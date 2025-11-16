This Artist Takes Tattoo Art To Another Level (30 Pics)

Meet Sandry Riffard, a talented artist from France who stands out with his hyperrealistic macabre tattoos. Dominated by skulls, zombies, demons, and more,  his designs might give you the chills, yet we cannot stop looking at them!

For today’s article, we’ve selected some of the most impressive projects for you to admire. Scroll down to see the captivating collection of Riffard’s horror-inspired art yourself! Would you want to get one of those yourself? Let us know in the comments and upvote your favorite tattoos!

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: audeladureeltattoobysandry

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

