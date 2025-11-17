This Group Is The Home For All Of The Weirdest Secondhand Finds People Come Across, And Here Are 40 Of The Most Spectacular

Thrift shopping is a lot like a lottery, in a way; you often have to go through hundreds of unsuccessful tries until you hit the jackpot. And in the world of second-hand shopping, the things you have to go through can cover basically everything—old phones, clothing, someone’s grandmother’s glasses, you name it, it’s there.
Be that as it may, some items are more surprising than others; finding a nice pair of jeans might be rare, but a full set of armor is arguably far more unexpected. That’s why lots of random thrift store treasures end up online, on the ‘Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page’ Facebook group, for instance. We have gathered pictures of some of the most unusual finds shared on the group to prove just how wonderfully unpredictable thrift shopping can get. Scroll down to find them on the list below and see it for yourself.
In order to learn more about secondhand shopping, Bored Panda turned to avid thrifter Ashley, better known to the online community under the name of Msfili, who was kind enough to share her insight on the topic. You will find her thoughts in the text below.
#1
I picked this up from a yard sale.
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#2
So excited to find this official Par-tic-I-Pation guide.
I didn’t know this was a thing (I have to edit to say I know theater participation is a thing, I’ve gone many times in the past 20 years) but it’s basically the script with where the audience is supposed to chime in at a movie theater viewing.
And it’s official, yes it’s from 1991 but I didn’t write it so stop saying its regional and this isn’t correct. It’s correct enough to be official.
I am flabbergasted that some of you are so upset about a book.
The gatekeeping over someone so communal to outsiders as a cult classic like this is disgusting.
Enjoy this book, enjoy the movie, do whatever the f*ck you want but don’t judge others for what they enjoy.
I personally love it. I’m going to show it to our local troupe.
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#3
Snatched this T shirt up real quick at Goodwill!
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#4
I got this cool guy at a yard sale a few weeks ago. Someone must have collected costume dolls because they had a ton, but he was in his closed box on the floor. I opened it and saw the masks and decided I needed it, since I’m a fan of Japanese folklore (and folklore in general.) He’s definitely made for tourists as a souvenir, but I think he’s pretty old
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#5
I like to sew and inherited my grandmother Ann’s homemade green linen-covered pin cushion — which she received from her mother. I have used it for years.
Well, a new puppy of ours found it one day and decided to play with it and ripped it open. The cushion’s innards were exposed, and at first I was horrified and upset at the dog. But then, so surprised to see what was inside, and to think I could actually be holding the tresses of one of my ancestors…
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#6
This did not come home with me.
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#7
Because doesn’t EVERYBODY need a purple toilet?!?!
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#8
Thrifted this little girl’s umbrella. With the Morton Salt little girl on the handle, the umbrella has the Morton Salt logo “when it rains it pours”.
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#9
Estate sale find. Never seen anything like them before
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#10
Death Star tea mug. Found for 75 cents at Miracle Hill Thrift Store in Easley, SC.
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#11
I shared this before but I wanted to show this afghan I thrifted for Pride Month
Cat for scale
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#12
Got this at the Goodwill bins for less than $7! It’s a vintage Sears coat
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#13
$300 at Spookala in Ocala Florida.
Did not purchase, did admire.
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#14
Tonka gold
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#15
Yeah I bought them!
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#16
My $10 Facebook Marketplace find. So happy to have this unique piece. I’m probably gonna reupholster it and maybe stain it darker. It’s definitely hand made too.
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#17
Found these ginormous porkers at an antique mall in AZ today. I have named them Charles and Camilla.
The lady is marked shipman 1997. The beefeater is a butcher shop display. I’m finding them online for a total of about $500. I paid $39 plus tax for the pair.
My kitchen is now “sow-ton abbey”
SCORE
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#18
Brass, crudely cast in one piece
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#19
I thought this was cool. Found on Marketplace. It is a prayer chair, maybe from 1900s.
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#20
t Bob’s Bargain Barn in Van Wert, Ohio.
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#21
Found a Rookwood vase from 1928 in the wild for $5.98. If you know, you know!
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#22
Saw this posted for sale today on marketplace and immediately sent a message! I’ve been looking for one for my living room. It just needs a dusting then I can hang it! It does work.
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#23
hat’s the story, Wishbone?
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#24
These are so adorable, I was delighted to find them and in perfect condition. Rosanna set of four ‘Tres Chic’ fashion dress plates. $8 at Goodwill.
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#25
Found and regrettably left at a Kalamazoo Goodwill
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#26
Not sure what this is about but at goodwill today.
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#27
Not sure where I got this. Thought it was cool. Never used it. Was packed away until I happened upon it today.
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#28
So for context. I own and operate a thrift store. If you can think about an item… it’s come through my doors. Literally EVERYTHING, even things that *should* be single owner items (cough, cough). Well this beauty was donated today. She’s 5 foot tall and porcelain. The lady that donated her said she’s been In her home for nearly30 years and it was time to share her with someone else. I have no idea what to do with her. She heavy so using her like a mannequin would be difficult. Sell her? What the heck to I price her? I’m at a lost with this one.
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#29
Cat eye earrings, $1.80 Value Village in Houston
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#30
I foind this today at BFM in Barrie for $1! It glows similar to uranimum glass but I think it’s actually coated. Either way it’s pretty and sitting in my uranium collection now
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#31
Found this gem at a goodwill in Edmonton today
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#32
Still looking for a chicken, but it’s a start. Pen for scale.
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#33
Found this at goodwill. Never seen a lamp like this. Now I have to figure out how to style it.
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#34
For sale on my local fb marketplace 💀 I would love to see how this is repurposed!
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#35
I found this at a swap meet and bought it about two months ago. Posted it got some great comments and for some reason I can’t see any of them.
I am wanting to sell it and would like to see what I should call it and about what price I should ask. I wanted to build a stand but it weighs about 90 pounds so everything I’ve tried to build has collapsed. ￼￼￼￼￼￼
I’m not trying to sell it through this site. Just any information would be helpful. Thank you.
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#36
20 plus years ago I worked in an industrial laundry. Towards the end of my employment I got moved to the place that sorted laundry from area hotels and motels. We could keep whatever came through that wasn’t laundry and I became very quick at grabbing. One of my favorite things was this bunny. It doesn’t have any tags so I don’t know who made it but I love it.
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#37
A fire hydrant ￼cookie jar with doctor things on it…
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#38
Perfection
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#39
$2.80 socks. Value Village in Houston
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
#40
used it as a vase
Image source: Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page
