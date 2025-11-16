Hey Pandas, What’s A Weird Habit That You Have? (Closed)

Share with us!
#1
After sneezing I say “Sneeze” loudly to let people know I have sneezed.
#2
i keep moving my fingers when im walking, as if i was playing an instrument and i put my glasses on when i wake up so i won’t go back to sleep
#3
I curl up into the fetal position or as close as possible. When I’m in my bed, in a chair, on the sofa, in the car when I’m not the one driving. Even if I’m at restaurant in a booth. I also play “air piano” when I hear music and I can’t play the piano.
#4
For me, I always have to click the stapler twice after I use it like a pair of tongs
#5
Whenever I’m about to enter the sea or ocean I take a few pebbles and throw them in the water.
When I was a small kid I believed that seas had personalities and were alive, and so I had to signal my presence before entering the water, as a way to pay respect (Have no f*cking were that come from, a movie or tale maybe?).
I somehow got used to it and still do it as an adult mechanically when I’m at the beach.
#6
I must fiddle with things with my feet.
I can’t hold still. If I don’t have a ball to roll between my feet or something similar, I will just shift them a lot.
#7
When I have burgers, I assemble them, then flip them upside down.
#8
i squat down on the floor- at random times, in a very specific way- my feet are completely flat on the ground. like who needs a chair lol?
#9
hitting the censor thingy on the wall when i walk by idk why i just do no idea when or how it started but i do it
#10
When I’m stressed I rub a bit of cloth between my fingers. I’ve done it for years. And really it keep me from picking at my skin.
#11
I must tell people when they are being stupid
#12
Don’t know how habity this is, as I don’t do it to authorities, but elsetimes to get to know someone I like to ask “Who are you?” (but with a smile on my face of course!)
#13
I have this weird habit where I always follow a particular ritual whenever going to sleep. My stuffed animals must always be tucked under the blanket in a particular order for some reason or I’ll be a bit disturbed in my mind for a while. I also do some weird silly walk whenever I’m alone without realizing it sometimes
#14
Rubbing the skin on my hands. I now have giant callouses and I’m trying to stop. I also bite my nails and if I don’t stop soon, they’re gonna be permanently damaged. 🫤
#15
I fidget with everything, especially when in stressed. I never stop moving. Usually I do it with my hands, sometimes I pace, sometimes I chew on the inside of my mouth until it bleeds. Fun
