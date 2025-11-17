“I Almost Saw Their Souls Leave Their Body”: Woman Takes Revenge On Awful Neighbors

Just because you’re a city dweller does not mean that you can endure its load of chaos twenty-four-seven. Of course, I don’t know about you, but when the relentless urban commotion fills my day, I want my home to provide some peace and quiet; to allow me to unwind and recharge. And so does Reddit user Hungry_Ad_7627. However, her new neighbors wouldn’t let her.
They liked drinking and partying well into the night, and the noise that came with that was unbearable. So the woman decided to give the gang a taste of their own medicine. Continue scrolling to read her recent post from the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge‘ where she describes how she got them to shut up.
This woman had to routinely endure her loud neighbors who would party well into the night
Image credits: stokkete (not the actual photo)
So she came up with a revenge plan to teach them a lesson
Image credits: gstockstudio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Hungry_Ad_7627
We don’t know our neighbors that well
A few decades ago, it was quite common for people to know each and every one of their neighbors living close by. Those dwelling on the same block would even gather for a barbecue. But as the years have gone by, people have slowly become more inclined to keep to themselves and shy away from even greeting or speaking to their neighbors. Which might be one of the reasons why inconsiderate actions like the one in the Reddit post happen in the first place — we rarely communicate!
For example, a study of 2,000 Brits found that three quarters consider those living on the same street to be acquaintances at best, with 1 in 10 seeing their neighbors less than once a month. While 4 in 10 said they’re ‘friendly’ with those living next door, they wouldn’t call them friends, and the average adult knows the names of just five people on their street. Moreover, 1 in 20 couldn’t name a single person on their road.
Americans say they know at least some of their neighbors, but only about 3 in 10 say they know all or most of them. (Rural residents are more likely than those in urban or suburban areas to say they know all or most of their neighbors, but they don’t necessarily interact with their neighbors more than their counterparts in other community types.)
Image credits: Avi Waxman (not the actual photo)
But we fight with them about noise quite often
According to a study by Find Law, a popular legal information website, 42% of Americans say they have had a dispute with their neighbors, and noise is the most common reason for them, causing nearly half of all the conflicts.
Here are the usual issues people have with their neighbors and their prevalence:
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
Luckily, most of the time, neighbors are fairly reasonable
Most people, however, sort things out peacefully. Out of those who have had a dispute with their neighbor:
“Neighborhoods form dynamic communities with unique personalities since a group of unrelated people must live close together,” said Stephanie Rahlfs, an attorney and editor with Find Law. “Most often, neighbors are friendly, but occasionally, disputes will arise.”
Another study found that over 40 percent of Americans try to avoid their neighbors intentionally. Still, 86 percent of people do rate themselves as either a good or very good neighbor. I wonder, would the party animals living below Hungry_Ad_7627 say the same?
Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)
People thought she handled the situation beautifully
Follow Us