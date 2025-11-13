I’m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don’t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

by

I have been photographing my dog in silly costumes for over a year, and I don’t regret a minute of it.

They say never work with animals and yet I have spent the last 5 years of my life doing just that and couldn’t be happier.

Phodography was inspired by my late great Uncle and painter Craigie Aitchison and his beloved Belington Terriers who were always by his side and in his work.

It gives me great joy to capture the incredible bond people have with their dogs, each relationship is entirely unique and yet when expressed in a photograph it is one that we all know.

More info: Facebook | phodography.ltd

#1

I&#8217;m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don&#8217;t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

#2

I&#8217;m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don&#8217;t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

#3

I&#8217;m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don&#8217;t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

#4

I&#8217;m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don&#8217;t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

#5

I&#8217;m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don&#8217;t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

#6

I&#8217;m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don&#8217;t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

#7

I&#8217;m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don&#8217;t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

#8

I&#8217;m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don&#8217;t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

#9

I&#8217;m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don&#8217;t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

#10

I&#8217;m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don&#8217;t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

#11

I&#8217;m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don&#8217;t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

#12

I&#8217;m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don&#8217;t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

#13

I&#8217;m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don&#8217;t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

#14

I&#8217;m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don&#8217;t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

#15

I&#8217;m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don&#8217;t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

#16

I&#8217;m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don&#8217;t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

#17

I&#8217;m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don&#8217;t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

#18

I&#8217;m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don&#8217;t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

#19

I&#8217;m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don&#8217;t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

#20

I&#8217;m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don&#8217;t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

#21

I&#8217;m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don&#8217;t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

#22

I&#8217;m Mildly Obsessed With My Dog, And I Don&#8217;t Regret A Minute Of It (22 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Madame Gao’s Increasing Role and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
3 min read
May, 30, 2017
15 Cool Facts You Didn’t Know About Vegetables
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Designated Survivor
Designated Survivor Review: [SPOILER] Dies From Bombing, But Who’s The Bomber?
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2018
Neurodivergent Guest Almost Ruins $6,000 Worth Of Medical Devices, Gets Kicked Out
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2025
Sea Turtles Have Terrifying Mouths And This Person Explains The Science Behind It
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Reader’s Vote: Which Halloween Dad Joke Deserves The Pumpkin Throne?
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.