I’m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don’t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

I have been photographing my dog in silly costumes for over a year, and I don’t regret a minute of it.
They say never work with animals and yet I have spent the last 5 years of my life doing just that and couldn’t be happier.
Phodography was inspired by my late great Uncle and painter Craigie Aitchison and his beloved Belington Terriers who were always by his side and in his work.
It gives me great joy to capture the incredible bond people have with their dogs, each relationship is entirely unique and yet when expressed in a photograph it is one that we all know.
More info: Facebook | phodography.ltd
