“For The Weird, Strange, Odd And Bizarre”: 30 Pics From This Interesting Group (New Pics)

Life would be pretty boring if things were normal all the time, wouldn’t you agree? We need some weirdness in our lives from time to time to spice things up a bit. What about a selection of photos featuring some strange and bizarre stuff?

That’s exactly what we have for you here! Thanks to the amazing folks at the r/Weird subreddit who find weird things in the wild and post them to the community, this is another compilation of some new and great weird pics. So, if you’re craving some weirdness, don’t hesitate and scroll away!

#1 Skeleton View Of A Stingray

Image source: Green____cat

#2 One Of My Masks (No Artificial Intelligence Was Used Here)

Image source: DmitriyBragin

#3 I May Not Have A Doctorate In Physics, Nor In Engineering.. But I Feel Grandma Might Be Breaking More Than The Sound Barrier

Image source: Barsidious_White

#4 Heard Strange Noises . Opened My Front Door To Be Confronted By This . I Do Not And Never Have Owned Ducks

Image source: Jacindagirl

#5 Woman With Schizophrenia Draws What She Sees On Her Walls. Oc

Image source: QuantumAna

#6 Flower With Weird “Face”

Image source: BlakeTheMadd

#7 This Dried Plant That Looks Like Tortured Souls

Image source: concretemuskrat

#8 The Vultures On My Neighbors Roof

Image source: NYCNICO

#9 Wind Turbine After Being Hit By A Tornado

Image source: Green____cat

#10 My Neighbor Brings Out His Skeleton To Sit Outside Only On Sunny Days

Image source: WrongYeti

#11 The Face Of A Tapeworm Under An Electron Microscope

Image source: Green____cat

#12 I Was Taking My Garbage Out, And I Found An Abandoned Crotch On My Porch. I Have No Idea Where It Came From

Image source: Lijey_Cat

#13 I Recently Moved Out For The First Time And Have Began Finding Daily Tiny Plastic Ducks Outside My Door

Image source: ImNotImCheesecake

#14 The Trees Are Watching

Image source: noradicca

#15 Abandoned Chuck E. Cheese Animatronic Found In A Landfill

Image source: LongLiveTurtles

#16 I Would Be Terrified To Poop There

Image source: Barsidious_White

#17 I Made A Finger Out Of Play-Doh

Image source: JaMMi01202

#18 Why Would You Choose This Carpet For Your Hotel?

Image source: BaronVonBroccoli

#19 My BF’s Left Eye Has A 6 In It

Image source: noobymemer

#20 My Son Wanted A Ninja Turtle Toy For His Birthday. Thanks Grandma

Image source: FloppyObelisk

#21 I Think I Found Some Kind Of Bomb Shelter In A National Forest..?

Image source: ORGourmetMushrooms

#22 Wonder What Happened To This Guy

Image source: Surf6969

#23 Found Her At Goodwill. Any Ideas?

Image source: HumorousHermit

#24 What Kind Of Place Is This

Image source: namedonelettere

#25 Why? Just Why Would You Want This In Your Yard?

Image source: jldolan

#26 A Cigarette Cake

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Someone Keeps Leaving Stashes Of Liquor, Cigarettes, Meat Products And Money In The Middle Of The Road And Foot Paths Around My Town

Image source: i_hate_puking

#28 Guardian Doll In My GF’s Apartment

Image source: Mosshome

#29 Found This On Amazon

Image source: IsolatedSleep2319

#30 Found This On The Sidewalk Last Night In Hollywood

Image source: pinkpurrr

Patrick Penrose
