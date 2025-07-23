Wet Dog: Adorable Portraits Of Bathing Dogs by Sophie Gamand

Do you remember those old wall calendars with puppies sitting in baskets covered with flowers? Silly decorations are so yesterday – if you want to get a reaction, you need to stand out. That’s what French photographer Sophie Gamand did with her fittingly-titled Wet Dog photoshoot.
Gamand decided to create a natural and very cute photo series of dogs getting wet during their grooming procedures. What makes these funny photos so good is how realistically these adorable dogs react to water and shampoo. Some furballs remain stoic and pretend that everything’s OK, even though they might be scared half to death (we all know how dogs “love” taking baths). Other poor creatures don’t even try to hide their emotions and doggy personalities, and you can see the misery, surprise, and even anger in their cute dog eyes. Don’t worry, though – not a single doggy was harmed during this pet photography shoot. Dog grooming professionals accompanying the photographer knew what they were doing and took care of the silly doggies.
On her blog, Gamand shares the idea behind these dog photography shots, saying that the series is “about grooming and the way we alter our dogs’ appearance to fit standards of hygiene and beauty.”
If you like these funny dog pictures, you should also check out Carli Davidson’s series of wet dog portraits – they’re just as full of character!
Source: strikingpaws.com
