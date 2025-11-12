I’ve Discovered A New Hobby Since I’ve Gotten Sober

On April 20th, 2015 I ended up in the psych unit after an overdose – and it wasn’t the first time. I had been to treatment many times and failed to stay sober after every discharge.
On that last run I hit a physical, emotional, and spiritual bottom that I had not yet experienced. Sitting in that white room one more time with nowhere to go allowed me to have a moment of clarity that jump started my recovery. On April 22nd, I was on a plane to try one last time to get sober. I was able to go back to treatment and finally utilize the help that I needed – and I’ve been sober ever since (with a lot of help and a lot of action on a daily basis)!
When I got sober, I had no idea who I was without drugs and alcohol – what I liked to do, what I liked to watch – I didn’t even really know how to talk to people, I had been loaded for so long. I had never had to be present for my experience (and didn’t remember most of the experiences that I had, anyway).
Over the last few years, I’ve discovered the things I enjoy and the things which spiritually connect me. One of those things I discovered was portrait drawing! It has become a form of meditation for me, which has been a valuable tool in keeping me sober.
Follow Us