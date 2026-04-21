Jencarlos Canela: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jencarlos Canela
April 21, 1988
Miami, Florida, US
38 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Jencarlos Canela?
Jencarlos Canela is an American singer and actor, known for his compelling performances and versatile musical talent. His smooth vocals and charismatic screen presence resonate with global audiences.
His acting debut as Alfredo Torres in the telenovela Pecados Ajenos marked his entry into mainstream success. Canela quickly followed this with the hit series Más Sabe el Diablo, which garnered worldwide attention.
Early Life and Education
Born to Cuban parents Lisette and Heriberto Canela in Miami, Florida, Jencarlos grew up immersed in a vibrant cultural environment. He began his musical journey early, joining the group “Boom Boom Pop” at age twelve.
Canela pursued formal training in music and acting at the New World School of the Arts in Miami. He graduated with honors in May 2006, refining the skills that would later define his dual career.
Notable Relationships
Jencarlos Canela has had several high-profile relationships, including with Venezuelan actress Gaby Espino, whom he dated from 2009 to 2014. He was also linked to model Danyeshka Hernández from 2018 to 2021.
Canela shares a son, Nickolas Canela Espino, with Espino, born in 2012. He is currently reported as single.
Career Highlights
Jencarlos Canela secured widespread recognition through his acting in popular telenovelas, most notably with the leading role in Más Sabe el Diablo. His debut album, Búscame, also launched a successful music career, reaching number two on the Latin Pop charts in 2009.
Beyond acting and singing, Canela expanded his musical reach by signing with Universal Music Latin Entertainment in 2012. He has also recorded songs for major events, including “Sueña” for Telemundo’s coverage of the 2012 Summer Olympics.
Canela collected awards for his talent, winning Favorite Lead Actor at the Premios Tu Mundo twice and Artist of the Year at the 2013 Premios Juventud. These accolades solidified his status as a dual threat in entertainment.
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