“She Needed A Therapist More Than Me”: 67 Unhinged Therapist Moments People Still Haven’t Recovered From

Therapy is often seen as a safe and supportive space where people can speak openly, work through difficult emotions, and receive guidance from a trained professional. For many, it is a place to better understand themselves, process painful experiences, and learn healthier ways to cope with life’s challenges. But therapists are human too, and sometimes they say or do something so unexpected, awkward, or unusual that the moment becomes impossible to forget.
In today’s collection, people are sharing some of the strangest, most confusing, and downright bizarre experiences they have had during therapy sessions. From comments that came completely out of nowhere to behaviour that left clients wondering whether they had heard or seen things correctly, these stories prove that therapy does not always go exactly as expected. Keep reading to discover the unusual moments that left these clients asking, “Wait… what just happened?”
#1
I started crying but tried to keep on talking, she said I sounded like Shakira.
Image source: aminawtrh, Apple Music
#2
“I can control my urges. I look at you, you’re an attractive woman and of course images pop into my head of what I could do but I can push them away.” I was 22, he was in his 50s. Last session ofc.
Image source: lostinobsession, Mark Williams
#3
She made me lay down on the floor. I had to close my eyes and be quiet. After a loooong minute, she said “how does it feel laying in a coffin? That’s where you’ll end up if you continue”…I WAS SO SHOCKED.
Image source: nickyghg, Jayson Hinrichsen
“Is he crazy? He goes to therapy, you know.” It may sound unbelievable today, but comments like these were once common when someone admitted to seeing a therapist. For years, therapy was surrounded by stigma, and many people wrongly assumed that seeking professional help meant something was seriously “wrong” with them. Thankfully, attitudes toward mental health have changed considerably over the past few decades. Conversations around anxiety, depression, trauma, stress, and emotional well-being have become more open, while awareness of (and access to) mental health services has continued to grow. The increasing number of people seeking therapy also reflects this important shift.
#4
Put “bisexual” into my diagnosis list.
Image source: lord.of.the.moths, Hrant Khachatryan
#5
My therapist would make TIKTOKS right after our sessions talking about the exact thing we talked about just w/o mentioning my name.
Image source: paigeelizab, Solen Feyissa
#6
“You can’t be depressed. Autistic people can’t have a depression.”
Image source: sasy.ab, Vitaly Gariev
In the United States, around 60 million adults received mental health treatment or counselling in 2023. Women are also more likely than men to seek professional support. In 2021, roughly 21% of adult women in the country had received some form of mental health treatment during the previous year, making them nearly twice as likely as men to do so. These figures do not necessarily mean that women experience more mental health challenges. Instead, they may suggest that women are often more willing to seek help, discuss emotional concerns, or access professional support when they need it.
#7
In our last session she said to me, “You’re not going to jump out of the window when I open it, right?”
Image source: vio.dxe, Getty Images
#8
Told her I didn’t smoke, Vape, do [illegal substances], or go to parties and she just said “so you’re a [freaking] loser.” I was 15.
Image source: thesirens_song, Kateryna Hliznitsova
#9
I disclosed some disordered eating habits for the first time and she responded, “have you ever noticed that people with bulimia are never really that skinny?”
Image source: theweirdobabe, Tim Samuel
Similar trends can be seen in the United Kingdom. According to an annual Public Perceptions Survey, nearly one in three young adults aged 16 to 24 (around 30%) said they had seen a counsellor or psychotherapist at some point in their lives. Overall, more than a third of people surveyed, or 37%, reported having attended therapy, up from 35% the previous year. The experience also appeared to be positive for many: 72% of people who had received therapy said they found it helpful, while 76% said they would recommend it to someone else.
#10
I was severely depressed and told her I couldn’t get out of bed. She told me to just… get out of bed. Why didn’t I think of that??
Image source: millicentbystander._, Daniel Martinez
#11
Told her about my bpd episodes. “have you tried taking deep breaths before it happens?” I wanted to hit her.
Image source: kmzz.mp6, H3 Podcast
#12
Told me “boys will be boys” after I admitted a guy had SAed me and I was confused about it.
Image source: jess_ohara2004, Andrej Lišakov
Dr. Lisa Morrison, Director of Professional Standards, Policy and Research in the UK, highlighted the important role that counselling and psychotherapy can play in people’s lives. She explained that good-quality therapy can provide a safe, confidential, and non-judgmental space where people can openly discuss their concerns. Having the opportunity to speak honestly, feel heard, and explore difficult emotions with a trained professional can be valuable, especially when someone is struggling to make sense of their experiences or cope with a challenging period in life.
#13
Made me look in the mirror so i could name positive things about myself, before i said a wrd she said “i wouldn’t like my nose if it was that big so i understand why you don’t like it”. I never even mentioned my nose.
Image source: skinnylegenz, Elisa Photography
#14
It took me months to actually open up and talk to her then found out she told my mom EVERYTHING i said in my most vulnerable session. After that, I would sit in her office and stare at her face and not say a word just to waste her time and my mom’s money.
Image source: lovergirllibby, Getty Images
#15
I misscarried she told me it was probably for the best as I’m “mental.” Proceeded to go on about how she has fertility problems and less attractive girls get pregnant so fast but karma makes them lose them. I think she needed a therapist more than me.
Image source: emma.o27, Getty Images
Of course, people seek therapy for many different reasons. Anxiety disorders are among the most common mental health concerns, affecting an estimated 19.1% of adults in the United States, while depression affects around 8.3%. Other conditions that may lead people to seek professional support include post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. However, therapy is not only for people living with a diagnosed mental health condition. Many people also attend counselling to navigate grief, relationship difficulties, major life changes, work-related stress, family conflict, or feelings they simply find difficult to manage on their own.
#16
I cried for the first time in front of her and used maybe five tissues… I think it was because she felt awkward but she really said “let’s keep the tissue usage eco friendly” CHRISSY NOT THE TIME.
Image source: artnstuffwahoo, Ramsés Cervantes
#17
My psychiatrist when i was 15 begged me not to kms until after i was 18, bc once i was 18 he could invite me to his house to “cure me” of my depression.
Image source: ollieoooop, Hrant Khachatryan
#18
He told me to tell myself I’m ugly to “be at peace with being ugly”. First session btw.
Image source: max_jg05, Getty Images
Therapy can also offer benefits that extend beyond addressing a particular problem. It may help people develop greater self-awareness and better understand how their emotions, past experiences, beliefs, and behaviour influence their everyday lives. Working with a therapist can also help individuals build healthier coping strategies, identify unhelpful thought patterns, communicate more effectively, and approach conflict in a more constructive way. While therapy is not a quick fix—and progress can sometimes feel slow or uncomfortable—it can give people valuable tools for understanding themselves and handling life’s challenges.
#19
I was told by a therapist that if I ever felt anxious to slap myself in the face and I wouldn’t be anxious any more. He even made me do it during one of our sessions. Safe to say that didn’t work. I even told me new therapist about this and she couldn’t stop laughing.
Image source: tiger_kitty1122, Tima Miroshnichenko
#20
“You know who else had a rough life… Jesus Christ when they killed him for being right”. I was 16 and struggling immensely with depression. Weirdly enough, I’m a trauma therapist and educator now.
Image source: psychic_trauma, Karolina Grabowska
#21
When i was 16 my 60 year old therapist told me it was NORMAL for us to have romantic feelings for each other (i never had romantic feelings for him and left so fast).
Image source: nazcaras, Timur Weber
#22
I love this man with all my heart, but when I was in a depressive episode, he once said to me, “Maybe some people just aren’t made for life.” Like, I get what he meant, but…
Image source: notkeshiaokay, Getty Images
Ultimately, seeking therapy is not a sign of weakness or failure. Reaching out for support can be an act of self-awareness and courage, and the right therapist can provide guidance without judgment while helping people work toward meaningful change. At the same time, therapy is built on trust, professionalism, and clear boundaries, which is why the relationship between a client and therapist matters so much.
#23
They told me kids / teenagers couldn’t have mental health issues.
Image source: billyoccnell, Curated Lifestyle
#24
Told my therapist I had religious trauma and she proceeded by breaking out into prayer, attempted to get me to pray and ask for forgiveness and got mad when I sat and looked at her with my jaw on the floor.
Safe to say that was my first and last session with her.
Image source: astro_rhage, Kateryna Hliznitsova
#25
After losing my dad to Alzheimer’s, she wanted me to tape the words “Alzheimers” and “dementia” to the bottom of my shoes and stomp around. and no it didn’t help even a little bit.
Image source: James Builds Boats, Pablo Merchán Montes
#26
She started singing „what doesnt kill you makes you stronger“ after a failed attempt (its okay tho, i did laugh)
Image source: Emmy_zamo
Coming back to today’s collection, however, it seems that some therapists may have left their clients with more questions than answers. From awkward comments to unexpected behaviour, several of the experiences shared here sound unusual, confusing, and, in some cases, downright questionable. Keep scrolling, Pandas, to discover the strange moments that made people wonder what was really going on during their therapy sessions—and let us know which one surprised you the most.
#27
Uh my psychiatrist said he was in love with me…he was married with 3 kids.
Image source: Bitty
#28
Drank coffee from a leftist tears coffee mug months after I cried in his office about Roe V Wade being overturned. I fired him.
Image source: ottthetortle
#29
First time I talked to this therapist and when we were talking about my weight and stuff she asked if I still got my period and I was like “ehhh not really” and she just said “I’m guessing there’s more blood coming out of your arm.”
Image source: german._.kartoffel0
#30
I once had to talk to this lady who took over bc my OG therapist had to have a major surgery. We just had a normal session over the phone (covid era) and at the end she forgot to hang up and was telling her husband all about ME and proceeded to call me CRAZY !! She hadn’t met crazy till I sent her a text letting her know I heard everything, she was fired the next day.
Image source: mads.saga
#31
She called my parents in (I was 25), she was their couples therapist and my individual therapist. Then she started sobbing and dropped me as a client because she “wanted to tell my mom about my sexual activity with women”. My mom knew. And was livid… Wild.
Image source: karat_au
#32
Talked about how my cousin SAd me when i was 10 and he was 15 and [she] told me “u were both young just let it go” i just looked at her and said “okay i think our session is ending soon, see u never” and walked out.
Image source: kuaccckv5cq
#33
My first therapist forced me to talk about my SA experience. She asked me want I would do if he was here right now and I said I don’t know. She then proceeded to say “you would want him to do it again wouldn’t you?” I was speechless and ready to cry.
Image source: elissaroeder4
#34
Went to a trauma therapist after being sa’d by my manager. she literally said “just stop thinking about it, wrap it up in a box and push it to the back of the wardrobe of your mind.” now I’m no expert, but….wth?
Image source: laurattypam
#35
“Rent is expensive, can you tolerate being with him?”
Image source: codylaird03
#36
My therapist told me if someone is ever super upset, do something silly/dumb to distract them and pull the out of a bad mood. His example? His fiance was upset about something and he did a cartwheel to distract her and get her mind off things.
Image source: leo._.just._.exists
#37
When i asked my ADHD SPECIFIC SPECIALIST therapist strategies to help my ADHD she told me i could “google them” and began talking about her own adhd instead.
Image source: locoonlocation
#38
I had a therapist who was absolutely fixated on my weight and was very insistent that I weigh myself weekly and send that to her with PICTURES of measurements of my waist, arms, thighs, etc. Any time I tried to talk about smth she always redirected the conversation to weight loss. Once, I opened up to her abt smth and she said “that could’ve been worse… have you considered weight loss surgery yet?” One of the reasons I was seeing her was for an ed…
Image source: ahitsabee1541
#39
I said I didn’t feel skinny enough and maybe not being skinny and pretty like other girls is why boys don’t like me. She started yelling at me really loud how I’m a stick compared to her and should be grateful for my youth and beauty…. Another therapist came in to check on us bc “she heard yelling.”
Image source: b100d.bu11ets.b00ks
#40
Once held my session in their storage closet because there was no offices available. 2 chairs and a broom.
Image source: keri19250
#41
Asked me ”And you feel like you can’t tell your dad about this? Why’s that?” I’m in therapy due to my dad being dead.
Image source: raymrble
#42
When I told my childhood therapist my brother would hit me, she told me her own brother killed himself and I should just be thankful I still had a brother. Jokes on her my brother is dead now too
Image source: isabel.and.daisy
#43
My therapist said the cause for my depression was because I had four ghosts in my kidneys so that was fun.
Image source: neptune_ow0
#44
”Can I take a little smoking break before we continue?“
Image source: liv42755
#45
Told me my hallucinations were all actual ghosts trying to talk to me then started telling me to do things that would make me much worse just cuz she was curious.
Image source: bathemore14
#46
when i was 15 i tried to kill myself & my mom asked if she should take me to the hospital or to see a psychiatrist & my therapist said “no she doesn’t have depression this is just normal teenage angst.”
Image source: thelifeofashowthem
#47
During an intake: “what did you do to get bullied at 4 years old?” what did *I* do??? I left & called the office asking for a new therapist bc how did you graduate w a degree in Psychology and you ask some diabolical stuff like that???
Image source: littlewiseowl1998
#48
As a therapist, I have explained C-PTSD by telling my clients they are like volcano sharks.
Image source: bogwitch2020
#49
He told me it seemed like I had a lot of built up anger. Than proceeded to ask me why I haven’t beaten someone up. I was like that’s not my character. And he asked they hurt you so why haven’t you hurt them. I was just like why are we allowing violence?
Image source: arianna.madeline
#50
Opened up about what my ex was doing and she told me I was the next Gabby Petito. Needless to say I found a new therapist because insane way to handle that.
Image source: erica.ryleigh
#51
My ex-therapist called me a manipulative liar because my abusive mother somehow convinced my THERAPIST that I was lying about the abuse. She then shared my notes and personal information with my mom resulting in me getting PHYSICALLY HURT!!!!!!
Image source: f0idfailure
#52
“So how does your mom plan on paying for this session?” Mind you I was 12 and just told her I was severely depressed.
Image source: yallltookallthegoodnames
#53
Not therapist but my autism assessment. “you wont even talk to me!!”… yeah Sharon thats a sign of autism.
Image source: getghost3dxd
#54
Male therapist on session one, upon me explaining my past trauma with men, mansplained to me what toxic masculinity was.
Image source: katbaskett
#55
“What happened to you wasn’t that bad” because I wasn’t full on graped. I was repeatedly as$aulted by a family member, but not graped. So it wasn’t that bad, and I need to be grateful.
Image source: tothestarsx
#56
FIRST session ever. first time im seeing this lady. she wants me to take a few mental health assessments. shes scrolling theough them, I hear her mutter, “no, youre too young to have trauma” okay leslie im seventeen but yeah im too young to have ensured sa several times throughout childhood and been abused over the internet. thats kinda the whole reason I wanted to see you but yeah I’m too young. only therapist in my area though.so I have no choice.
Image source: c4lam1tyzn0tr3al
#57
just started seeing a new therapist, i gave her the rundown and her response: “yeah…i just don’t know how to help you..”
Image source: reese_556
#58
His office is like in the highest floor of the building. So it’s quite a drop down. I don’t remember exactly what I told him (a story from school and how a teacher who was a jerk got humbled I think) but I remember how he broke down, tears, laughing, opening the window and just making a “YEET” sound while leaning out. That man is crazy.
Image source: henryispunk
#59
Not smth he said but he had the entire fifty shades of grey series showcased on his bookshelf in his office idk what all that was about.
Image source: fatherrglocky
#60
Mine had a breakdown. Went off about his dad abusing him, starting crying. It was at this like social care, so the rooms weren’t sound proof, and I’ll never forget him getting swarmed by other team members. Never saw Dave again.
Image source: alfie_berk
#61
I was telling him what i liked in a guy and i said “good hair” and he proceeded to move his hair and say i think mines pretty good and then realized he said it outloud. Never went back.
Image source: blily03
#62
She asked me about my friend who just died at 30yo “why do you think he died ? I mean related to you ?” girl he had a heart attack th are you talking about.
Image source: berladebrouille
#63
Spent an entire hour and a half long session telling me about a soup recipe in detail. I didn’t get a single word in.
Image source: sillysillyshrimpy
#64
I was having a mental breakdown because my childhood home was destroyed in a flooding in 2021. I said “I want to help clean up but I’m scared of finding corpses” (because it was a common occurrence that during clean up and moving rubble you’d find dead bodies who’ve been in water too long -> so you know how these bodies may look, how terrifying this is.) my therapist: “maybe you just need to do it and see a dead body? It cannot be possibly that bad.” Brother—
Image source: mandabirkin
#65
Mind you i was like 7 and i was afraid of people breaking into my house and taking me right? she got me to draw out my house for some reason and i told her that my brothers room was the closest one near the front door. she responded with “oh that’s ok! if someone breaks in they will abduct your brother first! you’ll be fine!” i was scarred. Never went back.
Image source: m4gg13pr1v
#66
When she said, “Oh, so you want to be a farmer?” when all I’d told her was that I play Hay Day.
Image source: ceciliadxl
#67
Told me she takes notes during session. Our third or fourth session in, she got up to grab water with maybe 10 mins left of our session. I peeked at the notepad and the only “note” on it was a dog she had spent our entire session drawing.
Image source: tash.mp
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