Tattoo Artist Does Free Tattoos For Survivors Of Domestic Violence, Human Trafficking Or Self-Harm

Brian Finn, a tattoo artist from Ohio, spends one day per week inking people scarred by domestic violence, human trafficking, and self-harm to help them recover from their respective ordeals. Among the designs, the Medusa tattoo has grown in popularity for its symbolic representation of strength and overcoming trauma. The artist, who has been tattooing for nearly 17 years, does this completely free of charge.

It all started in October 2015 when several clients couldn’t afford to cover their violence-related scars. “It’s just something I can do that won’t take much time that can impact other people,” said Finn. “A tattoo can help disguise the scars, so… it’s like a new chapter,” he added.

