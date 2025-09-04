Kim Kardashian’s Parenting Is Criticized, Some Call Out Kanye West Too

by

Kim Kardashian’s parenting style was once again scrutinized after netizens noticed a dermal piercing on her daughter North West’s middle finger.

Like a true Kardashian, North is making headlines for her style at the age of 12.

But social media users expressed concern after noticing her dermal piercing, with one saying, “Oh I think North wears the pants in the family, she will want and get whatever she likes.”

Kim and North were seen enjoying their holiday in Rome last month.

The mother-daughter duo were pictured in matching all-back outfits at the time, with Kim wearing a black silk bodycon dress.

Meanwhile, her 12-year-old daughter wore a black corset with a skirt and towered over her mother in knee-high boots. She also flaunted her electric blue hair, which cascaded all the way down to her waist.

Netizens claimed at the time that North’s outfit was “disturbing” for a 12-year-old girl.

“Way too young to be dressed like that,” one commented, while another said, “She’s just a baby, this is disturbing at 12.”

North’s appearance has continued to spark fiery discussions online after fans noticed a dermal piercing on the child’s middle finger.

Many expressed shock over the piercings, with one saying: “She’s literally 12 oml this poor girl.”

“That makes me wince just looking at it,” another commented. “It must be so irritating! And in the perfect place to be infected all the time.”

“Is Kim determined to turn her daughter into fashion trendsetter for teens? Or is it North being easily letting her do whatever she wants?” another asked.

Others claimed the area was infected.

“It’s infected too,” one claimed.

Another agreed saying, “Pretty sure it’s infected in this pic. Idk why Kim lets her not even teen daughter dress like this.”

On the other hand, many defended the piercing and said it’s “her kid… her business.”

“Lol what’s the difference between a finger or an ear? They both can be removed it’s not a tattoo,” another commented.

“Her kid that’s no body business! my mom and I got both of our bellybuttons pierced together and I was 12 years old!” commented another.

Dermal piercings, also known as single-point piercings, are different from traditional piercings.

They do not have a separate entry and exit point for the jewelry and hence, the “anchor” is inserted into a small hole created in the middle layer (dermis) of the skin, according to Healthline.

Using a needle, the piercer punctures the skin to create a “pocket,” inside which the anchor is placed.

Typically, a piercer will use forceps to place the anchor in the pocket and then push it in place.

The jewelry is then screwed on top of the anchor.

These piercings are typically done in areas like the chest, cheekbones, abdomen, lower back, thighs, and so on.

North is the first of four children born to former power couple Kim, 44, and Kanye West, 48.

They are also parents to Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

By the age of 10, North had her own rap verse featured in her famous father’s track Talking / Once Again, which was part of his Vultures 1 album released last year.

Kim has spoken about turning to North for feedback on her outfits.

She especially has “a fun few days” when North accompanies her to the annual Met Gala.

“Every time I come to the Met I love bringing my oldest daughter with me, just to see me get ready and all her aunties are in the hotel, and we’re all getting ready together, so it’s just a fun few days,” she told Vogue‘s correspondent Emma Chamberlain on the 2025 Met Gala blue carpet.

“She’s a big critiquer, but it’s pretty good, you know, her critiquing,” Kim continued.

“But you know just be yourself, right? She’s … also, I think, in a really positive place, like vibe, right now, where it’s just like, ‘Hey, even if that’s not my style, I’m not going to critique that because just be you and if you like that then that’s what you should be into,’” she added.

