jodi Picoult
#17
“How people treat you is their karma; how you react is yours.” – Wayne Dyer
#18
“Dear Karma, I really hate you right now, you made your point.” – Ottilie Weber
#19
“What goes around comes back around.”
#20
“Worthless people blame their karma.” – Burmese Proverb
#21
“Your karma is your unfinished spiritual business. On a soul level, it’s your to-do list.” ― Catherine Carrigan
#22
“Even chance meetings are the result of karma… things in life are fated by our previous lives. That even in the smallest events there’s no such thing as coincidence.” – Haruki Murakami
#23
“We must always reflect only what we wish to see reflected within us.” ― Robin Sacredfire
#24
“Some day people will ask me what is the key to my success… and I will simply say, “Good Karma.”” – K. Crumley
#25
“Karma is a cruel mistress.” – Kelley York
#26
“The man who does ill must suffer ill.” – Aeschylus
#27
“You have to be very careful when involving yourself with someone else’s karma.” – Brownell Landrum
#28
“Karma never loses an address.”
#29
“Treat other people’s homes as you want them to respect yours because what goes around comes around.” – Ana Monnar
#30
“Men are not punished for their sins, but by them.” – Elbert Hubbard
#31
“Dangerous consequences will follow when politicians and rulers forget moral principles.” – Dalai Lama XIV
#32
“You have to be careful when involving yourself with someone else’s karma.” – Brownell Landrum
#33
“As long as karma exists, the world changes. There will always be karma to be taken care of.” – Nina Hagen
#34
“Realize that everything connects to everything else.” – Leonardo Da Vinci
#35
“Karma, simply put, is an action for an action, good or bad.” – Stephen Richards
#36
“People pay for what they do, and, still more, for what they have allowed themselves to become. And they pay for it simply: by the lives they lead.” — James Baldwin
#37
“Every action has the equal and opposite reaction. This is the law of the universe and spares none. Wrong done and injustice inflicted are paid back in the same coin. No one has escaped the justice of the universe. It is only a matter of time.” – Anil Sinha
#38
“Your believing or not believing in karma has no effect on its existence, nor on its consequences to you. Just as a refusal to believe in the ocean would not prevent you from drowning.” — F. Paul Wilson
#39
“My actions are my only true belongings. I cannot escape the consequences of my actions. My actions are the ground upon which I stand.” – Thích Nhất Hạnh
#40
“Revenge is never going to fix anything, but KARMA does.” – Priyanshu Singh
#41
“I believe in karma; what you do will come back.” — DJ Premier
#42
“Karma, memory, and desire are just the software of the soul. It’s conditioning that the soul undergoes in order to create experience. And it’s a cycle. In most people, the cycle is a conditioned response. They do the same things over and over again.” — Deepak Chopra
#43
“Thoughts lead on to purposes; purposes go forth in action; actions form habits; habits decide character; and character fixes our destiny.” – Tryon Edwards
#44
“Life is painful. It has thorns, like the stem of a rose. Culture and art are the roses that bloom on the stem. The flower is yourself, your humanity. Art is the liberation of the humanity inside yourself.”
#45
“Do something good today and in the future you will get repaid with something good too. Do something good. Get something good.”
#46
“Every action of our lives touches on some chord that will vibrate in eternity.” – Edwin Hubbel Chapin
#47
“You can’t get there alone. People have to help you, and I do believe in karma. I believe in paybacks. You get people to help you by telling the truth, by being earnest.” — Randy Pausch
#48
“You must acknowledge and experience this part of the universe. Karma is intricate, too vast. You would, with your limited human senses, consider it too unfair. But you have tools to really, truly love. Loving the children is very important. But love everyone as you would love your children.” – Kuan Yin
#49
“When someone has a strong intuitive connection, Buddhism suggests that it’s because of karma, some past connection.” – Richard Gere
#50
“Karma is not just about the troubles, but also about surmounting them.” – Rick Springfield
#51
“When you carry out acts of kindness you get a wonderful feeling inside. It is as though something inside your body responds and says, yes, this is how I ought to feel.” – Harold Kushner
#52
“The life I touch for good or ill will touch another life, and that in turn another, until who knows where the trembling stops or in what far place my touch will be felt.” – Frederick Buechner
#53
“Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside us while we live.” – Norman Cousins
#54
“Even if things don’t unfold the way you expected, don’t be disheartened or give up.” – Daisaku Ikeda
#55
“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.” – Robert Louis Stevenson
#56
“The love you send into the world, you will find, is the love that returns to you.” ― Avina Celeste
#57
“The universe does not carry debts, it always returns back to you what you gave it.” ― Drishti Bablani
#58
“No one can escape karma. Two events that may, at first, seem disconnected can be karmically connected. After all, karma works on a spiritual level which may manifest itself physically in a myriad of seemingly unrelated ways.” ― Charbel Tadros
#59
“It is a rule of life that we eventually become victims of the evil we do to others.” ― Wayne Gerard Trotman
#60
“Show a little faith in someone when they need it. It’s amazing how it comes back around to you.” ― Garon Whited
#61
“The thing you know as Karma does not really exist the way you think. It can only exist through the law of causality, which means when you make efforts to achieve something, the results do indeed occur, given enough time, resources, and above all, perseverance.” ― Abhijit Naskar
#62
“The tired wisdom of knowing that what goes around eventually comes around.” – Arundhati Roy
#63
“So never rule out retribution. But never expect it.” – Vera Nazarian
#64
“I don’t have any reason to hate anybody; I believe in good karma and spreading good energy.” – Vanilla Ice
#65
“When you plant a seed of love, it is you that blossoms.” – Ma Jaya Sati Bhagavati
#66
“Things don’t just happen in this world of arising and passing away. We don’t live in some kind of crazy, accidental universe. Things happen according to certain laws, laws of nature. Laws such as the law of karma, which teaches us that as a certain seed gets planted, so will that fruit be.” – Sharon Salzberg
#67
“You cannot control the results, only your actions.” – Allan Lokos
#68
“Nobody deserves misery but sometimes it’s just your turn.”
#69
“I must have killed a lot of cows in a past life for karma to hate me this much.” – Katie McGarry
#70
“Those who pray for your downfall are concentrating negative thoughts towards you.” – Michael Bassey Johnson
#71
“Treat other people’s home as you want them to respect yours because what goes around comes around.” – Ana Monnar
#72
“I heard that karma is vengeful and is also a light sleeper.” – Rudy Francisco
#73
“If you give a good thing to the world, then over time your karma will be good, and you’ll receive good.” – Russell Simmons
#74
“I believe in Karma. If the good is sown, the good is collected. When positive things are made, that returns well.”- Yannick Noah
#75
“Karma moves in two directions. If we act virtuously, the seed we plant will result in happiness. If we act non-virtuously, suffering results.” – Sakyong Mipham
#76
“When karma lands, it lands hard.” — Tom Fitton
#77
“People pay for what they do, and still more, for what they have allowed themselves to become. And they pay for it simply: by the lives they lead.” – Edith Wharton
#78
“Karma is our teacher. It teaches us to refine our behavior–hopefully sooner rather than later. One way to tell a young soul from an old soul is to observe how quickly he learns karma’s lessons in life.”
#79
“Anger has no soul. But karma… that’s a whole different story.” ― Efrat Cybulkiewicz
#80
“Lots of people say they believe in karma. Most of them just believe in revenge.” ― Chris Bonnello
#81
“Karma bides its time. You will always have to watch out. Karma is unforgiving and always gets payback.” – Benjamin Bayani
#82
“You cannot do harm to someone because someone has done harm to you. You will pay just like they will.” – Ericka Williams
#83
“Karma is the destiny man weaves for himself.” – L. H. Leslie-Smith
#84
“A man is born alone and dies alone; and he experiences the good and bad consequences of his karma alone; and he goes alone to hell or the Supreme abode.” — Chanakya
#85
“Karma isn’t fate. Nor is it a punishment imposed on us by some external agent. We create our own karma. Karma is the result of the choices that we make every moment of every day.” – Tulku Thondup
#86
“According to the karma of past actions, one’s destiny unfolds, even though everyone wants to be so lucky.” – Sri Guru Grant Sahib
#87
“Nothing happens by chance, by fate. You create your own fate by your actions. That’s Karma.”
#88
“There are the waves and there is the wind, seen and unseen forces. Everyone has these same elements in their lives, the seen and unseen, karma and free will.” – Kuna Yin
#89
“Life is an echo. What you send out comes back. What you sow you reap. What you give you get. What you see in others exists in you.” ― Zig Ziglar
#90
“I forgave you simply for the fact that Karma won’t.” ― Nitya Prakash
#91
“Problems or successes, they all are the results of our own actions. Karma. The philosophy of action is that no one else is the giver of peace or happiness. One’s own karma, one’s own actions are responsible to come to bring either happiness or success or whatever.” — Maharishi Mahesh Yogi
#92
“When you do something bad: it comes back to you later.”
#93
“Give up your selfishness, and you shall find peace; like water mingling with water, you shall merge in absorption.” – Sri Guru Granth Sahib
#94
“I’m a true believer in karma. You get what you give, whether it’s bad or good.” – Sandra Bullock
#95
“People are entangled in the enjoyment of fine clothes, but gold and silver are only dust. They acquire beautiful horses and elephants, and ornate carriages of many kinds. They think of nothing else, and they forget all their relatives. They ignore their Creator; without the Name, they are impure.” – Sri Guru Granth Sahib
#96
“I never kill insects. If I see ants or spiders in the room, I pick them up and take them outside. Karma is everything.” – Holly Valance
#97
“Constant kindness can accomplish much. As the sun makes ice melt, kindness causes misunderstanding, mistrust, and hostility to evaporate.” – Albert Schweitzer
#98
“Don’t worry, eventually everything falls into its rightful place.” ― Fakeer Ishavardas
#99
“We create karma by all kinds of selfish actions. The first thing we must understand is that we are psychologically asleep. It is very difficult for us to be conscious of ourselves. We are not very aware. We must come to recognize that we do not pay attention.” ― Abhysheq Shukla
#100
“If you give the slightest pain to any living being, then in the form of pain, the pain-giving-karma will give you its ‘fruit’. So think before you hurt any living being.” ― Dada Bhagwan
#101
“Do not attempt to help those who have not asked for your help. Interfering with their own karma will result in a never-ending spiritual war from which you can only lose.” ― Robin Sacredfire
#102
“Karma is extremely efficient, if one is extremely patient.” ― Efrat Cybulkiewicz
#103
“Eventually you are answerable to yourself for your deeds. Be good and do good!” ― Harsh Agrawal
#104
“Karma is like boomerang, bad the karma bigger the force.” ― Naresh Soni
#105
“Stop blaming others for the pains and sufferings you have. They are because of you, your karma, and your own disposition.” ― Girdhar Joshi
#106
“Universe first gives you; what you wished for others.” ― Aditya Ajmera
#107
“If karma doesn’t catch up, God will surely pick up the slack.” – Anthony Liccione
#108
“Remember to honor the hand which reached out for you when you needed it, by being that hand to someone else who is struggling.” ― Greg Dutilly
#109
“I’ve got a big heart and I believe in good karma.”
#110
“If you give your best to someone it will most definitely come back to you, often from a different person altogether.” ― Hrishikesh Agnihotri
#111
“In the long run, every man will pay the penalty for his own misdeeds. The man who remembers this will be angry with no one, indignant with no one, revile no one, blame no one, offend no one, hate no one.” ― Epictetus
#112
“This is your karma. You do not understand now, but you will understand later.” – H. Raven Rose
#113
“Karma can be seen as a curse or a gift because it keeps us attached to this world.” – Abdullah Fort
#114
“Individuals create themselves through their moral choices.” – Damien Keown
#115
“I believe in karma, and I believe if you put out positive vibes to everybody, that’s all you’re going to get back.” – Kesha
#116
“Often when someone hurts you, they aren’t hurting you because you are you. They hurting you because they are them.” – Karen Salmansohn
#117
“The Law of Karma is also called the Law of Cause and Effect, Action and Reaction and: as you sow, so shall you reap.” – Sham Hinduja
#118
“A boomerang returns back to the person who throws it.” – Vera Nazarian
#119
“Karma is like gravity – it’s so basic, we don’t even notice it.”
#120
“For the innocent, the past may hold a reward. But for the treacherous, it’s only a matter of time before the past delivers what they truly deserve.” – Kevin McCarty
#121
“Karma has no menu. You get served what you deserve.”
#122
“There’s a natural law of karma that vindictive people, who go out of their way to hurt others, will end up broke and alone.” – Sylvester Stallone
#123
“I want revenge, but I don’t want to screw up my karma.” – Susan Colasanti
#124
“Not only is there often a right and wrong, but what goes around does come around. Karma exists.” – Donald Van de Mark
#125
“It’s already bad. I’m honestly not sure how much worse it’s going to get.” – Cat Adams
#126
“As she has planted, so does she harvest; such is the field of karma.” – Sri Guru Granth Sahib
#127
“Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can’t get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are. What goes around comes around. That’s how it works. Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve.” – Jessica Brody
#128
“Little girls plot revenge. Smart women sit back and let karma do its job.” ― Samantha Verant
#129
“Karma will forgive your shortcomings, not your sins.” ― Amit Kalantri
#130
“There are the waves, and there is the wind, seen and unseen forces. Everyone has these same elements in their lives, the seen and unseen, karma and free will.” — Kuan Yin
#131
“Karma is the root cause of success and failure in every aspect of life.” – Zhi Gang Sha
#132
“Karma doesn’t need any witness or evidence to do the justice.” ― Amit Kalantri
#133
“Whatever we do lays a seed in our deepest consciousness, and one day that seed will grow.” – Sakyong Mipham
#134
“If a householder molds himself according to the circumstances just like nature moulds herself according to seasons and performs his Karma then only shall he acquire happiness.” – Rig Veda
#135
“Like gravity, karma is so basic we often don’t even notice it.” – Sakyong Mipham
#136
“Karma, ahhh. We sow what we reap… we reap what we sow! We reap what we sow. The law of cause and effect. And we are all under this law.” – Nina Hagen
#137
“Karma is a balance sheet of life which debits and credit all your deeds. Which is audited by our creator and actions are based on what we accumulated in it.” ― Abhysheq Shukla
#138
“We don’t find love, love finds us. What you put out into the universe will find its way back to you.” ― Raneem Kayyali
#139
“Karma is like an arrow which the archer has already discharged. It has left his hands. He cannot recall it. Therefore he must take the consequences of it.” – Dittakavi Subrahmanya Sarma
#140
“Sooner or later, everyone sits down to a banquet of consequences.” — Robert Louis Stevenson
#141
“But this was what happened when you didn’t want to visit and confront the past: the past starts visiting and confronting you.” – Bret Easton Ellis
#142
“In this world, it is not worth finding anyone’s faults. One becomes bound (by karma) by finding faults.” – Dada Bhagwan
#143
“What goes around comes around. And sometimes you get what’s coming around.” – Jim Butcher
#144
“If your actions were to boomerang back on you instantly, would you still act the same?” – Alexandra Katehakis
#145
“Many believe in karma but I take it to a whole different level.” – Vincent Alexandria
#146
“Karma is a tricky thing. To serve Karma, one must repay good Karma to others. To serve Karma well, one must sometimes deliver bad Karma where it is due.” – M.R. Mathias
#147
“I would never disrespect any man, woman, chick, or child out there. What goes around comes around, and karma kicks us at the end of the day.” – Angie Stone
#148
“Release the pain of the past and allow karma to kick your offender’s booty.” – Karen Salmansohn
#149
“Your work tells karma that you should give reward or punishment.” – Priyanshu Singh
#150
“People who create their own drama deserve their own karma.”
Follow Us